39 Budget-Friendly Spring Clothing Pieces That Are Super Cute — And All Under $30

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pretty crochet trim top with a stunning floral pattern along the neckline. Your favorite pair of jeans (or go-to office skirt) is about to meet its new bestie.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful blouse. The flower lace at the top is such a pretty pattern. I wanted to make sure it had a loose flowing fit so I sized up. It’s a perfect blouse to wear with jeans, or you can tuck it in a skirt to wear to work. Versatile and pretty. I was expecting the material to be thin since the price was so reasonable, but to my surprise the quality was great. It wasn’t see-through. Got other colors since I loved it so much." —Maria Monti
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 13 colors).
2. Breezy drawstring linen-blend pants so lightweight and airy, you won't even think about them being on your body...until you catch a glimpse of yourself passing a shop window and think, Damn, I look cute.
Promising review: "These are my new favorite warm-weather slacks. They look great if I’m dressing up and they look great if I’m being casual. I will be able to wear these out quite a ways into fall, as well. I’m really happy with the purchase of the material; it's so soft you just can’t even believe it, but it’s sturdy." –Rory McNeil
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes S–5XL and in 21 colors).
3. A mini halter dress for days when the weather is comfortably warm (and you don't want to sweat), since it's super lightweight and flowy. It's perfect for picnics, outdoor festivals, or strolls by the water.
4. A pair of baggy overalls because all you need is a T-shirt or some other top to layer underneath them, and you'll be ready to roll out the door feeling cute *and* comfy as heck.
Promising review: "I saw this outfit on Summer England on TikTok and thought there was no way I could pull these overalls off as well as she could in her 'Hobbit'-esque aesthetic. THESE LOOK AMAZING ON EVERYONE!!! The overalls are super flowy and comfortable! I'm 5'10" so if there are any tall girls wondering if this will fit, the answer is YES! It does crop a bit above your ankles, but I think it looks super cute. The pockets are functional, too! The only thing I will say is that the material is not super breathable, so in the summer it gets pretty...warm...down there (but not a single sweat stain that I could see). You may feel sweaty, but the material doesn't show if it's not a lot." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 21 colors).
5. A knit ruffle crop top perfect for spring's warmer days, from farmer's markets to outdoor concerts and music festivals. It makes a cute layering piece for bralettes you want to let peek through too!
Promising reviews: "This shirt is comfy and a good fit. It was great for summer with a bralette. Might try it out with a turtleneck for winter!" —nishalikefisha
"If you don’t mind showing cleavage, then I would highly recommend this shirt. I love the color as well. This is definitely true to size! I would buy this again. The length of the shirt lies right above your belly button. I’m a HUGE fashionista!! So for me to give this 5 stars says a lot! It’s VERY nicely put together. It doesn’t look cheap whatsoever. I highly recommend buying this!" —Juliet Skies Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors).
6. Speaking of layering: A sheer top if you're embracing the visible bra look — it'd be cute over a cami too, though! It comes in a bunch of styles and is so budget-friendly, you can finally plan out all your outfits for festival season and be done with it.
Promising review: "I had been wanting a sheer, trendy top for a while. I finally couldn’t find one I loved in my expensive, usual stores. I went on Amazon on a whim and gave this a try. I got the snakeskin. And it looks so chic with just a black bra underneath. It fits perfect. Not too tight. And it looks amazing with so many different colors and textures for pants and skirts. Highly recommend! This is in my top two favorite pieces of clothing I have ever bought on Amazon!" —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles, some of which are long sleeves and not sheer).
7. A printed midi skirt and tank set letting you embrace vibrant colors and bold prints, minus the hassle of finding pieces that actually go together. Throw on this two-piece 'fit and you'll be strolling out the door like a certified fashionista.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool-looking top!" —Jules
"It was too big, but I made it work. It is versatile — you can wear it with your stomach showing or pull up the skirt and make it look like a one-piece." —Iammsblackbeauty
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and in 37 colors).
8. A sleek knit halter crop top for pairing with your breeziest pants and floral skirts if your motto on warm days is, "Sun's out, shoulders out!"
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "New favorite wardrobe piece. I absolutely love this top. It’s perfect without a bra, and I’ve paired it with skirts and high-waisted pants to the receipt of many compliments. My only regret is I didn’t buy it in every color." —Blair
Get it from Amazon for $10.30+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 12 colors).
9. A long-sleeve floral bow blouse with year-round appeal, but these gorgeous floral patterns (not to mention the lovely bow-tie) will really make your outfit blossom in spring.
Note: Some reviewers say it runs a bit small!
Promising review: "Love love love this top! This is my second purchase of these blouses. I bought two a few months back and just bought two more! I absolutely love them. I love how the neck has a tie to make a bow — it looks so chic. I like that it's a thin, lighter material without being see-through! In the colder months I would just wear a tank top underneath, so you can wear these blouses year round! I wear it tucked in and untucked; it works both ways. I highly recommend these! I’ll be getting more soon!" —Rebecca Kennedy
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 19 prints).
10. A lightweight and airy cardigan to bring a pop of color to the most basic of outfits, and let you cover up a little more as needed. (It works well for throwing over a swimsuit too!)
Promising review: "Bought this to wear with a cream-colored pant/cami set. It is beautiful! Long and flowy. I could easily belt it if I choose to. Always get comments on it, very versatile. Would look great dressed up or with jeans and a T-shirt. Will stay in my wardrobe year round." —MaryB
Get it from Amazon for $25.96 (one size fits most, reviewers say S–4XL; available in various colors/prints).
11. A midi skirt with a side slit that practically screams "spring" with its vibrant patterns — plus, you can rock it with boots, heels, or sandals and practically any top depending on what the day's weather and plans have in store.
Promising review: "Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see through. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." —sim simma
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available for XS–XXL and in 30+ colors).
12. A vibrant '90s-esque patterned button-down top thin and lightweight enough for warmer days. It's (literally) buttoned up enough for the office, but the bright, funky print will have you wearing this to festivals, brunch dates, shopping trips, and more. This top is the definition of a "compliment magnet" — cue everyone's shocked faces when they hear it's from Amazon dot com.
Promising review: "I just recently wore this chic and stylish blouse for a work training event and I love it! Received many compliments! Love the soft feel of the material and the print is perfect for spring! Great purchase! ❤️🛍️✨" —Dominique Pauyo
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 27 colors).