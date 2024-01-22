21 Waterproof Shoes Under $100 That’ll Survive Rain, Snow, And Everything In Between This Winter

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to black boot this winter. They're super stylish with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear, so you can toss them right in your suitcase for that upcoming getaway.
I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all my winter outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick winter socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots (which are over $1,000!).
Promising review: "I took these boots to a trip to NYC, I walked all day and they did not cause any blister or extra tiredness. They are comfortable, easy to put on especially at airport security. They are so trendy and the platform is not tiring at all. They don’t claim to be waterproof but it rained a lot and my feet never got wet. I would definitely recommend these ❤️." —Sandra
Get them from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes 5–13 and 17 styles).
2. Durable, 100% waterproof Sperry Saltwater boots in the classic "duck" style — they'll completely shield your feet from the elements, and reviewers swear they're super comfortable too!
Promising review: "Wore these on a recent trip to NYC where it rained the entire day. Despite being in the rain and walking through puddles, my feet were the only thing that remained dry. Boots were comfortable. My first time wearing them, I was on my feet for seven hours with no pain or rubbing. Fit great. Highly recommend these boots." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $33.95+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 18 colors).
3. Or Skechers snow boots with a cute pop of plaid at the top, letting you channel a bit of that cozy holiday spirit all season long. They're also a super practical pick, with a cushioned memory foam insole, waterproof sealed rubber shell, and thermal insulation to keep your feet warm and dry on snowy adventures.
Promising review: "I love these boots; they are comfortable, warm, and help me walk in the snow without the fear of falling! I love the look and feel on my feet! So happy I purchased them at such an affordable price, yet they're so stylish, of good quality, and comfortable!!! What more could one ask for!!!!" —Debra Stevenson
Get them from Amazon for $34.21+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors, as pictured above).
4. Wide-calf riding boots in a classic style you can pair with skirts, dresses, and leggings all winter, since these fur-lined beauties will keep not only your feet but also your lower legs warm too.
Promising review: "These boots are a unicorn. Do you know how impossible it is to find boots that have a wide shaft, are lined, have tread, and are under $90? It's pretty much not going to happen. So if this is what you need, I highly recommend these boots. I love them. The fact that they're fake leather means they're actually waterproof too." —K. Lewis
Get them from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 20 colors).
5. Simple waterproof snow boots if you never stopped loving your Uggs but would rather not drop $100+ on the classic style. This popular popular has a three-layer insulation system with a thick plush lining to keep you toasty warm, and reviewers absolutely rave about their waterproof abilities.
Promising review: "I have regular Uggs that I love, but I got these because they claimed to be waterproof. For the cost and the reviews, it was worth the risk to try. I originally thought they'd be great to put on to go to the mailbox or run to the store in bad weather, but ironically we received 6 inches of snow shortly after I received them. I walk several miles each day on open land and decided this is what I got them for, so I tested them out. I was out walking in the snow for two and a half hours straight. Not only did my feet stay completely dry, they stayed extremely warm! But the real test was when I got home, took them off, all interior was dry. They were heavy at that point because they were soaked. So were my clothes as it had started raining/misting well before I came in. About an hour and 1/2 later I wanted to go back out and walk again (I LOVE snow!). My gloves, scarf, and coat were still extremely wet. These boots? Completely dry!!
"I was shocked. I threw my coat in the dryer, grabbed new gloves and scarf, and was out in the snow again for another couple of hours. Same thing repeated. Next day I walked, but snow was melting so I was in a lot of some slush, mud, you name it. Same experience. After they dried I just took a damp sponge and all the dirt/grass/muck came right off. They looked like I'd just unpacked them. REMARKABLE boots! As you can see, I can't say enough good things! So pleasantly surprised, and I never write reviews!!" —Tuc
Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 styles, including short and tall options).
6. Cute Joules ankle booties with a short, wide opening, PLUS a pull tab and side gussets that make pulling them on and off soooo easy (instead of a 5-minute ordeal).
Many reviewers suggest sizing down.
Promising reviews: "I originally purchased these golden duck wellies in my normal size 8 before reading reviews. Tried 'em on and yep! They were about one size too big. I exchanged them for a 7 and those fit like a dream. They’re super soft inside (almost like fleece or fur), perfectly waterproof, and ADORBS. Plus they’re honestly pretty meta (boots with ducks wearing boots?! I mean COME ON! 🥰)" —Beth Hogan
"Glad I sized down like a lot of reviews said. I have pretty wide feet and normally wear a 10 US. I sized down and got 9 and they fit perfectly. These boots are gorgeous. For anyone trying to decide I went with Wellibobs because the tall mid-calf Joules weren’t wide enough for my leg clearance. These are slip on easy and keep my feet dry." —Red2390
Get them from Amazon for $22+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 24 styles).
7. Budget-friendly high-top sneakers for anyone who's not ready to shell out for another pair of Chucks just for the waterproof factor, but adores the look. These come in gorgeous vibrant colors and classic neutral shades!
Promising review: "I am so happy with this purchase! Wore these to a music festival that was muddy and rained later on during the night. My feet were completely dry and the shoes aren’t ruined, just used baby wipes to clean them off and they’re ready to go again. They look so similar to the all black high-top Converse sneakers. They fit very true to size, I’m usually a size 9.5 but I ordered a 10 and I believe going down a half size would’ve been better, but I just wore a thicker sock to take care of that problem. I give 5 stars!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 styles, including high-tops and low-tops).
