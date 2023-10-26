36 Home Office Items Reviewers Literally Called “Lifesavers”

1. An adjustable standing desk converter, because we all know sitting for hours straight is terrible for our health. With this, you can easily take standing breaks throughout the day while still working, and when you're sitting, it functions as a regular monitor stand so you can set your screen at eye level.
Promising review: "It is a lifesaver. If you can't fit or afford a full sit-stand desk, this unit has been going up and down a few times a day for 6 months strong. Also if you think you will be standing for more than a couple of hours a day, I assure you no. That's why the manual system is great — whenever you are tired, just grab the handle and place it down quick, it doesn't require thinking or waiting." —Dave
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
2. Or a FlexiSpot electric standing desk if you're ready to go all-in on that sit-to-stand life. With just the push of a button, it'll raise itself up — and since you can save up to four preset heights, you can literally hit the button, walk away to get a coffee refill, and come back to your desk all ready to go for a standing work sesh.
I have a FlexiSpot electric standing desk at home (this one, specifically) and love it — it's a great brand, and mine hasn't given me any issues over the past few years.
Promising reviews: "This desk is a lifesaver. It's sleek, solid, and lifts and lowers with ease. It will be the perfect addition to your workspace." —Rebecca Jeanette
"After assembling it, I am thrilled I chose this desk. With a press of a button, I can raise and lower it to appropriate heights for either comfortably sitting or standing (I'm 5'10"). The material itself is very sturdy. There are NO drawers, which, after 20 years of having the other home desk and having desks at work, I realized that drawers do nothing more than collect and store junk. Can't do that with this desk as this desk encourages minimalism and storing that junk somewhere else." —David Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $215.99+ (available in five sizes and 13 styles).
3. And a mini stepper that'll be a game changer, especially if a standing desk is already part of your WFH setup. It comes with resistance bands you can use to make it more of a full-body workout, but you can detach those to just use the stepping function and incorporate some exercise into your busy day! Multitasking, we love you.
Bonus: It doesn't take up much space at all and can be stashed right underneath your desk, so it's not an eyesore like most workout equipment!
Get a look at it on TikTok as part of a WFH standing desk setup!
Promising review: "Having a limited space for my home gym, this thing is an INCREDIBLE addition!! I work from home and having the ability to hop on this thing regularly throughout the day is a lifesaver. The quality is top-notch, no issues whatsoever in the 3 months I’ve had it. Not having the room (in both my space and budget) for a treadmill, having cardio equipment that allows for a natural standing, upright position is critical for keeping my back healthy. The workout you get is also great for any and all fitness levels." —Brent Williams
Get it from Amazon for $65.55.
4. Or a compact under-desk electric treadmill for folks who want to incorporate even more movement into their sedentary schedule. It has an LED display that shows basic metrics like time, speed, and distance; a quiet motor (so you can focus on the work in front of you); and Bluetooth capability so you can even play music or a podcast through it.
See it in action in this TikTok! Its speed range is 0.5–6mph and its weight capacity is 220 pounds.
Promising review: "Easy setup, good quality, easy to move. I’ve been using this under my desk in my home office for roughly 8 weeks now and it’s been a lifesaver! Now I can get my steps in while I’m answering emails and sitting in Teams meetings. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in four colors).
5. An affordable 24-inch monitor in case working off just your laptop isn't cutting it anymore. It'll give you a much larger workspace and the ability to drag windows seamlessly between your connected laptop and monitor. Plus, you'll feel more comfortable when you're not crouching over your MacBook every day.
It features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook.
Promising reviews: "Bought the largest screen offered and have been using it to work from home for over a month. It has been perfect for my needs and probably will ruin me if I ever go back to an office. This screen saved my life." —V.G.
"Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all 5 stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." —Allison H.
Get it from Amazon for $89.97.
6. A slim laptop stand to raise your laptop and bring it closer to eye level, especially handy if you use it with a desktop monitor. This is better for the overall ergonomics of your setup, but it also ensures your laptop gets ventilation and doesn't overheat.
This stand fits any laptop from 10–15.6 inches and can be easily disassembled into three parts for easy transportation.
Promising review: "Lifesaver ❤️ I had a deep turtle neck before using this laptop stand, and no more after using this item. This laptop stand saved my life. I cannot work without it. Thank you." —Andrew Ko
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 colors).
