35 Lighting Solutions If Your Home Feels Like A Dungeon

1. Vintage-style Edison bulbs to replace the stark white lighting in your lamps and sconces. The'll produce a soft warm glow — bright enough for reading, but not to the point of blinding you. They're fully dimmable too!
Hudson Bulb Co. is a small business that specializes in vintage bulbs and other types of lighting.
Promising review: "Due to some old wiring in our home, LED lights/bulbs tend to flicker. The incandescent Edison-style bulbs were the perfect solution. I like that they aren't too bright for our dining room and give off a warm, cozy, vintage feel (not bright daylight feel)." —Becky Phelps
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in clear or amber glass, and other styles).
2. Or a pack of Amazon Basics 100-watt bulbs that mimic natural daylight to help the room look like the sun is hitting it.
These bulbs have a CCT (correlated color temperature) of 5000 K, which is closest to natural daylight (although keep in mind they will be quite bright). FYI, the lower the CCT, the warmer the light source is, so you can pick the temperature that best suits your space.
Promising review: "It's sunshine in a bulb. In the kitchen without a window, the light appears as natural sunshine. Over the desk, it's more comfortable on the eyes. In the bathroom, brighter for shaving and natural sunlight doing makeup. Great for a reading lamp, in the garage...everywhere you want to see clearly. I will buy more." —Carol
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.61 (available in four wattages and various packs).
3. Also consider: Smart light bulbs you can program on a schedule to turn on automatically in the mornings and turn off after you've gone to bed. These work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for voice control, plus the Govee app! Try setting them to daylight white in the mornings, for instance, then play around with fun colors for evening ~ambiance~.
You never have to wake up or come home to a dark apartment again with these preprogrammed light bulbs! And you can control all of your light bulbs from a single app.
I've not used these exact smart light bulbs, but I'm a huge fan of Govee products in general (you'll see more than one in this list) and can vouch for their app — it has a ton of cool lighting presets and ~scenes~ you can play around with to really set the mood. You're paying a little more than the cheapest options on the market but getting a ton of bang for your buck, and still paying much less than you would for Philips Hue bulbs (which are great, but not in everyone's budget).
Promising review: "So many options and settings, in a good way. I tried competing products and these smoke the competition. I have replaced nearly all of the bulbs in my apartment and can now change the lighting, by zone, as I please. Additionally, I can share the account info with my girlfriend so she can change the lighting too." —T-Rizzle
Get a four-pack of smart light bulbs from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a single-pack).
4. A grow light for your poor plant babies straining to catch those precious few sunbeams throughout the day. This LED light simulates natural sunlight to promote photosynthesis and accelerate sprouting/blooming!
Keep in mind some plants thrive under artificial lights more than others, such as the African violet. In contrast, cacti and succulents are not as suitable for growth under artificial light because most varieties need an abundance of natural sunlight. However, if you love succulents and wish to grow them in a dark apartment, place them close to a grow light and keep the light on for long periods of time.
Promising review: "I have an area in my home that receives no natural light. I need grow lights to keep my tropical plants alive. These lights are one of the more affordable ones, and they are doing a great job! My Thai constellation monstera put out a new leaf and unfurled fast too." —EverythingTB
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A TikTok-famous sunset lamp to take any dark room and make it look like the sun is hitting it through a window.
The distance determines how wide and intense the light is — position it farther away for a softer diffused light, or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.
Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three styles).
6. Sheer curtains instead of heavy ones to make the most of what little sunlight you do get while retaining a bit of privacy.
You can also layer sheer curtains behind blackout curtains so you have both options. The curtains don't have to be white — you can choose any color!
Promising review: "I purchased these for the sliding glass door in my living room, and I love them. Although they are considered sheer, they are constructed well and heavy enough to hang beautifully and add privacy without obstructing the natural light. The texture gives them a rich look that really lends to a more sophisticated way to treat a sliding glass door/window." —Michele W.
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and 13 colors).
7. Or some window privacy film that'll let precious daylight through while maintaining your privacy (aka blocking the view of any nosy neighbors) — and casting gorgeous rainbow prisms across the room.
