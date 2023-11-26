25 Products That Might Save You A Few Bucks On Your Heating Bill

1. An easy-to-use window insulator kit that doesn't just keep your home warm; it also saves you a good chunk of money on heating. If you've got drafty windows with a noticeable breeze when you get close, this might be the solution to your chilly home problem.
To apply it, you first attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went.
Promising review: "Definitely felt the difference right away. I live in the north and my place has five big windows. Add that to open floor plan, and you get a heating bill disaster during the winter. So happy to report this is going to be my best friend every year. I install on Nov. 1 of every year, remove in May. Immediately noticed that instead of having my heat bill at $100+ for one month, now I was billed only an average of $70–$80. That $20 makes a huge difference. Don't hesitate to buy! It's so easy to install, too!" —Erika B.
Get a five-window kit from Amazon for $20.49.
You can also get an XL kit for a large patio door or windows for $19.33.
2. Or a heavy-duty roll of transparent weather sealing tape if you have window AC units that stay in year-round, or just need to reinforce your windows and cover any gaps. This creates an airtight, watertight seal that'll keep out the elements while retaining your heat — an easy solution with immediately noticeable results.
It'll work the same way in the summer too, preserving your indoor cool air while keeping the heat out.
XFasten is a small business that launched in 2015 selling a wide array of adhesive products from home improvement accessories to craft supplies.
Promising review: "I got this after receiving a $95 heat bill for a month where I was out of town and my heat was down at 60 (for my small one-bedroom, second-floor apartment in an old house). I applied this to all my windows and felt doubtful because the glass on my windows is so thin and old, but I just got my next bill back: $75!! I keep my heat down pretty low but considering it was definitely set above 60 all month compared to the previous one and my bill was still cheaper — this definitely works! I haven't removed it yet and I do foresee it taking off some paint because my windows' paint was already chipping, but whatev. Very grateful for this! One roll covered all the windows in my apartment and now I have two rolls left for the next two years." —Leigh Marques
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and a three-pack).
3. A weatherproofing strip to better seal doors and help keep out cold drafts while preventing your precious heat from escaping. Another big benefit: It'll help muffle the distracting sounds of car horns or your neighbor's loud music while working from home!
Promising review: "I live in a windy area, cold wind from mountain always find a way into my house, and costs me quite a bit on gas heating bill. This completely solves the problem, it is easy to install and fit the corner." —Lan T.
Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two lengths).
4. A three-layer door stopper you can install (and by "install" we mean peel and stick!) underneath your door if there's a pesky gap letting out your warm air (or letting *in* those creepy crawlies trying to escape the cold outside).
Promising reviews: "I was a bit on the fence about buying this, but it is definitely worth it. It's cut down on my heating bill by a good amount. Install was easy as heck." —Amazon Customer
"Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally 3 seconds!" —Ph0t0gM@
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
5. A simple weighted stopper if you'd rather not have to stick something to your door. This cute lil' guy will help keep the room warmer (and make you smile every time you walk by). BTW, if you have cold air coming through the side of your door, you can also use the loop to hang this from the doorknob to block the draft!
Promising reviews: "I liked that this came in a darker color and was weighted on the bottom. It's very sturdy and decorative as well. I needed to quench the cold air from coming into the living room area. No need to use adhesion to keep it in place, it stays in place very well! Living in the Northeast can bring some frigid weather, so I like that it's an inexpensive option and easy to use. It has loops on the ends to hang when not in use." — Hope Beacon
"I hadn't realized how much cold air came in along the SIDE of the door. The handles make it perfect to hang from the doorknob and let the body cover the cold. Thank you!" —Tay Scott
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight styles and six sizes).
6. Or a customizable option that can be cut to size and slid under your door to instantly plug any gaps.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to do, and it was easy to assemble and install. The amount of heat it helps keep in the house is amazing; it will save you money on your heating bill, and I'm sure it will also help keep the house cool during AC time. So if you have a space between the bottom of your door and the threshold, install one of these and feel the difference." —Michael OReilly
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A set of blackout curtains designed to block out between 85% to 99% of light so your bedroom feels like the coziest cave when you want to hide away from the world (and, you know, sleep in for once). They also have an insulating effect to help keep your room warmer in the winter.
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks, or brackets that connect to existing blinds. In the summer, these'll also help keep your room cooler!