7. A high-back ergonomic mesh chair that *doesn't* cost hundreds of dollars — because maybe one day I'll be able to afford a Herman Miller chair, but today is not that day. This affordable alternative reclines up to 135 degrees, has a FOOTREST, and comes in the *cutest* light green shade (as well as neutral options).
Check out this TikTok where one reviewer talks about finding this as a swap for a similar $600 version!
Promising review: "Please do not hesitate. Oh, what a lifesaver! Working remotely has put my body through hell. This chair feels like good natural medicine flowing through my lower back, making it easier for me to stand and walk without being stiff and in pain from my old chair, after sitting. The price point is perfect too!!!" —Ms. E.
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four colors).
8. A set of stackable clear drawer organizers for organizing the chaos inside your desk drawers and keeping your pens separate from your sticky notes. Because digging around to find the specific thing you're looking for only makes things messier!
In the six-piece set you'll get two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "These are life saving for clutter. My bathroom vanity drawer has always been a mess and I can never find what I need. This product is amazingly perfect so much so I bought a second set for one of the drawers in the kitchen." —Gentles Lewis
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in an 18-piece set).
9. A memory foam lumbar pillow you can strap onto practically any chair for instant lower back support, simply a MUST if you work long hours at a desk — or if you drive long hours, since you can use this in a vehicle, too! The mesh cover also keeps this pillow breathable so it doesn't get hot over time.
I've had this exact lumbar support pillow since 2018, back when I was still working in an office, and I can't express enough how much it's improved my posture and reduced back pain after long hours of sitting. I initially got it because I was stuck working in one of those awful office chairs with zero lower back support, and years later, I still use it at home. It fills the curve of your spine *perfectly*, and you can adjust the positioning as needed, with straps that go around the back of your chair to hold it steady. I personally use it in conjunction with an ErgoFoam footrest, and I never have back pain after working anymore.
Promising review: "Saved my life. I bought this for work and it’s been so incredibly comfortable for my back, especially since I’m a petite and short person, I can’t sit against the chair or else my legs will be strained. Now I can lean and sit up straight without difficulty. If you’re short I would recommend getting this + a footrest." —Aja
Get it from Amazon for $34.80+ (available in five colors).
10. And a memory foam chair cushion (yup, from the same brand) designed to relieve pressure on your tailbone, hips, and lower back while sitting for long periods of time — reviewers say it's worked wonders for their aches and pains. Basically, it's the best thing you'll do for your tushy all year.
The cover is removable and washable!
Promising review: "Let me telI you something, the relief I got from sitting on this cushion almost had me in tears. I’m not sure what happened to my lower back that every time I sit ANYWHERE, my tailbone hurts. It was uncomfortable for me to sit down on any chair (even when I drive). I couldn’t get any work done. I was doing work laying down...that’s how uncomfortable it was for me to sit down. When I first saw this product I was skeptical. I thought it was an overpriced pillow. I just got it and I quickly opened it up and set it up on the hardest and flattest chair I have in my house. Guess what? No pain. The reason I’m able to write such a long review is because I’m sitting on the cushion right now! This is amazing. Thank you so much for this life saving product!!" —Carl Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).
11. Plus, an adjustable foam footrest for placing under your desk, giving your feet a soft yet firm support. It essentially brings the floor to you, extremely helpful if you're on the shorter side and your feet don't easily lay flat on the floor! And if you tend to get restless throughout the day, you can flip it over and rock back and forth.
I've been using this particular footrest for a long time now, and I can say I didn't realize how uncomfortable I was while sitting until I had this. I'm 5'3" and use the full height of this footrest to ensure my feet are completely supported, but you can remove the bottom part to adjust the height if needed. The velvety cover also comes off and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "I am working from home now and this has been a lifesaver for my back. I am in socks and this product is soft and comfy on my feet." —Carolyn Dempsey
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in mesh or velvet, and three colors).
12. A six-outlet wall charger and surge protector, which doubles as a night-light with a dusk-to-dawn sensor — it automatically turns on when ambient light in the area isn't enough to see. It's designed to handle those annoyingly bulky chargers, PLUS it has two USB fast-charging ports, meaning you can finally put an end to your daily routine of plugging and unplugging things underneath your desk.
Promising review: "Love this surge protector/wall charger! It makes it easy to connect multiple devices without blocking or eliminating a port. This has been a lifesaver at my home office. Also, the light has different brightness modes, which is very nice. Highly recommend this!" —Rene O.
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.