Just 43 TikTok Products I Saved *Immediately* Just So I Could Show You

1. A Simple Modern tumbler as a swap for the popular (and more expensive) Stanley cup. This minimalist travel cup comes in some seriously ~aesthetic~ shades, but more importantly, it'll keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either! Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones and they work perfectly!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 39 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
2. A set of cat and mouse hooks so adorable, they almost make me mad?? When not in use, the box will remain closed, but when you place weight on the hook, the fur ball's head will pop up — almost as if it's saying, "Welcome home!" 🥹
They're best for hanging light items! They're designed for peel-and-stick application, but you could always use Command strips — safer for your wall and likely sturdier / able to hold more weight anyway!
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute and easy to install. My husband always forgets to put his keys away so I got these to try to condition him into hanging them up. Now he has a little friend say hello when he gets home." —leaaffy
"Bought this for college kiddo and it’s received rave reviews. Loves them to bits, but swapped out the adhesive for Command strips per school policy. So cute!!" —at the lake
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
3. Iconic London's Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint, an ultra-lightweight and hydrating tint that ~blurs~ as you blend it onto your skin, leaving you with a *gorgeous* satin-matte finish. It comes in a wide range of shades, including its Neutral Rich shade that had one TikTok reviewer wondering, "Is this the darkest foundation to exist?"
Check out that TikTok reviewer putting shade Neutral Rich (pictured on the model above) to the test!
Promising review: "PERFECT for that no-makeup makeup look! This is light-medium coverage, but definitely buildable. It melts into the skin with a satin finish. Although I do not have 'perfect' skin, I love this as a base with concealer for my dark spots and blemishes. It's reminiscent of Estee Lauder's Double Wear Sheer before they changed (ruined) the formula and got rid of many shades. The Sephora shade finder did not match me, so I used the shade match on Iconic London's website. Golden Medium matches me perfectly." —necessarybeauty
Get it from Sephora for $32 (available in 18 shades).
4. A Super Mario silicone AirPods case that'll give you a little dose of childhood nostalgia every time you whip out your 'buds.
Check it out in this TikTok! This silicone protective case slips right over your default AirPods case to keep them extra safe (and easier to find in your bag).
Promising review: "For my Gen 1 AirPods the case was a perfect fit and felt super secure. It was a bit dirty on the inside of the case, but nothing a little cleaning can’t fix! Design looks exactly like the description photos and even better in person. Overall 10/10, I love it! :)" —Jess
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available for AirPods 1st–3rd Gen and AirPods Pro, and in 17 other cute styles).
5. A chic transparent book vase, appropriately titled The Mystery of Growth, that can slide between other books *or* sit in a corner on its own and hold that bouquet you treated yourself to (*cue "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus* 💐). This bb is ALL over TikTok and for good reason — it's simply stunning and will dress up your space without being distracting.
Peep this gorgeous book vase on TikTok! I also highly recommend looking through the Amazon review images because every single one looks like it belongs in a magazine.
Promising review: "I love all things books — so when this popped up in my feed, I had to have it. I ordered it ASAP. It arrived ASAP. I bought tulips ASAP. And it's PERFECT! This is the latest addition to my home office and I love staring at it! 😄 Save time — buy at least two!" —ED
Get it from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in five transparent colors).
6. A gorgeously designed Hatch Restore sound machine to gently wind you down at night and wake you up just as gently with its soft glow and gentle sounds. It also functions as a touch-controlled smart light and bedside lamp! If you're trying to train yourself to wake up earlier, reviewers say it can keep you from hitting that 'snooze' button like you're used to.
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.
Check out this TikTok where the creator explains how they started waking up at 5:30 a.m. and how their Hatch alarm clock was *crucial* for waking them up "with the sun."
Promising review: "I’ve always been so paranoid that I would sleep through my alarm and this is a game changer. I’ve been seeing it everywhere and didn’t want to spend the money, but it is WELL worth it. I’m also trying to become a morning person and wake up earlier. I haven’t had it super long but I haven’t snoozed it yet. I would buy this again (and I might because my boyfriend is also obsessed with it). You do not have to buy the subscription. This comes with an 'unwind' night time routine, which I honestly wouldn’t make much use of anyway if I did pay for it. You can just manually set a white noise/rain/etc. sound with a timer when you get into bed each night." —amy
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
7. A Michael Scott dishwasher magnet to make a pretty boring and sometimes tedious kitchen task a little more fun — and hopefully prevent dirty dishes from being mixed in with clean ones if you live with others. Because it's sort of hard to miss Michael's smiling face staring up at you with the word CLEAN.
You can get a closer look at this simply incredible magnet on Tiktok.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I got with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A Grosche moka pot, aka a stovetop espresso maker if you've been *dying* to whip up some delicious lattes and other ~fancy~ coffee drinks at home but aren't as excited at the thought of shelling out hundreds for an espresso machine. It's super easy to use, has a durable stone finish, and comes in some gorgeous shades, including speckled pink, gray, and mint.
Check it out on TikTok! The reviewer demonstrates how they use it on the stove for making espresso for their lattes.
Promising review: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing! I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! I had bought a cheap one elsewhere and that lasted about three weeks before falling apart. I spent a little more money for a quality product and have never looked back! I recommend this particular moka pot as it was slightly more than the cheap ones but less than some of the bigger name brands. It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem. Definitely a customer for life." —A. Arvy
Get it from Amazon for $24.43+ (available in 11 colors and five sizes).
