37 Products Reviewers Used To Transform Their Kitchens Into Gorgeous, Organized Spaces, So You Can Too

1. Some marble self-adhesive film to give new life to that outdated kitchen counter by resurfacing it. It's *significantly* cheaper and quicker than a full remodeling, and you're not married to the final result if you change your mind down the road, as it peels off easily without leaving damage.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "I inherited the world's ugliest Formica countertops with my new apartment...think old poop mixed with oxidized guacamole and you probably have the gist of what I was working with. I decided to give this product a try. I have NOT had any ANY issues with it peeling, ripping, slipping or in any way disappointing me :) I am not as careful with it as I believe I should be: I cut food directly on it sometimes, I get a ton of water on it around the seams of the sinks, I sometimes leave things that will stain on it (tomato sauce, curry...), and I generally put this contact paper through the paces. It performs beautifully, doesn't cut, doesn't budge, and with a little bleach on my cleaning cloth, the stains wipe right off (or buff out in the case of curry). Love love love. Plus, when I go to move out, they peel right up and management can get back their yucky countertops." —Kay
Get a two-roll pack from Amazon for $18.40 (available in multiple packs).
2. And some peel-and-stick subway tiles perfect for revamping your backsplash. You can apply this in a single afternoon — no retiling needed. (Psst — this would look gorgeous with the marble countertop film above!)
Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of these tiles! Used them in my kitchen as a placeholder while I save up for real tiles. I will say, I don’t feel the urgency to get real tiles since these fool people pretty good. No one realizes they are sticky tiles until I tell them. Basically, peeling the sticker off of the back was the hardest part of the whole process. I had to remove some tiles that had been installed a year ago and it came off without taking up the wall; just make sure to heat it up real good with a blow-dryer. Perfect for renters or if you just want an easy/affordable DIY to update your space." —Jessasmall
Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $28.99 (available in six colors).
3. Or some cool faux-gel tile backsplash that makes more of a statement — it's just as easy to apply and is resistant to heat and moisture.
Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Consilvio
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $25.16 (also available in a thicker style).
4. Prismatic window film to let the sun cast vibrant rainbows across the kitchen while providing a lil' extra privacy. It still lets sunlight through, but you won't have to stare at your neighbors' sun-tanning on the back deck while you wash dishes.
Promising review: "When I’m standing at my kitchen sink, my view is my neighbors whenever they are on their deck. With this window cling on part of the window, now the neighbors have privacy and I have beautiful rainbows all over the counter and sink. It makes me happy! Great product! Great price! Easy to install!" —W. Macindoe
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. A flower trivet mat that doubles as cute wall decor when you're not using it to protect your table from hot pans.
Promising review: "I simply love these trivets. I used them as a decoration on my kitchen wall. When needed, I just place them on the table for my hot dishes. They clean in a breeze and the color is great. The price is so reasonable that if I didn't need them, I still would have bought them. You will not be disappointed with this item." —redhead
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
6. A slim magnetic stove shelf, a game-changing upgrade for smaller kitchens where counter space is at a premium. This magnetic shelf attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation required, giving you an aesthetically pleasing *and* functional spot to store small essentials while freeing up precious cabinet space.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "This is perfect, and I’m obsessed. Where has this contraption been all my life? We basically freed up the cabinet above the stove where we messily stored our spices/oils and such. Now, the things we use the most are right in front of us. And more things fit than expected! Like our olive oil dispenser, nonstick cooking spray, a whole canister of sea salt. Also, it’s magnetic so you literally just snap it onto your oven. This was the biggest bang for your buck sort of organization product I’ve gotten for my kitchen!" —Katie M.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
7. A six-piece wooden utensil set to replace those mismatched spatulas and spoons you've been using for years. Reviewers rave about their look and quality, and most importantly, they won't scratch your precious pots and pans.
Zulay Kitchen is a small biz established in 2015 that creates sleek, high-quality kitchen products to make getting meals on the table easier.
Promising reviews: "Stunning, quality kitchen eye candy. I've been wanting a set like this for a very long time. I am so happy I decided to order as they are beautiful and functional. They make me happy every time my eye catches them, as they are too gorgeous to hide in a drawer. Instead, I have them standing upright in a caddy. 😘" —Paper
"It was time to replace my 15-year-old set. I ordered this set, and they are beautiful. The quality is every bit as good as my older set had been, and they are really pretty. This set is very sturdy, and the craftsmanship is top-notch. I’ve washed these nearly every day, and they retain their new look." —Linda J.
Get the set from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A set of glass food storage jars with bamboo lids so you can upgrade your pantry situation with see-through storage — perfect for holding dried goods like pasta, sugar, flour, and cereal. It makes it WAY easier to find what you're looking for, and the organization will feel oh so satisfying every time you look at it.
*Especially* if there are certain ingredients you like to leave out on the counter (like coffee and sugar), this keeps them close at hand while maintaining a nice aesthetic!
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline
Get the 7-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in other packs and sizes).
9. And some simple yet sleek spice and pantry labels you could use with the above containers or with any you might already have. At the very least, you'll def want to label things like salt and sugar — mixing those up is a recipe for disaster. 😬
Quart and Pint is a Utah-based small biz on Etsy that sells high-quality vinyl labels that are water- and oil-resistant! They're pre-printed and sold in packs. Check out their store page to see the current offering of spice and pantry label designs!
Promising review: "The labels are perfect for the look I wanted to achieve in my kitchen and very good quality!" —Jill McQuillen
Get a set of 134 minimalist black pantry labels from Quart and Pint on Etsy for $15.71 (originally $20.95).
10. A splurge-worthy Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set that'll be the centerpiece of your whole meal-making operation. This gorgeous set gives you four essential pots and pans with matching lids *and* organization tools (pan racks + a canvas lid holder), so they look just as good when stored as they do in use. You and your beautiful kitchen deserve this!
This set includes a 10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart saucepan and lid, 6.5-quart Dutch oven and lid, 4.5-quart. sauté pan and lid, four modular magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooks. All Caraway pots and pans are non-toxic (free of PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, cadmium, and other stuff you don't want leaking into your food), and they're oven-safe up to 550 degrees.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis swears this set is worth every penny: "I started out with just the cream-colored sauté pan and loved it so much I knew I *needed* the entire set. TL;DR, the hype is absolutely real. This cookware is gorge in person, but I love that it's actually non-stick! It's so easy to cook on, it's easy to clean, and it's cute enough to leave on top of the stove for all (i.e. me) to see. I also love the pan and lid storage that comes with the set. They each fit inside my kitchen cabinets perfectly and really help with keeping things tidy and organized. I'd say it's definitely worth the investment!"
Learn more about this cookware set in our full Caraway Pan Set review!
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).
And if you're not ready to invest in the whole set yet, individual pots and pans are also available on Amazon!
11. A liquid stainless-steel fridge kit to give your appliances a major glow-up, because why pay for a brand-new fridge when you can upgrade the aesthetic for a fraction of the price?
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this liquid stainless-steel paint! I had a black textured fridge, so I was nervous about how it would look, but it turned out great! Very easy to use. I removed the door handles (and primed them, as recommended, before painting), removed the bottom grill and snapped off the water/ice dispenser (I did not paint them). Cleaned the fridge and started rolling on the paint, then used the 11-inch foam tool to make it pretty! I did five coats (but really could have stopped at three). Then did three coats of the topcoat. I really did not notice a difference between one and three coats of the topcoat. I did all sides and the top of the fridge and still have enough left over for my double oven. Everyone has been impressed!" —TheBowersFam
Get it from Amazon for $89.95.