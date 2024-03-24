37 Products Reviewers Used To Transform Their Kitchens Into Gorgeous, Organized Spaces, So You Can Too

See it on TikTok!

The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.

Promising review: "I inherited the world's ugliest Formica countertops with my new apartment...think old poop mixed with oxidized guacamole and you probably have the gist of what I was working with. I decided to give this product a try. I have NOT had any ANY issues with it peeling, ripping, slipping or in any way disappointing me :) I am not as careful with it as I believe I should be: I cut food directly on it sometimes, I get a ton of water on it around the seams of the sinks, I sometimes leave things that will stain on it (tomato sauce, curry...), and I generally put this contact paper through the paces. It performs beautifully, doesn't cut, doesn't budge, and with a little bleach on my cleaning cloth, the stains wipe right off (or buff out in the case of curry). Love love love. Plus, when I go to move out, they peel right up and management can get back their yucky countertops." —Kay

Get a two-roll pack from Amazon for $18.40 (available in multiple packs).