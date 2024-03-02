Skip To Content
    Just 43 Very Nice Things For Your Kitchen

    If you're all about functional items with a beautiful aesthetic, you've come to the right place.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A salt and pepper marble wood tray to house these two essential seasonings in a chic container you'll be proud to leave out on the counter. An included brass spoon makes it easy to sprinkle these seasonings into any dish!

    one black and one white small cup in a wood tray with a spoon in the white one
    Amazon

    Note that this set should be hand-washed and not put in the microwave. 

    Promising review: "I love this little salt and pepper server. The quality is sturdy and beautiful and for the price, it is a beautiful statement as a gift or for your home. The price point is perfect and makes it truly a wonderful housewarming or host/hostess gift. I am very picky about quality and this product I give 5 stars. Will be buying many more." —Sancha88

    Get it from Amazon for $31.50.

    2. A colander that expands to fit the side of your sink so you can easily wash and rinse produce without it taking up much space. People also use this as a dish rack!

    The strainer in pink expanded to fit in a sink with potatoes in it and other vegetables next to it
    Amazon

    This colander can expand from 14.5 to 19.5 inches. It's top-rack dishwasher safe as well!

    I have this colander in the pink color and absolutely love it! I don't leave it out on my sink permanently, but I've hung it right next to my sink using small Command hooks so I can quickly grab it and place it on my sink whenever I need to clean produce or drain pasta. I love being able to leave ingredients on it to drain while I work on other steps of a recipe, and it also leaves enough room in the sink for me to place dirty dishes or wash a pan without the dirty water going onto my clean ingredients. Highly recommend, especially for small kitchens!

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this. I leave it in my sink always. It makes washing fruits or draining pasta so much easier and has such a simple cleanup. It also adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen. I highly recommend it." —Alyssa

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 12 colors and in two-packs).

    3. A slim magnetic stove shelf, a game-changing upgrade for smaller kitchens where counter space is at a premium. This magnetic shelf attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation required, giving you an aesthetically pleasing *and* functional spot to store small essentials while freeing up precious cabinet space.

    a stove with the shelf along the top and spices sitting on it
    Amazon

    StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. 

    Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action!

    Promising review: "This is perfect and I’m obsessed. Where has this contraption been all my life? We basically freed up the cabinet above the stove where we messily stored our spices/oils and such. Now, the things we use the most are right in front of us. And more things fit than expected! Like our olive oil dispenser, nonstick cooking spray, a whole canister of sea salt. Also it’s magnetic so you literally just snap it on to your oven. This was the biggest bang for your buck sort of organization product I’ve gotten for my kitchen!" —Katie M.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes). 

    4. A pretty stainless steel measuring cup set, because you might as well have a set with ~a pop of flair~ considering how essential measuring cups and spoons are to everyday cooking and baking.

    The cup and teaspoon/tablespoons measuring cups in rose gold displayed on a table.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beautiful! It's a wonderful set! They are heavy duty and have a great expensive look without costing a fortune!" —K. LaNou

    Get the eight-piece set from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).

    5. A gorgeous glass juicer so you can get the most out of your favorite citrus fruit, then easily pour the juice right into your cup.

    The juicer with a handle and spout in three colors
    Food52

    Promising review: "What a beautiful and well-made juicer. I find myself using it more often than expected, so that’s a plus!" —Kimberly C.

    Get it from Food52 for $46 (available in four colors).

