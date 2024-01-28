26 Things You’ll Cherish If You’re Never Warm Enough In Bed

1. An electric heated blanket that's already the best purchase I've made in 2024. This thing is W-A-R-M and will heat up your bed to the coziest temp — the feeling of slipping my icy cold toes into this is unmatched. And if you have a partner who's opposite to you and always runs warm, the queen and king sizes come with dual controls so they can keep their side turned off. (My partner literally said, "oh thank god" when I told him.)
I purchased this blanket after first experiencing it at my parents' house — the guest bedroom runs cold, so my mom purchased two to put on the beds. I was so impressed by their warmth and softness that I got the Amazon link from her, and it's probably the best money I've spent in a long time.
Not only does this blanket look beautiful and feel unbelievably soft, with flannel fleece on one side and faux shearling on the other, but its warmth is unmatched. It has six levels of heat, and when you turn it on, it defaults to level 3 — I've found this is enough to preheat the bed for me, and when I go to get into bed, I immediately turn it down to level 1 or 2 for sleeping. It also has auto time-off settings for safety! As far as sizing, I got the queen size for my full-sized bed, and it hangs off the sides just a bit (which is easily concealed by my duvet), but it's been perfect to have the dual controls so my partner and I can both stay at a comfy temp all night long.
Yes, you can still feel the wires running through it, but it's not nearly as noticeable as it was with the Sunbeam electric blanket I had for years. I layer this right above my top sheet so it's not directly on my skin, which works beautifully. I'm tempted to buy a second one in a smaller size to keep on the couch!
Get it in a queen size from Amazon for $42.49 (available in nine colors and twin–king sizes).
2. Or a heated mattress pad, which also offers dual controls for the queen and king sizes, if you don't want to add a blanket layer to the bed. Just turn this on at the highest level to preheat the bed, and it'll be nice and toasty by the time you're ready for some shut-eye.
The cotton cover has 10 heat settings, with an adjustable auto-off time between one and 12 hours. It is suitable for mattresses up to 15 inches in depth.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin, where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore; this mattress pad is a game-changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
Get it from Amazon for $84.95+ (available in full–California king sizes).
3. A shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside — reviewers absolutely rave about how warm this thing is. And with bedding this luxurious, who could blame you for wanting to hibernate...the whole year.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and the other size sets include two.
Promising review: "This product saves me a ton of money on heat! I got this before fall/winter started and I’m so happy I did because I never ever have to turn my heat on at night. Even my boyfriend who gets pretty cold, always feels perfect under this (with no heat on). It keeps me extremely warm and locks heat in like no other blanket. I use a regular cheap duvet inside. I have a full-sized mattress, and it works great with the queen size — but I almost wish I had the king size. When my boyfriend spends the night, it’s easy for one of us to have too much blanket. If I had gotten the king, it wouldn’t be a problem. So DEF upsize. The color is beautiful, and it’s so cozy! Sometimes I sleep with the fur-side down, and sometimes, I sleep with it normally. Either one is super soft and cozy." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
4. And a set of quality flannel sheets made of 100% Turkish cotton. They're soft and warm without compromising breathability, and reviewers say they hold up well after washing. Basically, you can curl up like a toasty burrito in these alllll winter long.
Promising review: "Love these sheets. We live in the Midwest and keep our home at a lower temp to conserve energy going into winter. These sheets are so comfy and warm at night. I am not a fan of being too hot while sleeping, but these do an amazing job of not overheating me since they are still on the lighter side." —Laura
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in 35 colors and in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king).
5. A set of long thermal underwear to keep your whole body toasty warm. Though designed to be worn as a bottom layer in freezing cold weather, reviewers say this set is also soft and breathable enough for indoor lounging.
Though form-fitting, this set allows for full mobility and is squat-proof. It's also moisture-wicking, so you never get that sticky, clammy feeling and stay dry.
