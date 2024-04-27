These 28 Home Improvement Products Work "Like A Charm," According To Reviewers

I've used this before on my own kitchen tile, which had gross dark grout that stuck out like a sore thumb every time I walked in there. It takes a bit of time and patience since you have to go slow, but the instructions are very straightforward, and if you accidentally get some outside of the lines, you can just wipe it off. The end results are well worth it — the entire area looks newer and cleaner.

Promising review: "Works like a charm! Before I purchased this, I read a lot of the reviews. The key to getting this pen to work correctly is to shake it frequently while using it (with the cap on) and to also press the tip several times to release the liquid. You can tell when the pen is starting to dry out, so you just keep repeating the process of shaking and pressing down. My home is 60-years-old, and the grout in my tile around the tub now looks fantastic. My tile always did look pretty good, but the grout was aged and yellowing. Now it looks like brand-new tile. Clean and shiny. I used about one and a half pens for the tile around the tub, and that was with two coats. The only problem I encountered was keeping my hand steady while applying it, but it wipes off the tile very easily. I was very pleased with this product." —E

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).

