26 Things You’ll Cherish If You’re Never Warm Enough In Bed

I purchased this blanket after first experiencing it at my parents' house — the guest bedroom runs cold, so my mom purchased two to put on the beds. I was so impressed by their warmth and softness that I got the Amazon link from her, and it's probably the best money I've spent in a long time.

Not only does this blanket look beautiful and feel unbelievably soft, with flannel fleece on one side and faux shearling on the other, but its warmth is unmatched. It has six levels of heat, and when you turn it on, it defaults to level 3 — I've found this is enough to preheat the bed for me, and when I go to get into bed, I immediately turn it down to level 1 or 2 for sleeping. It also has auto time-off settings for safety! As far as sizing, I got the queen size for my full-sized bed, and it hangs off the sides just a bit (which is easily concealed by my duvet), but it's been perfect to have the dual controls so my partner and I can both stay at a comfy temp all night long.

Yes, you can still feel the wires running through it, but it's not nearly as noticeable as it was with the Sunbeam electric blanket I had for years. I layer this right above my top sheet so it's not directly on my skin, which works beautifully. I'm tempted to buy a second one in a smaller size to keep on the couch!

Get it in a queen size from Amazon for $42.49 (available in nine colors and twin–king sizes).