8. Mid-calf winter boots that'll have your back (well...your feet) when you need to go stomping through snow in sub-freezing temperatures. They're designed with "Thermolite" insulation, which will keep your toes warm in up to -25 degree weather so you can focus on enjoying your wintry outdoor adventures.
Promising review: "I needed snow boots in a pinch and wanted to give these a shot. I just got them today, and I love them!! They are super warm. The fur lining goes all the way through the boots. I like how they have both a zipper and laces to tie. The thinsulate and waterproof is definitely a plus. I think they fit true to size. I purchased an 8 (my usual size), and they fit perfectly. I love the tweed material and fur at the top. It's super cute. And for the price, you can’t go wrong!"—Marisa
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in three colors).
9. Cute, fur-lined waterproof duck loafers perfect for slipping on with jeans so you'll be covered if a storm hits. The adjustable laces are a nice detail, letting you adjust the tightness of the fit while adding some stylish flair.
Promising review: "I am in love with these shoes! So comfy. Fit true to size and they are lined with fur so I don't even need to wear socks if I don't feel like it. They keep my feet super toasty. Waterproof and stylish! I grab these almost every day!" —Krystal Vancura
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in seven styles, including with or without fur).
10. Hunter rain boots in the shorter style, which protect your feet and ankles as you splash through puddles and mud without constricting your lower legs.
Reviewers suggest sticking with your regular size if you plan to wear bulky socks with these; if not, you may want to size down.
Promising review: "Bought these so that I could use them for a three-day music festival where the weather forecast included two days of rain. When there is rain at a music festival you bet you will have mud, puddles, and wet grass everywhere so it's best to protect yourself and get some really good rain boots that fit and provide comfort. These were fantastic on all fronts. They were comfortable, cushiony, wide enough to be able to stand in these for hours on end watching bands, and got zero water on my feet or socks. You can easily get some knock-off cheap rain boots but that phrase 'you get what you pay for' really rings true if you skimp out and don't get these to protect you from the rain. Love these!" —Melissa Garcia
Get them from Amazon for $87.70+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 24 colors).
11. Columbia hiking shoes so you can hit the trails with confidence even on wet, rainy days or with snow on the ground. They're designed with a high-traction rubber sole and waterproof leather-and-suede upper that can withstand numerous intense hiking sessions (and other outdoor activities). And who said hiking boots can't be cute — these are available with striking red laces and other color combos as well!
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I recently picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.
Promising review: "My friend and I got the same boots (in different colors) for our recent trip. Neither of us had time to break them in beforehand, but these boots didn’t even need it! We hiked through three different areas, all of which included water, mud, rocks/boulders, dirt, and gnarly roots, and we both came out with dry, warm, blister-free feet. Especially for how expensive waterproof hiking boots can be (or even just waterproof sneakers!), these were a GREAT deal for some GREAT shoes. Highly recommend!" —Renae
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 16 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.
12. Waterproof garden shoes to keep your toes clean and dry during your outdoor chores without constricting your ankles. They come in cute patterns that'll add a little flair to your yard work attire — even if it's only the animals around to appreciate it.
Most reviewers suggest sizing up, especially if you're between sizes, so they're not too tight.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes for working out in the yard! I wear low ankle thin socks with the shoes and they fit perfectly! My feet stay dry when working outside in the wet grass in the mornings and totally clean while weed eating, mowing, and accidentally dumping dirt on my feet while digging up plants. I’ve worked outside on my feet for six hours with no problems or discomfort at all! I would totally recommend! Plus, the design is really cute for outside shoes!" —Holly P.
Get them from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 25 prints). These come in boot form too!
13. Chic, sturdy Everlane ankle boots durable enough for your more intense rainy or snowy day adventures, with a slip-resistant tread, cushioned insole, and stretchy side panels designed for both stability and comfort.
If you plan to wear thick socks with these, you can go with your normal size, but for thinner socks, Everlane suggests sizing down. If you're between sizes, size down.
Promising review: "These are perfect rain boots. They run true to size and have plenty of room for a thicker sock. They feel comfortable and sturdy, even on the first wear! They also are the perfect balance between a semi-sleek design, but also have a sturdy-gardener-hiker-boot feel as well." —MMichelle1
Get them from Everlane for $51 (originally $85; available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
14. Chunky Dolce Vita heeled waterproof booties channeling '70s style with a waterproof clog-inspired sole. Available in leather or suede, they'll give you a nice bit of height while still providing complete coverage from the rain when you're walking to the next bar or party or stepping out for date night.
Promising review: "These boots are perfect for fall/winter in the Midwest! I can't wait to rock them on rainy days and still be stylin'. They have a great height and are very comfy, which is a plus. I purchased in black, size 8 and they run true to size." —Tara W.
Get them from Dolce Vita for $59.90 (originally $160; available in sizes 5–13 and on sale in six colors).
15. Rugged mid-calf rain boots capable of handling outdoor work, but rinse them off — since, you know, they're waterproof — and you can head out to run errands or meet someone for dinner in these cute but practical shoes.
Promising reviews: "These are perfect and cute! Very comfortable so I can wear them all day and they're warm enough for the cold winter days (with warm socks of course). Fit very true to size." —Jessica Winker
"These boots are great! The ankle is wide enough that they slip on and off easily but are not too bulky. Super waterproof! These are great if you have a dog or kids and find yourself stomping around wet grass and puddles often. The material is a little lighter than most rain boots, so my feet aren’t sweating after walking my dog in a warmer rainy day (but with fuzzy socks they’re plenty warm for cooler mornings)!" —Alys Lou
Get them from Amazon for