Just 43 Very Nice Things For Your Kitchen

Note that this set should be hand-washed and not put in the microwave.

Promising review: "I love this little salt and pepper server. The quality is sturdy and beautiful and for the price, it is a beautiful statement as a gift or for your home. The price point is perfect and makes it truly a wonderful housewarming or host/hostess gift. I am very picky about quality and this product I give 5 stars. Will be buying many more." —Sancha88

Get it from Amazon for $31.50.