Promising review: "I was very pleasantly surprised at what these drapes can do. Besides just giving me the protection I need, they ALSO help with insulation against weather. With the drapes closed, they keep in the heat (or cold, if you're using an air conditioner). These are definitely going to have a positive impact on your heating and cooling bills. As if that wasn't enough, they also absorb SOUND. This is very valuable to me as a musician. Great product all around." —Bob Left
Get them in black from Amazon for $13.92+ (available in many sizes and colors).
8. A Google Nest smart thermostat that'll automatically turn down the temperature of your home when you leave to conserve energy — you can also manually control this from anywhere using the Nest app! Use it for a week and it'll learn your schedule, working quietly in the background to reduce heating costs so you have one less thing to worry about.
Promising review: "At first I was a little skeptical about these thermostats. Well, let me tell you, these Nests are totally worth the purchase. My gas bill, which is usually around $220+ in January, was $70. Talk about Christmas coming early. If this keeps up, they will have paid for themselves in no time. The fact that it learns your comfort habits and adjusts automatically is totally awesome. The Auto-Away feature is a huge plus. Not heating/cooling your home, wasting energy when you're not there saves so much on my bill since my house isn't exactly eco-friendly." —S. Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $179 (available in seven colors).
9. A shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside — reviewers absolutely rave about how warm this thing is. And with bedding this luxurious, who could blame you for wanting to hibernate...the whole year.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "This product saves me a ton of money on heat! I got this before fall/winter started and I’m so happy I did, because I never ever have to turn my heat on at night. Even my boyfriend who gets pretty cold always feels perfect under this (with no heat on). It keeps me extremely warm and locks heat in like no other blanket. I use a regular cheap duvet inside. I have a full-sized mattress and it works great with the queen size — but I almost wish I had the king size. When my boyfriend spends the night, it’s easy for one of us to have too much blanket. If I had gotten the king, it wouldn’t be a problem. So DEF upsize. The color is beautiful and it’s so cozy! Sometimes i sleep with the fur-side down and sometimes I sleep with it normal. Either one is super soft and cozy." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
10. And a set of quality flannel sheets made of 100% Turkish cotton. They're soft and warm without compromising breathability, and reviewers say they hold up well after washing. Basically, you'll can curl up like a toasty burrito in these alllll winter long (without cranking the heat at night).
Promising review: "Love these sheets. We live in the Midwest and keep our home at a lower temp to conserve energy going into winter. These sheets are so comfy and warm at night. I am not a fan of being too hot while sleeping, but these do an amazing job of not overheating me since they are still on the lighter side." —Laura
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in 35 colors and in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king).
11. A heated mattress pad that'll allow you to set the heat lower at night, because turning this on at even a low level makes a HUGE difference. Plus, the queen and king sizes feature dual controls, because inevitably there will be one person who likes to sleep warmer than the other — finally, maximum comfort for all!
The cotton cover has 10 heat settings, with an adjustable auto-off time between one and 12 hours. It is suitable for mattresses up to 15 inches in depth.
Promising review: "We got hit bad with a storm on Christmas Eve. Wind chill below -20 and our heat pump crashed. This could have been a serious situation, but we set this heated mattress cover on 10, then turned it down to 8, and I slept like a baby. Didn't even need extra blankets! Can't tell you how grateful I am to have purchased this. Under normal winter conditions, I set to 2 or 3. This allows us to keep the heat down, saving us money on our electric bill. It provides nice, even heat. Much better than an electric blanket. There's nothing better then jumping into a nice warm bed. This past week, it saved us from getting sick or worse, so thank you to who ever invented this thing. Worth every cent, and then some!!!!" —Autm88
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes).
12. Or a Sunbeam electric blanket you'll be so grateful for when you slip into bed and the sheets are already soothingly warm. (Heads up: Your pets will probably love this blanket too.)
I've used this blanket every winter since 2018 and it's *still* going strong. I have a memory foam mattress topper on my bed that goes rock hard when the air gets cold, and I used to lay there shivering for like an hour before my body heat would eventually warm me enough to sleep. Now, I just turn this blanket on the highest setting about 10 minutes or so before bed, and it warms the entire area up beautifully so that I can fall asleep right away. The thing to know about this blanket is that while it's soft, the wires that run through it are definitely noticeable, so I usually put it above the top sheet so it's not directly on my skin. For that reason, it's a great bed blanket, but I personally wouldn't curl up with it on the couch.
It has a single controller for adjusting the heat on a scale of low to 10 — I usually start at 10 and turn it down to 7 or 6 as the night goes on, as it does get quite hot. It also shuts off automatically after 10 hours as a safety setting, and I've never once had an issue with it getting *too* hot or causing any damage. In my experience, it's been a reliable blanket that made me stop dreading getting into bed during those frigid winter months.
