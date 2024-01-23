36 Things Anyone With Two Or More Cats May Want To Own

1. A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don't get along, whether one of them is new to the household or a life change has caused them to become aggressive. This plugs right into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce these incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms we have had incidences in. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $19.34.
2. A double-layered litter mat because of the sheer volume of litter being tracked out of your litter box(es) on a daily basis. It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I've been using this trapper mat for over a year now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
3. And heavy-duty litter box liners to hold up against the amount of feverish digging and scratching happening inside those boxes. There's nothing worse than trying to take out a bag of litter when it's already half falling apart with litter (and waste) spilling out the side.
Cats who like to tear big holes in litter box liners make them pretty much pointless to use, but reviewers say these heavy-duty liners are sturdy enough to withstand the shredding. These are jumbo-size too, so they'll fit most litter boxes.
Promising review: "I have two indoor cats, and one indoor/outdoor cat split among three litter boxes. These liners hold up for several weeks without ripping, and are scooped daily. My cats love to pee in the corners, so I constantly have to scrub against the corners with the litter scooper and they have yet to rip. The other brands I tried, all eventually ripped." —Eric
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $10.29.
4. A ChomChom pet hair roller that I will never stop writing about because it's the only thing that's saved my VELVET couch (bad idea, I know) from my two cats who just looove lounging there. It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
5. And a mini pet hair remover for tackling that *deeply* embedded fur in their cat beds, towers, sofa cushions, carpeted stairs, and anywhere else they spend a ton of time lounging. Each edge has a different teeth length + density, designed for different cleaning modes, like deep cleaning a spot vs. broad strokes across a wide area. It can help to work this over an area first before vacuuming if that fur is really stuck in there.
See it in action on TikTok, where the reviewer uses it to clean dog fur off their car's upholstery.
Promising review: "OK, y'all, I normally do not write reviews. That being said, this thing is not a WANT but a NEED for anyone with long-haired animals! I saw it on TikTok and was like, 'Whatever, I’ll try it.' I have a husky and three cats. It normally takes me three HOURS to vacuum my couch and clean it. It took 15 MINUTES. I would rate it 1,000 stars if I could." —Cheyenne Cutsinger
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven colors).
6. A whisker-friendly lick mat that'll slow down any fast eaters who gobble down their meals in a flash — and sometimes throw them up afterward. By prolonging their own meal, it can also keep them from chowing down on other cats' food!
The grooves on this feeder also help add enrichment to the meal, so it can help with fussy eaters / kitties who need encouragement to eat more.
Psst — Get a look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "We have three cats who are very fast eaters. One of them tends to snatch other cats' plates and gobble their food, we had another that ended up overeating to the point that she would vomit, and another who has cancer so when he gobbles his food quickly it makes him sick too. We felt bad for them until we found these. MIRACULOUS!!! These are simply amazing and we couldn't be happier! This has allowed us to feed the fast eaters and allow our other cats plenty of time to eat their food before the fast eaters come looking for more. This is a FABULOUS product! Thank you :)" —thomas moore
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.95 (also available in single packs, including three different colors).
8. A cat tree so alllll your feline bbs can lounge, sleep, and play in the same spot together. Cats like to be up high so they can see everything that's going on, and this gives them another place to climb and scratch that's *not* your expensive furniture. Plus, the adorable view of them dozing on it day in and day out never gets old.
I've owned this exact cat tree for over two years now and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simply weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!
Get it from Amazon for $79.41+ (available in five colors).
9. And a window seat capable of holding up to 50 pounds of weight and withstanding any chewing on the cables. That way, your cats can share it and won't have to fight for the best view of the outside — and will have another place to doze that's not your furniture!
Promising review: "Epic!!! I have a cat window bed that has top cable top mount support and THIS design with bottom post mount support is soooooooooooo much better!! The bottom mount support allows for 100% unobstructed jump entry, it has a longer bed, and it just looks better without the top mount cables. Both of my cats love it so much that I’m purchasing another one to replace their old bed. I'll possibly stagger them on my sliding glass door!! Epic!!" —Diggslife
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
10. A Litter Robot so you don't have to follow that rule of having a litter box for every cat you own *plus* one. That's because this splurge-worthy, high-tech litter box will clean up after them about 30 seconds after they finish doing their business and hop out, ensuring it's clean for the next cat and significantly cutting down on the effort you have to spend keeping it clean.
When my mom first told me about this $500 automatic litter box she'd read about somewhere, my eyes just about popped out of my head thinking about spending that much on a thing that my cats poop in. But after thinking about it some more, I realized it's actually a pretty reasonable investment since I plan on owning cats forever but shamefully hate cleaning out their litter boxes as often as they really should be.
I've been using the Litter Robot myself for almost two years now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. I only have to take out that bag about once a week, and a flashing light will let you know when it's full.
Initially, the cats were a little spooked by the sound of the Litter Robot during a cycle, and for the first few weeks, they would just sit and stare at it, as if it would get up and run at them if they took their eyes off it. At this point, though, they've completely adjusted and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it. One thing to note: It's quite large, so make sure you have a dedicated space for it.
Get it from Litter Robot for $549 (available in white or gray).
Looking for a cheaper option? Here's another self-cleaning cat litter box from Amazon that reviewers like — it's smaller and utilizes disposable trays instead.
11. Or a Litter Genie litter disposal system that's basically a half step between the Litter Robot and the type of scooping you're probably doing now. You still have to scoop the waste out of your litter box yourself, but you can then deposit it into this pail, which completely locks in odors and prevents you from having to put smelly bags of waste in the trash or carry it outside every day.
For someone like me who lives in a fourth-floor walkup, cutting down on the number of trips spent taking litter bags outside is a *major* help. They say it can hold up to 14 days of cat litter for one cat, so you may fill it up quicker depending on how many kitties you have.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I bought this to replace my previous one that I accidentally broke. The Genie keeps the bathroom litter box odor-free. I have three cats and one litter box and even with three, I only dump the bags every THREE WEEKS (or so) so it saves me having to make several trips to the outdoor garbage bins every single day. The only thing I don't like is that I can't find cheaper inserts for it any longer so I have to purchase the more expensive Genie ones but that's really my only complaint." —Coryelle
Get it from Amazon for $28.81. Liner refills are also available from Amazon for $27.99 (about an 8-month supply).
12. A budget-friendly top-entry litter box discreet enough to place in multiple rooms if you have more than a few cats and really need to make sure they have ~options~. The grooved lid at the top helps remove leftover litter particles from your cat's paws as they climb out, and if you have a dog in the house who likes to go digging in litter boxes, this design can also keep them out of your cats' poop spots.
Reviewers say it works for both small and bigger cats alike! One reviewer's tip: Make sure the side without the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).
Note that if you have a senior cat with limited mobility, you'd want to provide a litter box with low, easy access for that cat.
Promising review: "We have three cats and have to manage a silly amount of cat politics. We've learned that having a higher number of litter boxes, and spread to multiple locations, cuts way down on bullying and helps cats to feel safe, [as they are] instinctively territorial about where they put their scent and feel vulnerable when they're 'in the act'. This cat box helps to be able to have boxes in rooms of the house where a cat box would feel garish, not to mention the litter mess. It took a little while for my cats to try it out but they're using it now and don't get to kick the gravel out everywhere (I swear they do it on purpose)." —Dism
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in six colors, two sizes, and another model).
13. A UV black light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cats have been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of pee or vomit and not knowing where it's coming from — and unfortunately, when you have multiple kitties, the chances of that happening while you're not in the room go up significantly
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.