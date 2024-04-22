Just 28 Pairs Of Sandals You’ll Want To Live In All Spring And Summer

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Cushioned Reef two-strap sandals made of vegan leather, with a casual yet effortlessly stylish look and unmatched comfort in the form of a bouncy, supportive rubber sole. If feet could write a love song about a pair of shoes, these cute, versatile sandals would inspire Shakespearean sonnets.
Promising review: "I purchased these to wear on vacation a few times. Little did I know that I would live in them for the entire vacation in Puerto Rico. I then wore them every day in Disney for six days straight, and I was the only one in our party not to complain about sore feet and the wrong shoes." —J. Malone
"I have plantar fasciitis and these are the only sandals I can wear all day, every day. I'm on my feet anywhere between 8–13 hours a day. These are fabulous." —Stacey
Get them from Amazon for $55 (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).
2. Timeless Adidas slides that are ridiculously popular for a reason: They're so easy to slip on for running errands, walking the dog, or grabbing the mail, which also makes them a great travel option too (you'll have them off before that TSA agent can even open their mouth).
3. Teva sandals, aka the stuff of dreams when it comes to a reliable, long-lasting pair of outdoor sandals — they're quick-drying and have a rugged sole, making them ideal for light hikes and water activities. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute designs!
According to Amazon reviewers, these tend to run large so consider sizing down, especially if you're usually between sizes.
Promising review: "I wore these sandals all over our honeymoon in Greece. I also wore them to Disney. They are so comfortable and versatile. They go with everything and you will never have to worry about getting a blister. I will wear these every day in the summer and they don’t even look worn! Great brand, the best quality." —Gail Miller
Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and many styles, including more styles here). You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
4. Braided Plaka sandals for a cool boho look you can easily dress up or down, taking them from the beach to a nice dinner (aka perfect for travel). The braided straps might look a tad scary, like they'd rub uncomfortably after a few hours, but they're soft, adjustable, and hold your feet securely without friction. And they come in the most gorgeous colors!
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet.
Promising review: "These sandals are like cotton candy clouds for your feet. Basically the Rolls-Royce of sandals." —A. Alphonse
"Comfort is a key feature that sets Plaka sandals apart from the rest. The soft and flexible sole provides excellent cushioning and support, making them incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods. The sandals conform to the natural curves of my feet, offering a glove-like fit that feels like walking on clouds. The adjustable straps ensure a customized and secure fit, allowing me to walk with ease and without any discomfort or blisters." —Ashley
Get them from Amazon for $34.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
5. Strappy chunky heels that'll keep you supported and comfortable minus the dreaded break-in period (and at a budget-friendly price), perfect for the office, brunch dates, and more. Oh, and they come in a ton of fun shades if you like to have a pop of color on your feet.
Promising reviews: "These sandals were so very comfortable, they felt like walking on a cloud! Very cute shoes that looked good with shorts, pants, and dresses!" —MK
"Perfect work sandals. I needed a pair that was nice enough to wear to the office in the summer, but I also wanted something I’d wear outside of work, too. The 2-inch heel makes them look a little bit dressier, and they’re still super comfortable to walk in and wear all day. They fit true to size." —Skylar
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 18 designs).
6. Birkenstock Arizona sandals, a long-beloved classic worth splurging on if time-tested durability and comfort are your key footwear concerns. They've been known to last well over a decade with proper care, and the contoured footbed molds to your feet over time.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur, but I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
Get them from Amazon for $44.46+ (available in a wide range of men's and women's sizes, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles).
7. Or some Cushionaire sandals made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded suede insole. They have over 52,000 5-star ratings and over 1,000 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Promising review: "Like walking on a cloud. These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned. I have plantar fibroma, which makes wearing shoes extremely uncomfortable. These are great, providing arch support and a comfortable walk. My feet stay in place without sliding side to side. The soles don't squeak when walking on polished floors. I bought two colors and, for the price, may add a few more." —S. R. F.
"I have six pairs of Birkenstocks and just didn't want to spend that kind of money this time. These sandals are actually more comfortable than my Birkenstocks. They have added padding on the insole. I think they were almost 1/3 of the price. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles).
8. Sporty hiking sandals with cool braided straps and a design centered around support. High arch support, adjustable straps, cushioned midsoles, and high-traction rubber outsoles keep you comfortable and upright even when you're dealing with wet or rocky terrain.
Promising review: "These cute sandals are like walking on clouds. They have fantastic arch support (like Birkenstocks), and are light and flexible. I will be buying them in other colors, for sure. They are cute with a casual dress, or you can wear them with shorts, yoga pants, or jeans — very versatile. I am a standard 6.5 and I bought a 6, which fits perfectly. I also have slightly wide feet, and they fit great. They truly fit like a glove." —Derek VanHoose
Get them from Amazon for $31.44+ (available in sizes 6–12 and 17 colors).
9. Or a pair with soft fabric straps if you don't love the braided look/feel — these are water-resistant, feature adjustable straps, and are designed to stabilize and support your arches and relieve pressure on your joints.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Viakix is a family-owned small footwear business that was founded in 2015 and based in New England.
Promising review: "I was a little nervous to buy these because I had not heard of the brand but was shocked by how much I instantly loved them! The straps are very soft, not itchy and stiff like most sandals. I've had several foot surgeries and require a lot of support, but I also want something cute and affordable. These check all the boxes! I'll definitely be buying these again!" —Cece
Get them from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 11 colors).
10. Dr. Martens gladiator sandals to take the place of your clunky boots in the summer, giving you a bit of stylish lift and ~punk vibes~ while still keeping your feet breezy when it's hot out. This leather pair is one you can break out year after year.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "These are the most comfortable sandals ever! I walked the strip on Ocean Drive in Miami. My feet were feeling like clouds the whole time, no lie! I have back problems, too, so it helped with my posture. True to size and not heavy." —Tacha Rowe
"I covered three miles in them yesterday, then went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for two hours, and my feet felt great! I'm a high heel girl, but if you need comfortable soft sandals, these are the ones. If you don't wanna [take] the time to break them in (I mean they ARE Docs after all), just buy some moleskin and attach it to the stiff bits." —Chris Quinlivan & Dion Serene
Get them from Amazon for $52+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
11. Aerothotic flip-flops because yes, flip-flops can go hand-in-hand with comfort. Arch support, check. Soft straps, check. Cushy gel insoles and a sweat-resistant footbed? Check and check. They're so comfy and foot-friendly, you may find yourself wishing it was summer year-round just so you never have to wear another shoe.
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is granted to products found to promote good foot health!
Promising review: "I purchased these last summer because they were recommended for plantar fasciitis sufferers, and I have not been disappointed! These are casual and perfect for everyday wear and I can wear them for hours and hours of walking without any discomfort. I really am happy with these flip-flops!" —INcatlady
Get them from Amazon for $29.59 (available in sizes 6–11 and 18 colors).
12. Or Vionic orthotic sandals with a look that doesn't scream "ORTHOPEDIC" and a design that sneaks in all those benefits anyway. Deep heel cups, arch support, and ample cushioning from toe to heel make these cute bow-tied sandals a heavenly match for your ache-prone feet.
These also have the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Best sandals I've ever purchased. Super comfortable, even when walking in them for many hours. Dressier than most flip-flops. Most shoes that are comfortable are really unattractive, but not these. Expensive, but worth it!" —cjkotro
Get them from Amazon for $31.10+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide and narrow sizes, and dozens of styles).