Promising review: "These help keep me warm. They were so cozy I wore them to bed. I'm a big lady, and I love that the outside is smooth while the inside is somewhat fuzzy. The smoothness makes it so when you wear them to bed, you can move around in the sheets better. They were so great I had to order more. These fit close, kind of like you would expect a leotard and some tights to feel. Putting clothes on over them is easy because of the smooth outside finish. I definitely recommend!" —Beth Lepage
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL, 15 colors, and three neckline styles).
6. Or some L.L. Bean pajamas made from high-quality Portuguese cotton flannel brushed for the highest level of softness and warmth. What I'm saying is you'll feel like the coziest human alive wrapped up in bed with these on, and on the weekends, well...meet your new uniform.
Promising review: "I loved this pair so much that I immediately ordered a second one. As someone who is almost always cold, I can say that these pajamas have made me a happy camper. The fit true to size, haven't shrunk in the wash, and the colors haven't bled." —NikkiV
Get them from L.L. Bean for $79 (available in women's sizes XS–3X, including petite and tall sizes, and seven colors).
7. An oversized blanket hoodie lined with pile fleece that you can wrap up in, relax, and feel all your pent-up stress from the day melt away. Plus, now when you get up from bed to grab a glass of water, you won't immediately lose all your warmth.
You might have seen this on Shark Tank! Also, if you work from home, I wouldn't blame you if you just start wearing this 24/7.
Promising review: "Wife loved it! Great gift for those with spouses who love to put their freezing cold body parts on your warm and toasty body." —Ariel Campas
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 21 styles).
Psst — I recently discovered a cute strawberry version of this product too!
8. A faux fur throw blanket that's basically the definition of cozy. This isn't one of those skimpy throws that barely covers your legs — it's one you can really wrap up in on a chilly winter morning.
I picked this blanket up a couple of years ago, and IT. IS. INCREDIBLE. I keep it on my bed, and it makes the entire room feel cozier. It's the softest, nicest blanket I've ever owned, and it's large and thick enough to really wrap up in for warmth (I use it as an added layer at night while I sleep, but also sometimes bring it to the couch while watching TV). If you're ready to invest in a higher-quality throw, this one's worth every penny IMO. Here's what other people have to say about it:
Promising reviews: "I own three of these myself and just bought the blush as a gift. This blanket is so soft and cozy, you won't want to leave the couch once you're cuddled up in it. Beyond happy with the quality and vivid, rich colors. Once you buy one, you'll be back for more!" —Nor13
"The best throw blanket ever! I'm one tall chica, and I have had trouble with blankets being too tiny but this one is perfect! I love the ochre color and the softness/plushness does not disappoint. My family, friends and fur babies all love to use it. Buy it — you won't regret it at all!" —biggirlbritt
Get it from Anthropologie for $98 (available in nine colors).
9. A plush lobster heating pad to provide soothing relief for any sore, aching muscles, and it can help quickly warm up your freezing hands as well. Just pop out the lavender-scented heating pad that's inside, microwave it for 60 seconds, and you'll have a warm buddy to cuddle while you drift to sleep.
Relatable is a small business making fun, and funny card games, plush friends, and pool floats!
Promising review: “My cycle can be quite rough as well as the ungodly cramping. I’ve tried heating packs in the past, but I hate the hassle of plugging them in, and it always seems to be too hot for my liking. I came across this cuddly menstruation crustacean, and I had to have it. Lo and behold, I started my cycle the same day he arrived. I couldn’t wait to bust him out, and he did not disappoint. You can heat up the internal bag to your liking, and it smells like fresh lavender. He also holds heat for a long while.” —Samantha Pierce
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in three shapes).
10. A portable space heater that'll heat up your bedroom at night, especially if you live in an apartment where your landlord controls the heat and barely keeps it at the legally required temperature. It's extremely effective — if anything, it can get *too* warm if you keep it too close to you, so leave a bit of distance when placing it.