    6. Prismatic window film to let the sun cast vibrant rainbows across the kitchen while providing a lil' extra privacy. It still lets sunlight through, but you won't have to stare at your neighbors' sun-tanning on the back deck while you wash dishes.

    kitchen with prismatic window film applied
    rainbows from the prismatic window film cast across a kitchen
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I’m standing at my kitchen sink, my view is my neighbors whenever they are on their deck. With this window cling on part of the window, now the neighbors have privacy and I have beautiful rainbows all over the counter and sink. It makes me happy! Great product! Great price! Easy to install!" —W. Macindoe

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    7. The gorgeous Always Pan from Our Place, which will make you regret all the times you dirtied up six different dishes to make one meal. The Always Pan can do it all: braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store. It's also sooo lightweight and compact and comes in *gorgeous* colors to match your aesthetic.

    a gif of the always pan and different foods cooked different ways with it
    the always pan in different colors
    www.instagram.com, www.instagram.com

    It comes with a beechwood spatula, custom stainless-steel steamer basket, modular lid, and of course, the pan.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman swears by hers: "I love my Our Place pan. It's a beautiful sage color that isn't an eyesore on my stovetop. I also really love the steamer basket, which is great for frozen dumplings, and the nesting spatula. No more sauce and grease dripping from the spoon all over the counter!" (Psst — check out our full Always Pan review for more deets on why we love it!)

    Get it from Our Place for $120+ (available in six colors and five sizes).

    8. A microwave rice and quinoa cooker so you don't have to wait 20 minutes just to make rice or some other grain to go with your meal! Just pop this into the dishwasher, and you'll have hot rice, quinoa, couscous, other the grain of your choice ready in minutes! It's specifically designed so that water doesn't overflow in the microwave while cooking.

    The green grain cooker being put inside a microwave
    A meal with various grains next to the cooker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We love this rice maker! Prep time in just minutes. This has saved us so much time, especially when we need dinner done quick! The rice comes out fully cooked. In the beginning, it may take a few tries, since all microwaves are different, (setting at 800) as recommended, you'll eventually know what amount of rice goes with what amount of water, etc. I add salt to taste and a teaspoon of olive oil and it comes out delish! When done, just turn it over on your serving plate or just serve it directly from the container; afterward, just pop in dishwasher...no hard rice scraping to do. We've purchased other Lekue products and love them too! Highly recommend!" —Ani

    Get it from Amazon for $27.95

    9. A set of nesting mixing bowls in four ombré shades that, when stacked, are *very* pleasing to the eyes. Aside from their aesthetic, these have a few nice touches that make them easier to handle than the average mixing bowl — each one has a handle, a spout for pouring, and a black grip on the bottom so they don't slide around.

    four different sized bowls with handles and spouts in light pink to grey
    a hand holding the stacked mixing bowls
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these mixing bowls. The packaging is very beautiful. The bonus for me is the black rings in the bottom to prevent the bowls from sliding around on the counter when you’re mixing/whisking. I bought them for making pancakes, but I use them for everything now. The set is a nice upgrade from using a regular soup bowl for mixing." —Sarita

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 11 styles).

    10. Swedish dishcloths capable of absorbing up to 15 times their own weight. They're more durable and last longer than the average dishrag, and the best part is that you can just toss them into the dishwasher for cleaning!

    Amazon

    They can also be put in the washing machine!

    Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After I use them, I just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints, and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.80 (available in 28 styles).

    11. A flower trivet mat that doubles as cute wall decor when you're not using it to protect your table from hot pans.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I simply love these trivets. I used them as a decoration on my kitchen wall. When needed, I just place them on the table for my hot dishes. They clean in a breeze and the color is great. The price is so reasonable that if I didn't need them, I still would have bought them. You will not be disappointed with this item." —redhead

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).

    12. An enviable Le Creuset salt mill (and matching pepper mill) in the color of your choice so you can match your current kitchen ~aesthetic~.

    the white salt and pepper mills
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We use this with sea salt and it works like a gem. Also looks really good paired with the red pepper mill. Note that these are tall mills. I like them on the table to accompany dinner but when cooking, I prefer the smaller ones. It's a matter of preference, though. This salt mill works perfectly." —Melanie N.

    Get them from Amazon: salt mill and pepper mill for $45.95 each (available in 11 colors).

    13. An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wine glasses worth treating yourself to. These will make your evening glass of wine feel even more special, and they'd add a lovely pop of color if displayed in a wine cabinet.

    Six wine glasses; one in blue, purple, orange, green, yellow, and pink
    Anthropologie

    Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman–owned small business offering luxury glassware that's vintage-inspired.

