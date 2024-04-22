Just 28 Pairs Of Sandals You’ll Want To Live In All Spring And Summer

Promising review: "I purchased these to wear on vacation a few times. Little did I know that I would live in them for the entire vacation in Puerto Rico. I then wore them every day in Disney for six days straight, and I was the only one in our party not to complain about sore feet and the wrong shoes." —J. Malone

"I have plantar fasciitis and these are the only sandals I can wear all day, every day. I'm on my feet anywhere between 8–13 hours a day. These are fabulous." —Stacey



Get them from Amazon for $55 (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).