I have this little space heater because I work from home and get so cold sitting at my desk sometimes. This thing is small but mighty and gives off powerful heat as soon as you turn it on. I have a pretty spacious living room, and it's capable of heating the entire room if I leave it on for a while! I especially love the built-in safety setting, where it'll immediately turn off if it's picked up, tipped over, or starts to overheat.
Promising review: "I love this quiet little space heater! I needed a little heater to plug in for just my bedroom, and this one is perfect — it is far quieter than the other one I have at the other end of the house, and the output is better: better blower, warmer air, and oh so much quieter. Great little purchase." —Kay M
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
11. And a toasty electric fireplace — not only can this thing heat a room comfortably, but it also provides ~cozy ambience~ you can enjoy while relaxing in bed. Plus, reviewers say running this has made a *massive* difference in their propane heat bill.
This sweet little fireplace has an adjustable thermostat so you can select your preferred temperature, and its overheat protection shuts the heater off if it gets *too* hot.
Promising reviews: "We have it in our bedroom, and it regulates the temp there. We live in a drafty, now-dated building with windows that have never been replaced since construction in the early 2000s. This has helped us stay warm with a far lower gas bill so far than last year." —Raising_Cain
"This cut my propane bill by $250 a month. Heater works perfectly and looks great. Heats a big room 30x50 easily. Highly recommend." —31voldog
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in five sizes).
12. A set of blackout curtains designed to block out between 85%–99% of light so your bedroom feels like the coziest cave when you want to hide away from the world (and, you know, sleep in for once). They also have an insulating effect to help keep your room warmer in the winter.
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks, or brackets that connect to existing blinds. In the summer, these'll also help keep your room cooler!
Promising review: "I was very pleasantly surprised at what these drapes can do. Besides just giving me the protection I need, they ALSO help with insulation against weather. With the drapes closed, they keep in the heat (or cold, if you're using an air conditioner). These are definitely going to have a positive impact on your heating and cooling bills. As if that wasn't enough, they also absorb SOUND. This is very valuable to me as a musician. Great product all around." —Bob Left
Get them in black from Amazon for $13.08+ (available in many sizes and colors).
13. Wireless sleep headphones so you can warm your ears *and* play white noise (or whatever else helps you catch some Z's), especially if you have noisy neighbors or traffic outside your home. They're also great for cold outdoor runs!
Promising reviews: "I love this headband! I live in a place that has winter and I love that I can wear this for a headband that covers my ears to keep me warm! The volume control helps because there is a lot of traffic on my street and I have to turn them up frequently. When I turn them up, the noise cancellation is good. The sound quality could be a little better because the speakers move around and you have to position them. I also like the fact that it is washable when you take out the speakers and the little charging cord." —Kathy F
"Love these! I wear them to sleep! They are so comfortable, absolutely love them!! Nice grip; doesn't squeeze your head! Just overall great fit and sound." —Ashleigh warmer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 19 colors).
14. An easy-to-use window insulator kit if your bed is right next to drafty windows and you can detect a noticeable breeze when you get close. This crystal clear film will help keep your bedroom warmer *and* save you a good chunk of money on heating.
To apply it, you first attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went.
Promising reviews: "My windows look crystal clear, and I immediately can tell the difference in terms of temperature. My radiator is working less, and the heat is staying in. Even my cat went back to his window balcony (which he wasn't using because of the cold)." —Amazon Customer
"Bought this for our upstairs bedroom that has windows facing north. In winter, that room was always freezing! No matter how high we put the heater thermostat that room was always cold. So I decided to get this item and try it out. A couple of nights after it was installed my daughter complained of the room being hot. That was a GREAT sign because it meant it was working. A cold front came through and brought the outside temp to the lower 30s, so we shut the door to that room just to see if it would get cold like before. Well I opened it in the morning and the room temperature was nice and warm! So it definitely works!!!!" —g.e
Get a five-window kit from Amazon for $19.95.