    Promising review: "I had heard about these and was happy to see them at Anthro. Beautiful. Yes, they are pricey, but they are stunning and unique. Can’t wait to entertain with them." —Jenniferinsd1

    Get the set of six from Anthropologie for $185 (available in three styles).

    14. And a wine decanter designed to aerate your wine and release its natural aromas for an even better taste...but also because it's pretty.

    Reviewer photo of the glass decanter next to a plate of cheese and meats
    amazon.com

    After being kept in an airtight bottle, your wine needs to breathe. Pouring into a wine carafe releases its natural aromas and flavors for better taste!

    Promising review: "My family loves this decanter. It improves the taste of all kinds of wines and looks very nice when displayed. It is much cheaper than many $100 or $200 decanters while looking and working just as nicely. While these can be a bit tricky to clean, I've been using a quick trick to make it look like new! 1) Rinse with warm water (if you have time, let it soak for an hour). 2) Fill about 1 centimeter with salt and add 2 centimeters of white wine vinegar. 3) Swirl the solution and CAREFULLY shake if stains are higher up. 4) Rinse with warm water. That should get your decanter ready for the next bottle! Hope this helps!" —Jackson L.

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99.

    15. A set of glass food storage jars with bamboo lids so you can upgrade your pantry situation with see-through storage — perfect for holding dried goods like pasta, sugar, flour, and cereal. It makes it WAY easier to find what you're looking for, and the organization will feel oh so satisfying every time you look at it.

    the seven glass jars in different sizes with bamboo lids
    Amazon

    *Especially* if there are certain ingredients you like to leave out on the counter (like coffee and sugar), this keeps them close at hand while maintaining a nice aesthetic!

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline

    Get the 7-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in other packs and sizes).

    16. And some simple yet sleek spice and pantry labels you could use with the above containers or with any you might already have. At the very least, you'll def want to label things like salt and sugar — mixing those up is a recipe for disaster. 😬

    black minimalist pantry labels applied to jars with various dry goods inside
    Quart and Pint / Etsy

    Quart and Pint is a Utah-based small biz on Etsy that sells high-quality vinyl labels that are water- and oil-resistant! They're pre-printed and sold in packs. Check out their store page to see the current offering of spice and pantry label designs!

    Promising reviews: "These are exactly what I wanted, they came out beautifully and were easy to apply. This pack contains every label I needed and then some. 10/10 would recommend." —shannon buffo

    "The labels are very pretty and feel high-quality! I love that I can re-adjust them too (as opposed to just being stuck forever in one position)." —Maddie

    Get a set of 134 minimalist black pantry labels from Quart and Pint on Etsy for $15.71. And get the matching spice label set here!

    17. The iconic, much-loved Balmuda toaster for my fellow bread lovers out there — this splurge-worthy Japanese gadget is known for creating the *perfect* piece of toast, using a method that envelops the bread in a thin layer of steam to toast the surface while preserving the moisture and flavor within. Your morning toast and sandwiches will never be the same.

    rectangular oven glowing orange
    perfectly brown toast with butter on it
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Get a closer look at the Balmuda toaster on TikTok.

    Promising review: "Holy moly! Best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster versus my cheapie $60 toaster oven. You can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moisture of the inside of the toast. Hands-down, Balmuda blew my other toaster out the water. So happy with purchase." —JL

    Get it from Amazon for $299 (available in five colors).

    18. Or a four-slice retro toaster with extra-wide slots to fit even those extra-thick bagels. It also has a dedicated bagel button, seven shade settings, and dual independent control panels so that person who likes their toast nearly burnt can do just that without affecting anyone else's breakfast.

