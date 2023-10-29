35 Lighting Solutions If Your Home Feels Like A Dungeon

You never have to wake up or come home to a dark apartment again with these preprogrammed light bulbs! And you can control all of your light bulbs from a single app.

I've not used these exact smart light bulbs, but I'm a huge fan of Govee products in general (you'll see more than one in this list) and can vouch for their app — it has a ton of cool lighting presets and ~scenes~ you can play around with to really set the mood. You're paying a little more than the cheapest options on the market but getting a ton of bang for your buck, and still paying much less than you would for Philips Hue bulbs (which are great, but not in everyone's budget).

Promising review: "So many options and settings, in a good way. I tried competing products and these smoke the competition. I have replaced nearly all of the bulbs in my apartment and can now change the lighting, by zone, as I please. Additionally, I can share the account info with my girlfriend so she can change the lighting too." —T-Rizzle

Get a four-pack of smart light bulbs from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a single-pack).