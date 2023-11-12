If You’re Ready To Try A New Denim Look, Here Are 31 Pairs Of Jeans That Aren’t Skinny

These jeans aren't stretchy, so be sure to consult the size chart for the specific style you want!

Promising review: "I had been looking all over the place for wide-legged jeans that fit! They are usually either too tight and uncomfortable in the hip area, too tight in the calf area, or way too long! OMG when I received these they were absolutely fantastic! They were everything I wanted in a pair of jeans! The fit was perfect and so comfortable and the length was spot on… and I love the wider leg because I love to wear boots with a heel and these are amazing! They also look fantastic with just a pair or casual flip flops! I would recommend these to everyone!" —Lori

Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 15 washes).