Just 45 Things That Will Make Hanging Out In Your Backyard Even Better

1. Waterproof globe lights so your outdoor gatherings can continue long into the night. Hang them along your roofline, drape them on outdoor structures, or just string them up solo to give your backyard the most magical vibe.
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.
Promising review: "I am loving my new lights! Just got them up in time for hanging out on the back deck for springtime. They give a great outdoor cafe feel to my back deck. I advise purchasing extra light bulbs when purchasing these lights. It comes with one extra, but they are extremely fragile/delicate. We ended up breaking four total during the hanging process." —charlee harris
Get 25-foot strand from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in five styles and seven lengths).
2. And solar-powered mason jar lights for placing around your backyard — on tables, along fences and railings, or on stair steps — to liven up evenings and make you nostalgic for nights spent catching fireflies as a kid.
Since these are solar-powered, you'll need to place them in the sun to get them to light up. Five to eight hours of sun exposure will work if you want roughly eight hours of light. And if you don't want to do that, no worries, because they have a spot for an optional battery if you'd rather power them up without the sun.
Promising review: "I purchased these solar lights last weekend for my front porch space re-do, I absolutely love them! They are high-quality, and work great. I like that they have an on/off switch on the underside of the lid, so I can turn them off when I’m finished using them for the night. I’m very happy with my purchase and will definitely recommend these to anyone." —Deborah M. Mehaffie
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A chic outdoor patio set perfectly paired with a nice rug, some pouf footstools, and boho-style pillows to really cozy it up and draw the space together. You and your BFF can park yourselves here while catching up over a drink!
It comes with two chairs and a small matching glass table.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Construction seems sturdy. Dimensions and style were perfect for the small patio space I was looking to get use out of, and the egg shape of the chairs is very comfortable. I paired them with a seagrass outdoor rug, faux fur chair pads, a beanbag-style poof footstool, and some boho throw pillows, and I love how the space was instantly transformed. I highly recommend this set." —Baby blues
Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in five colors).
4. Decorative outdoor throw pillow covers that can go right over those boring pillows currently being used outside. They'll really help tie your outdoor furniture in with the green surroundings and make it an even cozier place to hang out.
Don't have any pillows on hand? No worries, you can buy a set of these hypoallergenic pillow cushions to get started on your patio update. Opt for cushions two inches bigger than your covers for the fluffiest effect (so 22x22 inserts for 20x20 covers).
Promising review: "These are some of the best outdoor pillows we've had. They're not super soft but I don't expect that in an outdoor pillow. But they are beautiful and durable, which is what counts! I'd definitely buy them again." —Amy B
Get a set of four 20x20 covers from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three sizes and 18 designs).
5. A durable, fast-drying outdoor area rug made to withstand storms and other wear and tear. It brings the whole look of your decor together and makes your patio feel like a cozy oasis.
It's super easy to clean — just wash it off with the garden hose if it gets dirty, and it'll dry in no time!
Promising review: "The colors are very nice, and you can just hose it off anytime. It certainly has brightened up the deck in my backyard. Update: I have had this outdoor rug for over two months. It has been rained on many times, and so far, the rug is holding up great. I am planning on buying a second one! I love it." —Dr. Oceanfront
Get an 8x10 rug from Amazon for $141.01 (available in six sizes and 26 styles).
6. A high-voltage insect zapper you can set up near the grill, patio, firepit, or wherever people will be hanging out the most in your backyard. It eliminates mosquitoes, gnats, flies, and other bugs with wings that are undeniably the worst part of lounging around outside.
It has a range of up to 1,500 square feet!
Promising review: "Usually if I am outside with a group of people, the bugs come hunting for me, and nobody else gets bitten if I am in the area. I got tired of putting on bug spray every time I go out on the patio, so I bought this to try, and it has made a huge difference. I turn it on for a little bit every night, even if I am not outside, and you can hear and see it doing its thing, and now I can sit out back and have no bug spray and nothing bothers me. Very effective product. On the recommendation of some other reviews, I also purchased a Black Flag Octenol Lure to help attract even more bugs, and I think it helps too." —Todd F
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
7. A cosmic-themed fire pit, complete with moons and stars etched into the sides, so you can set up an area for s'mores, late-night chats, and star-gazing. Cozy ambiance, here we come.
It's made of thick durable steel and covered with rust-resistant, high-temperate pain. And the effect of the light shining through the moon and stars at night? Stunning.
Promising review: "Got this as part of our backyard renovation project. Shipping was super fast, received it earlier than expected. Large fire pit, super easy to assemble. It’s a sturdy piece! I read the reviews and decided to take some precautions — we drilled three drain holes at the base, fast and easy to do. We also bought a cover just in case. Used it the same day during a chilly NC night to watch an outdoor movie with friends and blankets in the backyard. Worked amazingly and kept us toasty. Love the cutouts! Friends asked where we got it all night. Would recommend to anyone!" —Isabel
Get it from Amazon for $239.
8. Or! A tabletop glass fireplace you can place in your backyard seating area if you don't have the space for a fire pit. It's not just nice to look at — it can also be used for s'mores!
A bit of assembly is required when you first unpack this mini fireplace, but the pieces snap together pretty easily. You'll just need to provide your own fuel (this three-pack of Sterno cans from Amazon will work just fine), and you can buy it with or without sand and rocks. The sand is needed to protect the wood base from direct heat, so you'll need to use some of your own if you don't get the Deluxe kit. When not burning a fire, you can also just use this as a holder for a regular candle!
One Man One Garage is a small business based in Nashville that was founded in 2013 and offers artisan designs, many of which also make great gifts!
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! I bought this for a friend, and she had a great time putting it together. The instructions were clear and easy to follow. I got the deluxe box with extras, and it didn't disappoint! The wooden forks for the s'mores were perfect. The overall structure is sturdy and adds such an ambiance, a perfect centerpiece while chatting it up for hours! Definitely recommend." —Megan
Get it from One Man One Garage on Etsy for $35+ (available in Deluxe sets with flat or beveled glass frames, and in a cheaper mini size ($20) that uses a tea light instead).
9. And a pack of marshmallow roasting sticks to keep on hand so everyone can take a turn roasting up fluffy marshmallows for the iconic campfire treat. *Technically* you can use that stick you found in the woods, but it's time to start taking your s'mores operation a little more seriously.
You can use these to roast hotdogs, small corn, and veggie skewers too!
Promising review: "Roasted a lot of marshmallows on sticks and clothes hangers. The MalloMe sticks make it so much easier and more fun. First, they are compact, easy to carry, and easy to find in their own bag. Next, it is easy to put a marshmallow on the stick. Then, extending the stick as much as needed is easy. Rotating over the fire carefully is easy. The twin tines keep the marshmallow from falling off. And taking the marshmallow off is easy. Cleaning is not very hard but I'm not sure I'm doing the best job. I love these sticks and intend to buy several more as gifts." —catch1949
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of eight, 12, and 20).
10. An outdoor drink stakes set if your backyard chairs don't have cup holders — they'll keep your cold drink secure when you need to get up and walk away, and the different colors will help everyone keep track of which one is theirs.
Promising review: "We put them out by the fire pit immediately and everyone loves them, plus the different colors help keep track of whose is whose if you get up and forget." —Amanda
Get a set of six from Amazon for $39.95 (also available in a pack of four). Or get a set made for stemmed wine glasses here.