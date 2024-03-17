33 Products Pet-Owning Reviewers Say Are Totally Pet-Proof

1. A sleek Simplehuman trash can even the most persistent of dogs can't knock over to get into. It has a step for lifting the lid hands-free and an inner pocket that holds extra liners so they're already within reach when you go to take out the trash.
Promising review: "Okay, so, this is by far the BEST trashcan we've ever had. It is well-made, sturdy, looks very nice, is a perfect size, and does exactly what it's supposed to. Most importantly, this is literally the only trash can, short of getting a bear-proof one, that has been able to keep our obnoxious bloodhound out of it. We've tried so many different ones, including the black plastic Simplehuman one with the lock, which they advertise as dog-proof; and nothing has withstood that dog...until this one. It's too heavy for her to knock over, and the lid sits very flush, so it's impossible for her to get her nose under it. With the 'dog-proof' one, they knocked it over because it's too light, and literally chewed the plastic hinges off of it....Not with this one, though. If you, too, have a hellhound like us, and are looking for a great trashcan that can keep them out but also looks incredibly nice, this really is your can. It's worth every penny, and in hindsight, it's actually worth even more to us than we paid for it...That's how great it is....Buy it....You won't regret it...unless it leads you to default on your mortgage...Then you might regret it....But if you have the cash, this is it." —Brady
Get it from Amazon for $108+ (available in three sizes, including a dual-compartment one with a built-in recycling side, and with two lid styles).
2. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor — and it earns bonus points for being urine-proof (if your kitty doesn't always make it to the box before peeing)! To empty it, just press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer.
I've been using this trapper mat for over a year now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone several, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Promising review: "This works exactly as intended, plus it’s cat pee–proof! Our cat got sick with a UTI and kept peeing right outside the little box on the mat. It was super easy to clean each time and does not smell like pee. It’s awesome!" —MKinna
Get it from Amazon for $14.89+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
3. A tear-proof screen made of tough polyester yarn so your fur babes can enjoy some fresh air without bolting through the screen at the sight of a squirrel.
Promising review: "I have two cats; one is an avid climber. They are inside-only cats (I live near open desert that is full of coyotes), but I like to leave the door open with the screen door secured shut so they can enjoy the air and sounds of outside, but I did not trust the standard screen material to stand up to their claws. Damage is one thing, but I definitely did not want them to tear the screen out enough to escape the house when I was in another room. So I was hoping to find a screen material stout enough to give me the peace of mind to keep the door open during the pleasant months, so I gave this one a try. Soon after installation I heard the familiar sound of claws testing out the new screen door. Despite even finding one cat six feet off the ground climbing up the screen, there was not a hint of damage to the screen material! Its has also held in the sliding door frame very well, even with the weight of the cat suspended on it. No bulges or sags! I have had it installed for over four months now and there are still no rips or tears anywhere and I have not had to adjust anything despite cats climbing, scratching at it, and bouncing off of it while chasing their toys. The fact that this stuff is only a few dollars more expensive than the standard fiberglass screen is astonishing, I think it is worth many times the price!" —K. Michals
Get it from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in four sizes).
4. A nonskid rug pad to hold your rugs in place even when a very excited pup runs and jumps and skids across it. It can be easily trimmed to fit your exact rug.
Promising reviews: "Huskies are very active and run and slide and jump and pounce...not once has the rug moved." —Richard D. Wilder
"When playing, my dogs would run and power slide across the floor on my living room rug. I placed this pad on my hardwood floors, under my rug. Rug stays in place and power sliding has stopped. Now, they use my living room rug as a WWE mat. I love my entertainment crew!" —Clandon
Get it from Amazon for $12.60+ (available in two thicknesses and 15 sizes).
5. Or a pretty machine-washable rug ideal if you have pups around who can't always "hold it" before their next bathroom break. Not only is it machine-washable, but its rubber backing also prevents any liquid from seeping through, and it has a nonslip grip already built in!