Promising review: "This has been godsend for my heating bill, due to my always-cold wife. My kids love it, and I’ve even crawled up under it." —Matt
Get it from Amazon for $39.87+ (available in four colors and in twin, full, queen, and king sizes).
13. Pile fleece–lined sweatpants for when you're working from home during the day or lounging at home in the evening, since they'll keep your legs toasty warm without having to crank up the heat.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "Got these for our chilly midwestern evenings — to help with lowering our heating bills. Size up — went up two sizes for comfort around the house. They shrink after washing." —HawkeyeMom
"Super warm and soft on the inside, these are perfect for working from home on a winter day and trying to keep the heating bill down. Super cozy and comfy, they can get a little heavy if the weather warms up." —mskarena
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors).
14. And an oversized wearable blanket (also lined with pile fleece) that you can wrap up in, relax, and feel all your pent-up stress from the day melt away. If you dread turning down your heat by even a few degrees, this might be just what you've needed to stay comfy at a lower temp.
You may have seen this on Shark Tank!
Promising review: "Since I've had my Comfy, I take it to my daughter's and I stay nice and toasty warm while I'm there. It also allowed me to drop the heat in my own apartment, saving on my heating bill. Thank you! This item was well worth the price and I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Vickie M. Christensen
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 22 styles).
15. A portable space heater letting you heat up just one room (like the bedroom at night, or your office during the day) instead of running the central heating. It's extremely effective — if anything, it can get *too* warm if you keep it too close to you, so leave a bit of distance when placing it.
I have this little space heater because I work from home and get so cold sitting at my desk sometimes. This thing is small but mighty, and gives off powerful heat as soon as you turn it on. I especially love the built-in safety setting where it'll immediately turn off if it's picked up, tipped over, or starts to overheat.
Promising review: "This portable heater does its job. It cuts off if it is knocked over. It heats up my room or my desk while working. Best part I do not have to turn my heater on in the winter so I'm saving money on my electric bill. I can take it with me around the house to stay warm. Adjustable temperatures so you are never too hot." —Andrea Simmons
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).
16. And a toasty electric fireplace reviewers say made a *massive* difference in their propane heat bill. Not only can this thing heat a room comfortably, but it also provides ~cozy ambience~ if you don't have a real fireplace to enjoy.
This sweet little fireplace has an adjustable thermostat so you can select your preferred temperature, and its overheat protection shuts the heater off if it gets *too* hot.
Promising reviews: "This cut my propane bill by $250 a month. Heater works perfectly and looks great. Heats a big room 30x50 easily. Highly recommend." —31voldog
"Warms my whole downstairs. We had a massive propane heat bill the last two months, and this is our solution! We run it throughout the day and in the evening with the fireplace going in the other room. It’s awesome. Not too loud either." —Chase Arvanitis
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes).
17. An adjustable heated mousepad for your freezing cold home office. Even if you've got a space heater and a blanket at your desk, the targeted heat this applies to your mouse-using hand can improve circulation and warm your icy fingers.
There's a hole in the back of the mouse pad, so you can use this with a wired or wireless mouse! The USB-rechargeable mouse pad has a time switch so you can set it to run for two, four, or eight hours (and automatically turn off afterward) and variable heat settings from 110–145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Promising review: "This product works amazingly well! I've always had cold hands when using the mouse a lot. This solved my problem! It's even large enough to put my both hands in for a bit to warm them both. Because of this, I'm using my heater less and saving electricity/money so it's paid for itself already. I really like this one more than the others because of having 3 heat settings and the timer for safety. Very well thought-out product." —Helen Buckner
Get it from Amazon for $26.97.
18. A set of long thermal underwear to keep your whole body toasty warm. Though designed to be worn as a bottom layer in freezing cold weather, reviewers say this set is also soft and breathable enough for indoor lounging.
Though form-fitting, this set allows for full-mobility and is squat-proof. It's also moisture-wicking so you never get that sticky, clammy feeling and stay dry.
Promising reviews: "Utility prices are [wild]. To help keep my bills in check, I keep my heat off. These thermal underwear help with the chill." —Hekele
"With our heating bill set to soar this winter, I grabbed this set and I love it. For something so form fitting and not bulky, the inner fleece is very warm in both the leggings and top. I just bought another pair of the leggings. These will be my evening uniform this winter." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and 15 colors).