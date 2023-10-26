36 Home Office Items Reviewers Literally Called “Lifesavers”

I have a FlexiSpot electric standing desk at home (this one, specifically) and love it — it's a great brand, and mine hasn't given me any issues over the past few years.

Promising reviews: "This desk is a lifesaver. It's sleek, solid, and lifts and lowers with ease. It will be the perfect addition to your workspace." —Rebecca Jeanette

"After assembling it, I am thrilled I chose this desk. With a press of a button, I can raise and lower it to appropriate heights for either comfortably sitting or standing (I'm 5'10"). The material itself is very sturdy. There are NO drawers, which, after 20 years of having the other home desk and having desks at work, I realized that drawers do nothing more than collect and store junk. Can't do that with this desk as this desk encourages minimalism and storing that junk somewhere else." —David Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $215.99+ (available in five sizes and 13 styles).