Promising reviews: "We have had the rug for six months. I have washed it probably five times because of poop or throw-up on the rug from our three dogs or two kids. It had help up very well. Never had a problem in the washer if dryer. Just always do it in its own load to make sure it gets everything." —Jill
"Easy to clean. We have a senior Labrador who can’t always 'hold it.' We bought this rug and feed her on it just in case she pees...yes, she’s had a couple of accidents and because of the rubber backing it didn’t seep through. Very happy about that! Also, the rug lays flat even on carpet and doesn’t scoot around." —ginny
Get it from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in seven sizes and 18 styles).
6. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract them from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually, your kitty will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
Promising reviews: "Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." —NKakanis
"Cat-proof. It really works!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in larger packs).
7. Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.
KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.
Promising review: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists. Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." —Rita Serrano
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five sizes).
8. A clear toy blocker to stop all their toys and balls from ending up underneath the couch and other furniture, putting an end to one of the most annoying pet owner chores: going around and "rescuing" their toys for them. And because it's made of durable plastic, it's not something they'll be able to rip up and destroy either!
It can also help discourage smaller animals from hiding under furniture!
Promising reviews: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before), and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
"I ordered these to keep my dog’s toys from rolling under the sofas because he loses his mind when his ball is stuck. I wasn’t sure that they’d stay up when his big paws hit them, especially because I attached them to carpet but they are holding up just fine even after a few chewing! They’re more visible than I would like but the function outweighs the downside. I’m really glad I bought these. I ordered two more sets and will probably buy one more just to puppy-proof the rest of my place since they work so well." —Celina Castro
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes).
9. An automatic cat feeder that even the most curious and desperate of felines won't be able to break into and chow down outside of meal time. It also puts an end to those exhausting early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.
Promising review: "This automatic feeder is amazing as it is totally cat-proof!! My two curious kitties have tried every which way to access the food, but have not succeeded. The first night they unplugged the cord from the wall by jostling it around (insert eye roll), but the back-up batteries came in clutch! Such a smart addition! It’s also super easy to set-up, easy to clean, and the portion size is easily adjustable! I recommend it so much, I’m buying another one since one of my cats is quite the food hog. Can’t wait to be able to sleep in past 3:30 a.m.!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors, two colors, and a Wi-Fi version).
10. A cord protector so your cat, bunny, or other chew-prone pet is forced to stop nibbling on all the exposed cords around your home. It can also double as a cable organizer if you have several in one area to conceal.
I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal, but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore.
I like that these come in different colors as well as different lengths and sizes, so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable, so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover several cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes.
Promising review: "I have this in three different widths for chew-proofing the upstairs of our house, where our young house rabbit is allowed to free range. I don't see any signs of damage, like fraying, now." —Louise
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 16 sizes and three colors).
11. A stainless steel food and water bowl that might be the ~coolest~ pet bowl I've seen — literally. This thing is triple wall insulated to keep their water cool for longer, plus it's sleek, rust-proof, and has an anti-skid design so your resident demon (I mean, beloved kitty) can't knock it over. Oh, and good luck if your notorious chewer tries to take a bite out of it. Did I mention it's stainless steel??
It also comes in a bunch of different colors/designs, which is just a plus.
Promising reviews: "After going through I don't know how many plastic bowls I decided on this one. Wow! It's heavy duty, un-chewable, wind proof, large capacity, has curb appeal, and it's insulated to keep the water cool. I mean what more is there to say. The wife loves it. The dogs love it. The neighbors dogs love it. The neighbors want to know where I bought it. Get it! You will be happy!" —StretchZep
"We have a demon living with us that's disguised as a cat who likes to tip and throw her water bowl and also love it super cold. This is heavy enough and insulated so it solves both of our problems." —Mike Presto
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
12. Heavy-duty litter box liners capable of withstanding your cat's feverish scratching while in the litter box.
Cats who like to tear big holes in litter box liners make them pretty much pointless to use, but reviewers say these heavy-duty liners are sturdy enough that they're basically claw-proof.
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver! I wish I’d discovered these sooner; it would have saved me several unpleasant litter box cleanings. It’s very sturdy and thick enough to withstand my cat’s feverish scratching and burying. This is especially great if you have friends cat-sitting for you, as they can just throw away the bag to avoid having to deal with the litter." —Gabriela
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $3.28+ (also available in larger packs).