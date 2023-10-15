Upgrade Your Wardrobe: 31 Style Pieces Reviewers In Their 40s Adore

1. A pair of ultra high-rise Levi's jeans you can reach for all year long, whether you dress them up with heels or keep things casual with your favorite sneaks. TikTok is *obsessed* with these for how good they look on every body type.
See how these look on one plus-size reviewer on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "My favorite jeans of all time. High waisted Levi’s are so comfy, so high quality, so adorable…my daughter stole mine and I had to buy another pair. She is 27, I am 49. These jeans rock a multitude of generations and body types. The dark wash is my favorite and they are a thick denim, cool button fly and not much stretch. Levi’s will never go out of style." —patrice hedrick
"Was debating on whether to return these but the wash is unique! The more I wear them, the more I love them. I’m in my 40s and I feel like these look timeless and vintage all at the same time." —Jbj
Get it from Amazon for $64.23 (available in sizes 24-32, plus sizes 16–24, and 13 styles).
2. And a pair of pull-on Levi's jeans with all the comfort of leggings and the look of classic denim, because some days you simply can't be bothered to put on an actual pair of jeans. Who's gonna know the difference (besides you)? 🤫
Promising review: "I have now bought four pairs of these. They look like 'real' jeans (the material is woven, not knit) but the elastic waist makes them extra comfortable. I'm in my forties, I've had two kids, and I usually wear an 18 in jeans. I'm an 18 in these. I have gotten the long inseam on them all, and it hits the top of my foot. I can roll it up for a shorter/summer look. I like them more snug. Wear/care: I wash these in cold and dry them in the dryer. If they shrunk at all, it wasn't noticeable. Cons: the only thing these are missing is front pockets, but for this price and for how much I love them, it isn't a dealbreaker. There are functional back pockets that can hold my phone." —A. Mather
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 18 colors).
3. Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded insole. They're pushing 52,000 5-star ratings, and over 800 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Promising review: "I have high arches and have developed something like plantar fasciitis now that I'm in my mid-40s. Didn't want to spend the money on the comparable Birkenstocks, even though I highly trust that brand. So glad I tried these first! Can't believe the price. And when I can't stand being barefoot or any other shoes...these are my go-to. Wonderful!" —DB
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles).
4. Some baggy overalls because all you need is a T-shirt or some other top to layer underneath them, and you'll be ready to roll out the door feeling cute *and* comfy as heck.
Promising review: "This is SO cute! I’m 5’5” — also of note, I’m in my mid-40s. I ordered a small and it fits great. I love it so much I wanted to be sure it got 5 stars. It looks more like linen, but without the wrinkle factor. Really nice material. It’s supposed to be baggy but it is super cute, and I feel great in it. As mentioned, I’m in my 40s. I wanted something comfy but not frumpy, something that wouldn’t embarrass my kids, but my husband would like too. This is perfect. The navy is brighter than a normal navy, but it’s a beautiful dark blue." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 19 colors).
5. A tie-front midi dress with a small mid-section cutout that'll let your torso feel a bit of ~breeze~.
Promising reviews: "A good fit for a mom of two in her 40s. No bra needed with the navy flower print. I thought it was a good casual and comfortable dress, but my husband said 'damn!' when he opened the door so it was more of a winner than I thought! LOL." —Jessica S
"I love the shape this dress gives me, and it makes your cleavage look amazing. There's extra fabric left on the side boobs for me, but if you are full-breasted it might look better on you. I didn't need a slip for mine and the length is comfortable for my nerves. The fabric is sturdy but light enough for mid-summer. If you're looking for a dress that is a bit different and sexy...this is your dress!!" —Sarah Fischer
Get it from Amazon for $33.96 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors).
6. Naturalizer ankle strap sandals likely to become your go-to dress shoe for formal and semi-formal events, and thankfully, they come in dozens of cute, trendy colors and styles to bulk up your collection! With a block heel just over 2 inches tall, they're also built for comfort, with ~Contour+ technology~ and a padded sole to keep your feet happy.
And just what is Contour+ technology? It's Naturalizer's signature open-cell foam cushioning that's designed to conform to your foot's contours so you can walk pain-free all day long.
Promising reviews: "Soft cushion on the heel. Beautiful color, not too high but good for an evening out since I don’t usually wear heels anymore in my late 40s. At 25, I could have worn these all day. I have a wider shorter foot and a 7.5 fit my wider foot fine. This was worth the extra money for a quality heel I can use many times." —AS
Get them from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in sizes 4–13, including wide and narrow sizes, and 28 styles).
7. A flow-y pair of palazzo pants to let your legs ~breathe~ while still maintaining a professional look for work, but they're great for casual wear too — especially with how many fun colors they come in! On days when you're really tempted to reach for the sweats but have to look a little more put together, these are the perfect option.
Note that some reviewers mention these run small, so consider sizing up if you're not sure which size to get.
