If You Have A Multi-Cat Home, These 34 Products Are Honestly Lifesavers

This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.

Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce these incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm, and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore, and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms where we have had incidences. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser, I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again, we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress, please try this!" —Kristine Spencer