    A reviewer's photo of the four-slice toaster in cozy greenish
    A top view look at the toaster
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Is it possible...a toaster can be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in my farmhouse-style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. Pros: four slots, and they are the wide-and-long type, meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice. It has a bagel setting, as well as a nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to retoast it. It is fairly easy to clean, just dump the tray, so no worries about crumbs or bits of bread burning in the bottom and ruining the perfect taste of your slice. The knobs have a neat texture and are adjustable so you can time it just right for Pop Tarts, toast, or toasted sandwich bread. Cons: My husband is a little jealous of how much I love this toaster, and has been asking me if it is better than him. What could I say? I mean it makes TOAST, all he makes is methane gas so... Maybe consider ordering a couples therapy workbook to go with this toaster when purchasing." —Alice R.

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four-slice and in three colors).

    19. A drip coffee maker that's not your average Mr. Coffee — the matte-white design with copper finishes gives it a sleek, modern look to suit its modern features, including Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility and Voice-To-Brew controls.

    the white drip coffee maker
    Amazon

    This beauty has a 10-cup capacity and even stores your favorite settings for number of cups, temperature, and brew strength. It's also equipped with built-in Wi-Fi that works with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google. You can brew to your favorite temperature every time thanks to a precision coffee maker that creates drip coffee from 185 to 205 degrees. BTW, you'll need cone-shaped filters for this!

    Promising review: "I bought this gorgeous machine for my coffee snob husband for Father’s Day. I went with the stainless and thermal carafe. After going through roughly six coffee makers in the last three years, we found a keeper. I thought he was going to cry drinking the first cup brewed using the Gold setting. Price is a little steep, but certainly cheaper than the total cost of all the fails we’ve gone through. Bonus points for the engagement of our teenagers setting it up on Wi-Fi and integrating with Alexa. I love the the convenience of the app. It makes setting schedules so easy. I can set up the entire week based on everyone’s calendar. It’s amazeballs. We have yet to play around with the settings since Gold has been a win, but the ability to make the amount you want on demand is wonderful. We usually start out the day with the max of 10 cups (I do wish it was 12), then make additional smaller amounts on demand. Brew time is FAST, maybe six minutes. I keep meaning to time it and keep forgetting. This is a fancy looking maker and looks amazing on the countertop. Even the box is high-end. My frugal husband gave me serious side-eye when opening it. I could see the 'WTF did you spend on this?' on his face. First cup and he was content and would possibly have sacrificed our first born for it. It’s a keeper." —Hilary

    Get it from Amazon for $225.93 (also available in two other colors and two carafe styles).

    20. An investment-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer as gorgeous as it is useful, whether you're whipping mashed potatoes, mixing cooking dough, or making a big batch of meatballs — it's one of the best kitchen splurges, in my humble opinion, *especially* if you bake on the regular.

    the pale yellow kitchenaid with a blue floral mixing bowl used with it
    the red kitchenaid next to a plate of scones
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The 10-speed mixer comes with a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch! 

    I have this particular mixer in the Ice color and honestly can't imagine living without it now — it takes all the manual effort out of whisking ingredients and saves you a bit of time as you can work on other things while it's blending. If you've been on the fence about getting a KitchenAid, let this be the final nudge you needed to pull the trigger.

    Promising review: "I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen and my accent color is aqua so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta making attachments. This is a work horse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." —T Jaye Brand

    Get it from Amazon for $379.95+ (available in 21 colors). 

    21. A beautiful patterned 10-piece mixing bowl set with spill-free lids and nonslip bases so your bowl doesn't move around while mixing up cake batter.

    the mixing bowls in white with blue floral pattern on them
    closeup of the floral bowl held by a reviewer
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot rave enough about how cute and perfect this plastic/melamine bowl set is! I was looking for something that nested, was durable but lightweight, had lids, and was the variety of sizes I needed. To boot, they have the nonslip rubber bottoms and an adorable floral pattern. The largest is ideal for huge salads, a whole watermelon, etc. The smallest is great for a handful of grapes. Perfect in-between sizes too. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" —Gretchen

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in two designs). 

    22. A French-style marble butter keeper so you always have room-temp and perfectly spreadable butter on hand for your morning bagels and toast (because we all know the torture of trying to spread chilled butter).