Promising reviews: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
"I got these in red to wear to DisneyWorld. They arrived better than expected. These pants are a flowy, heavier rayon/poly, wider legs, with a bit of structure at the waist. Since there's no stretch, I ordered up a size. I should have stayed with my usual size though, because ordering a size up makes them longer in length and I'm barely 5'4. They are warm enough with tights underneath for January mornings at Disney in Florida, but light enough for late spring in Japan. For reference I'm a 42-year-old mother, usually wear 0-2 pants [and ordered a small]." —Mrs. 髙﨑
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short sizes, and 32 styles).
8. A pair of bestselling Spanx faux leather leggings worth the splurge because of how much use you'll get out of them. They have the chic edginess of real leather pants, perfect for a night out, but toss a slouchy T-shirt, sweater, or flannel button-down over these, and you've got a cute-casual outfit ready to go for running errands or meeting up with friends.
These tend to fit small due to the compression, so you may want to size up in these, especially if you're usually between sizes. I have these exact leggings and am usually between a medium and large, and the large fits me comfortably with just the right level of tightness!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says, "I splurged on these, and I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous. I love pairing them with an oversized sweater for a look that's stylish but still cozy during the winter, and wearing them with a denim jacket and a graphic tee in spring and fall."
Promising reviews: "A 40-year-old here...these are amazing. I ordered a size small, and was afraid because they looked soooo small out of the bag, but let me tell you, they [look great]. Sooo in love with these!!!" —Leslie P.
"I absolutely love these and I am so glad I added them to my wardrobe. I dress them with a blouse and heels, T-shirt and tennis shoes, or button-up and flat. There's so many possibilities. I love the look and feel. The support is amazing. I'm 42-years-old." —Vera M.
Get it from Spanx for $98 (available in sizes XS–3X, and petite, regular, and tall lengths).
9. A strappy, classic bodycon mini dress you can pull on for a night out on the town — it's sexy, stretchy, and ultra-breathable (so you'll feel hot but not sweaty-hot).
Promising reviews: "A dress that celebrates a woman's shape/age. The length is amazing: short in the front and longer in the back so you can bend over without flashing the world, and the front is long enough so you can sit comfortably. This dress is super sexy, but [still conservative enough for me]. Got a TON of compliments from men and women all night. PS: I am 41 years old and this dress is still appropriate for my age but also would look super cute on a 20-something-year-old girl. Very versatile." —Cree Cree
"Wow! I love this dress! I am 40, and this dress looks amazing. It’s a thick fabric, compression-like, but comfortable. I am 5'1 and it fits perfectly above the knee. I am a 36 DD/DDD and the top fits great. I purchased the medium and will definitely be buying in another color." —L.I
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).
10. A pair of high-waisted bike shorts (with over 58,000+ 5-star ratings!) that are ultra-soft, stretchy, and wick away excess moisture while letting your lower legs breathe. Plus, they have a pocket big enough for stashing your phone or keys! They'll keep you supported whether you're doing squats, running laps, or chasing kids around the playground.
I have these!! As someone with a bigger butt, hips, and thighs but a smaller waist, it can be *so* hard to find running shorts that are comfortable, both in terms of how they feel on your body and wearing out in public. These don't ride up much at all, and I love the little pocket for my keys, phone, etc. They're soft, stretchy, and keep my stomach supported — no chafing either!
Promising review: "I’ve struggled with thigh chafing all my life. I’m now 45. I just went on hot humid 3-mile run and complete comfort with no ride up. Ordering in all colors and tossing my old running shorts!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL, three lengths, and 32 styles).
11. A pair of no-tie Lock Laces that basically turn all of your sneakers into slip-ons so you can get out the door even faster when you're already running behind schedule.
A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee their shoes won't come untied (and it also helps distribute the tension through the entire top of your foot, preventing localized injuries for longer runs!). You can also adjust the tension easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.
Promising review: "Purchased two pairs for my running shoes (49-year-old male). They work very well, have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying, just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." —Scott
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
12. A fully lined one-piece swimsuit with hollow-out straps giving it a unique look. The crossover straps offer plenty of support up top, with wire-free removable bra cups that won't poke you in the side, plus full coverage in the bottom. Now all that's left is to book that vacation (or staycation) you're long overdue for!
Promising review: "Well made, accurate sizing, and CUTE! Every influencer was right, this was a perfect fit! I’m in my 40s. Comfortable to get on and wear! I ordered my usual size with no problem and the suit came in quickly." —Sabian
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and 44 styles).
13. Aerothotic flip-flops because yes, flip-flops can go hand-in-hand with comfort. Arch support, check. Soft straps, check. Cushy gel insoles and a sweat-resistant footbed? Check and check. They're so comfy and foot-friendly, you may find yourself wishing it was summer year-round just so you never have to wear another shoe.
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is granted to products found to promote good foot health!
Promising review: "200 dollars for tennis shoes and inserts — my feet hurt. [Paid way less] for cute flip-flops and my feet felt FANTASTIC! I walked on average 6 miles per day, and my plantar and spurs NEVER hurt AT ALL!! Best investment ever! I'm in my late 40s and overweight — highly recommend for anyone with plantar and/or spur issues!" —Amy1970
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 18 colors).