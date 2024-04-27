These 28 Home Improvement Products Work "Like A Charm," According To Reviewers

1. A nontoxic, waterproof grout pen so you can refresh the old stained grout on your tile floors or shower walls — a far easier and cheaper alternative to having it professionally regrouted.
I've used this before on my own kitchen tile, which had gross dark grout that stuck out like a sore thumb every time I walked in there. It takes a bit of time and patience since you have to go slow, but the instructions are very straightforward, and if you accidentally get some outside of the lines, you can just wipe it off. The end results are well worth it — the entire area looks newer and cleaner.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! Before I purchased this, I read a lot of the reviews. The key to getting this pen to work correctly is to shake it frequently while using it (with the cap on) and to also press the tip several times to release the liquid. You can tell when the pen is starting to dry out, so you just keep repeating the process of shaking and pressing down. My home is 60-years-old, and the grout in my tile around the tub now looks fantastic. My tile always did look pretty good, but the grout was aged and yellowing. Now it looks like brand-new tile. Clean and shiny. I used about one and a half pens for the tile around the tub, and that was with two coats. The only problem I encountered was keeping my hand steady while applying it, but it wipes off the tile very easily. I was very pleased with this product." —E
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).
2. A dog spot repair solution for addressing the dirt patches in your backyard caused by pet damage. It's made from a combo of mulch, seeds, and soil designed to help healthy grass regrow in no time.
Promising review: "We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" —Jessica N.
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and in packs).
3. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather couch, chairs, and other furniture. This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods so they look like you bought 'em yesterday, not years ago.
The formula is also water, snow, and rain repellent, so it'll build a layer of protection for your belongings to last longer. It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets, and tack.
Promising review: "After applying shoe polish to restore color on the seats and arms of several old dark-colored leather chairs, I used this to restore the finish, condition the crackled leather, and prevent the polish from rubbing off. Worked like a charm. Follow the directions: Put a tiny amount on the cloth, not the leather, and rub it in well a few square inches at a time. Plan on doing the whole area, not just part of it, for a smooth, even finish." —Frequent Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. Or a leather recoloring balm for restoring color to your faded or scratched-up leather, restoring its vibrant original appearance. It's great for leather furniture, car interiors, shoes, bags, and more!
Note: Furniture Clinic (the maker of this product) recommends testing to see if your leather is absorbent before using this product by seeing if a drop of water will soak into the undamaged part of the leather. If the water is able to soak in, use this balm! If it cannot soak in, they recommend using their leather repair paint instead.
Promising review: "I have two camel-colored leather chairs that are in a very sunny spot in my house. They have faded so much over the years I thought I was going to have to get new ones, but I decided to try this product first. It worked like a charm!!!! The color match was perfect, very user-friendly, and didn't take very long at all to do both chairs. This product single-handedly saved my chairs!!!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in 16 colors and two kits).
5. Some marble self-adhesive film to revitalize that old, scratched-up desk, vanity, or bathroom counter by resurfacing it. It's *significantly* cheaper and quicker than a full remodeling, and you're not married to the final result if you change your mind down the road, as it peels off easily without leaving damage.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "Added a complete makeover to the bathroom. Totally brightened up everything and was easy to put on. It’s important to be patient while placing on!!! It was the hubby's first time and worked like a charm for him." —Charrita Nelson
Get a two-roll pack from Amazon for $25.50 (available in multiple packs).
6. Or a create-your-own countertop kit that'll transform your outdated countertops with HGTV-level results, minus the cost of involving *actual* professionals.
Promising reviews: "Used this kit in our RV. Worked like a charm and has held up for over six months now with no issues. Everything you need is in the kit, so that was great as well." —TDMO
"I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed-out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued! Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the two-pack because per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took two days with the waiting between applications, but it was extremely easy to use. I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in five colors).
7. A fabric shaver to rescue your poor couch, chairs, pillows, and other fabric-covered items that are starting to pill (especially if you have cats who love to use their claws on them). This will shave off the unsightly loose ends to bring your fabric pieces back to life.
And it works on sweaters and clothes, too, of course!
Promising review: "I was a little worried about using this on my chair and sofa. I didn’t want to accidentally make a hole or anything. It was easy to use and worked like a charm to remove some pilling on the cushions. My granddaughter saw me doing it and begged me to have a turn. She’s 12, but I let her since this gadget was so reliable." —Sstocker
Get it on Amazon for $13.30+ (available in six colors and rechargeable or battery-operated versions).
8. A set of airtight paint touch-up pens so you can go to town on all the scuffs and marks around your home that, quite frankly, you're tired of seeing every time you walk by.
They work like little syringes to neatly suck up the paint from the can. Because they're completely airtight, the paint lasts for years without drying out! They *are* refillable, despite what some reviewers claim; here's how.
Slobproof is the woman-owned small biz that sells these genius touch-up paint pens!
Promising review: "I love, love, love these. A variation of these may have been around for years, but I’ve never run across them. Saw these on BuzzFeed and ordered immediately. I was so excited to get them and start finally being able to cover up scratches on my walls, and marks from chairs being pushed into the walls, and other mishaps. These flaws were slowly getting on my nerves, but I really didn’t want to get out the paint brush, paint tray, etc. These paint syringes were exactly what I needed and worked like a charm. Awesome product!" —*Sparkle*
Get a pack of two on Amazon for $16.99.
9. A heavy-duty self-sealing screen door to keep air circulating and let pets go in and out without pawing at the door every half hour, closing automatically behind them thanks to the magnetism. It *also* keeps mosquitoes, gnats, flies, and other flying pests out of your home!
Promising review: "I was skeptical. I bought this for my new puppy to go in and out during potty training. It’s heavy duty, and it works like a charm. She goes in and out, and I don’t have to get up. Keeps all the flies and mosquitoes out. I highly recommend." —Shopper 1234
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes).
10. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner made with beeswax and orange oil if the wood surfaces inside and outside your home are looking dull and dry. With this, you can polish your furniture, cabinets, doors, and more to restore their former luster — basically erasing years of use like magic.
Promising review: "This worked like a charm! We have very nice walnut cabinets in our motor home, and over the years, some scratches and dings have occurred. This product easily wiped on and virtually wiped out the booboos! Amazing results with very little effort." —Tomas
Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.98.
11. A set of magnetic decorative hinges to bring a vintage-y touch to your garage doors. They attach magnetically and add that classic carriage house style to ~elevate~ your home's aesthetic.
And you can easily take them off if you move! Plus, if you really want to complete the look, you can also add some magnetic windows to the top (like the picture above shows).
Promising review: "For $20 a door, this added SO MUCH curb appeal to our doors. Best money I spent on outdoor decor. They are very strong magnets — I live in a windy area of Kansas and they stick like a charm." —Mary Krejci
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three styles).