Promising review: "This is absolutely amazing privacy window film. We just moved into a new house and unfortunately both of our bathroom windows are facing other houses. I personally like natural light so I wanted to find a solution that allowed me to keep my blinds open but also gave us privacy. This is completely amazing. Not only does it give us privacy, but it gives our bathrooms a whole new feel! I’ve even put it in our hallway window that also faces another house. No matter where we’re moving to next, I’m definitely using this privacy window film. It so incredibly easy to install and it looks like it’s the actual window. I definitely recommend this!" —LinaRi
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 12 sizes).
8. LED curtain string lights for brightening up your windows at night — you can opt for warm white (as pictured below) or cool white LEDs depending on what vibe you're going for. They look lovely layered with sheer curtains or on their own!
Promising review: "These lights are perfect for what I was looking for. They give off a warm and cozy glow and really add a nice touch of oomph to the room." —Nechama G.
Get warm white lights from Amazon for $19.99 (bright white version available for $17.99).
9. And a single strand of globe lights for draping in front of a window, across shelving, around a bookshelf — anywhere that could use some soft lighting. You'll feel more serene just looking at them.
They have eight light settings (including twinkle, steady on, and waves) for a little extra fun too! They're even waterproof to use outside.
Promising review: "Love these lights! They add such a warm, inviting glow to my room. I'm so happy with my purchase. They also arrived quickly and totally intact; I definitely would buy these again." —Amazon Customer
Get a 49.2-foot strand of globe lights from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a larger size, a multicolor style, and plug-in or battery-operated).
10. An arc floor lamp to bring light higher up into the middle of the room for more coverage.
It comes with a light bulb, but you could use a daylight bulb in this for maximum effect!
Brightech is a California-based small business specializing in contemporary lighting.
Promising review: "We placed this behind our sectional. There was a lack of light because it's in a corner and this hangs high over the couch. It lights the area exactly as we hoped it would. It looks great and is very stable. Great purchase." —Desfam
Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in two styles).
11. And (from the same small biz) a sleek, minimalistic uplight to light up the ceiling and brighten the entire room — a handy solution for dim rooms without built-in overhead lights.
Promising review: "AMAZING! Seriously though. This is incredible!! I've been debating if I should get a West Elm sconce or this and I finally decided on this lamp and I have zero regrets!! Like many of you, I live in New York in an apartment where there are lots of glass windows and zero overhead lighting. This lamp is a game changer!! Four different brightness levels, totally solid, and so sleek you hardly notice it! I would for sure recommend. I included a before and an after picture [above] with the lamp on full strength and off." —cape039
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in seven styles).
12. A pack of ceiling-mounted LED lights with a white lens to ensure light diffuses evenly. These modern fixtures can be set to your preferred color temperature, including a daylight mode!
Promising review: "Talk about bang for your buck! I already bought five and am thinking about two more. They are so pretty and simple, but lend so much light. So glad I ran across them. I’m remodeling my house and these are some of my favorite buys!" —Carolyn Lindsey
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
13. A wireless library light to illuminate wall art and photos, because they deserve to be admired even at night! It's less than $30 but adds such a luxe touch to your space.
The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
A tip from my colleague Chelsea Stuart: "If you're going for an antique look but don't have the budget to buy vintage, I saw a TikToker DIY these with some gold Rub 'n Buff metallic finish and an old makeup brush and it looked truly incredible!"
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in three colors).
14. A soothing sunrise alarm clock if your bedroom gets barely any natural light. It wakes you up gently and gradually by simulating the sunrise — no more blaring alarms that make you want to slam the "snooze" button.
The light comes on gradually, starting at 10% brightness and working its way up to 100% by 30 minutes before your wake-up time (though you can adjust this down to 20 or 10 minutes before), and you can have it play sounds of nature like songbirds, ocean waves, or a splashing creek. There's a similar process for falling asleep as well, with gradual light fading and sounds like pouring rain and crickets + campfire available to lull you asleep.
Promising review: "This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy-time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." —KatieM
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in four styles).