9. A dreamy, splurge-worthy Logitech wireless mechanical keyboard with an adorable (and v cushy) cloud wrist rest — perfect for achieving that TikTok-popular ~cozy~ desk aesthetic. It uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech for low-latency gaming, with a 25-hour rechargeable battery life and vibey RGB lighting that can be customized.
It comes in a sleek, gorgeous white, but you can get colored top plates (like the pink one I'm currently using, shown above) direct from Logitech's store for $19.99! Check out an unboxing + see it in action on TikTok.
I've used both the wireless and wired versions of this mechanical keyboard, both for gaming and for everyday work, and absolutely love it. I had a full-sized keyboard before, so I really appreciate the more compact tenkeyless design of this keyboard (which fits on my desk better). The keys sound perfectly clicky and feel great to type on, and the cloud wrist rest keeps my wrists supported really comfortably. And even though I've been using wrist rest cloud for 8+ hours a day for so long, it still looks totally new! My favorite thing is undeniably the aesthetic, though. It's the prettiest keyboard I've ever had, in a really sleek and modern way. I highly recommend it whether you play games at your desk or just work from home!
Also! If you love the look of that cloud wrist rest and don't need a new keyboard, it's *finally* available for individual purchase at Logitech!
Get it from Amazon for $164.99+ (available wired or wireless, with or without a mouse, and with three switch types).
10. A modern-looking armless desk chair beloved for how comfortable it is, especially if you like to sit cross-legged, thanks to its lack of restricting armrests and a wider seat that accommodates your legs and knees. It allows you to recline up to 120 degrees and adjust the height, and the PU leather is waterproof and easy to clean, so you won't have to fret about about staining the white material with your messy lunch.
Check out an unboxing and review on TikTok.
Promising review: "This chair is unique because it has a large, wide seat that allows you to sit in different positions including cross-legged. It is also supremely comfortable with the quality of cushions. I'm 5'8" and I find it spacious with an appropriate amount of height adjustability for feet on the ground. So far great for all day office use!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available with or without wheels).
11. A modern pair of bar stools people might assume came from CB2 or West Elm instead of Amazon dot com — don't worry, the secret's safe with us. Soft and sturdy with a rattan backrest and high-density foam seat, these will give guests the coziest place to sit while you catch up over wine and charcuterie.
Get a closer look at them on TikTok!
Promising review: "First of all, these chairs are beautiful and much more affordable than others in a similar style. They're comfortable and feel very sturdy. They came in perfect conditions and shipping took about a week. A few notes about the installation: 1. They recommend two people. I put them together by myself and it was fine. 2. I would recommend flipping the cushion over on the floor, lining the legs up on top, and screwing in the two front bolts before you try sliding in the rest of the frame. This made things much easier! 3. The hardware is not the greatest quality...getting the seat screwed in was especially difficult and the threads on two of the bolts got bent. Take care when you're screwing them in and don't force the bolts in if they're not budging with the wrench, or you will screw up the bolts like I did! The back rest was extremely easy to screw on, though. Overall good quality and I'm happy with my purchase!" —Katie Sullivan
Get them from Amazon for $199.99 (available in four styles).
12. A gold candle snuffer that's beautiful, functional, and a little ~extra~ all at the same time. With this, you can extinguish your candles without having to blow them out (which potentially spreads embers and wax), and it'll look SO pretty sitting on your mantle or coffee table.
You can see it used near the end of this TikTok!
Promising review: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." —Mary Lesane
"This is a candle must-have! I used to blow my candles out but sometimes I get nervous I’ll blow ember all over the place, no good. But this helps snuffing out the candles." —Jennifer Frances Castro
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
13. A retro Apple Watch stand designed to look like a 1998 iMac, but it's more than just a nostalgia item — it'll also give you a dedicated spot for your watch if you're prone to losing it and keep your charging cable from constantly sliding onto the floor.
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Found this product from a TikToker and I have to say it’s just as cute as the one they showed on their video!" —EGM
"This little watch stand is so much cuter than I could have even wanted! Because the watch face lights up when my alarm goes off or when i tap it, it’s like having a mini digital clock! Plus, the charging case makes it so easy and so fun to charge my watch. I seriously did not think that something so simple could make me so happy. I really love looking at my miniature 'Mac' when I plug in my watch. I’m the type of person who loses cords under my bed and this helps keep my watch charger in the same, easily accessible spot each night. Highly recommend!" —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors).
14. A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel here to help you pour liquids into containers with thin necks without spilling them everywhere — while simultaneously delighting you and any onlookers with its adorable look.
See why one TikToker loves it here!
To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
15. A super customizable moon smart lamp that'll bring the dreamiest vibe. Using its companion app, you can adjust the color of your lighting or choose from 21 preset options, and it also has color modes that are sound-reactive so your moon can vibe to "lofi beats to study/relax to" right along with you (if you know you know).
Check out an unboxing + how it works in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I’m slowly buying things to add fun elements to my office/gaming/stream room. I saw this and thought it would be a cool tabletop display. As soon as I plugged it in I couldn’t believe how bright it actually was. If you set it to the white setting it could easily be used as a lamp for a small room. The app is super easy to use and I love the preset scenes. Plus it syncs to music. This thing is going to be a fun element in my office!" —