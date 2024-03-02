Just 29 Excellent Products I've Found On TikTok Lately (So My Endless Scrolling Can Finally Be Useful)

1. A Bissell SteamShot Deluxe that might become your new cleaning obsession. It warms up in just 30 seconds and uses high-pressure steam to blast away dirt, grime, and bacteria on all sorts of hard surfaces, and comes with 10 attachment for targeting different areas, including out-of-reach nooks and crannies. Whoever said cleaning can't be fun hasn't met this bad boy yet.
You can see more on TikTok, where the creator shows it in action on a number of surfaces using some of the different tools.
Promising reviews: "Cuts through grease like no one's business. Cleans the cracks and crevices of fridges that are impossible without it! You may have to fill it up again to complete the entire fridge but I'm happy with it. Also so many attachments!" —Desiree
"I decided to clean my leather couches because I have two little ones and they were gross. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the nail polish that my oldest child spilt on the couch almost a year ago would come off. THIS TOOK IT OFF EFFORTLESSLY 🥹" —Cassidy
Get it from Amazon for $41.19.
2. A protective sofa cover because if you're a pet parent, you know the struggle of keeping your couch clean, but most covers are such an eyesore. This one comes in beautiful shades and a bunch of sizes to fit your sofa; plus, it's comfy, non-slip, scratch-resistant, *and* machine washable!
Adding this to my wishlist ASAP because two cats and a dark blue velvet sofa? NOT a good mix.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Be sure to pay close attention to the measurements before buying — they're presented in both centimeters and inches.
Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. It is so soft, fits so perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and I hope it helps my couch to last a long time. I will update after awhile to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order.
"After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 13 sizes and 14 colors).
3. A luxe Medicube facial device if you're ready to take your skincare game to the next level. This high-tech K-beauty tool (which is used by Hailey Bieber!) stimulates your skin to create electro-passageways so your skincare penetrates more deeply, leaving it plumper and brighter (aka that sought-after "glass skin" look). Now you'll *actually* get your full money's worth out of that $50 serum you splurged on.
I *highly* recommend watching this TikTok, where the creator's 45-year-old mom (who looks unbelievably youthful) is using this device along with her other skincare products (mostly from Medicube, a Korean brand) to help them soak in for maximum effect! Psst: You can get the other products mentioned in that vid on Amazon too if you're interested in replicating her routine: the Deep Vita C pads, The Lab's hyaluronic acid toner, the Deep Vita C serum, the peptide eye cream, and the collagen jelly cream.
The reviewer whose before/after is shown above used the device once a day for almost two months, and is wearing no makeup in either pic.
Promising review: "I’ve never used any kind of device like this before but decided to give it a try. I put a lot of effort and money into my skincare regimen and this device is making sure all those expensive ingredients get absorbed deep into my skin. It’s easy to use and works with your current skincare products. It only tingles a tiny bit once you start to use level 4 and 5, but you quickly get used to it. I’ve had it for over a month now and still haven’t needed to recharge it. After a five-minute session with this device my skin is so soft and hydrated and stays that way for hours later, and the sessions I do before bed keep me super hydrated through the whole night. I wake up with soft, plum, hydrated glowing skin. It’s been the best investment I’ve ever made for my skin hands down. You won’t be disappointed." —Serina Jones
Get it from Amazon for $299.
4. A disco ball diffuser — yup, the disco ball obsession is still with us in 2024 (because when Taylor Swift sang, "I'm a mirrorball," we all felt that). It has four mist functions, seven lighting options, and even rotates so that when you place it in direct sunlight, you'll get to enjoy little light beams dancing around the room.
See this bb in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "It's more than just a diffuser; it's pure magic in a compact package. 🪩 The disco ball adds a touch of glamour to my space that I never knew I needed. The quality is outstanding — it feels solid and well-made. Setting it up was a breeze. Watching the light dance across the room, reflecting off the disco ball, is incredibly soothing and mesmerizing. The mist it emits so refreshing! Plus, it runs whisper-quiet, so it doesn't disrupt my peace and tranquility. But the best part? It's not just a diffuser; it's an experience. My friends and family are obsessed with it, and I've even had a few impromptu dance parties because of it! It's turned my patio into a disco paradise. ✨🌈💃" —Fern's Jungle
Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
5. A strawberry-themed flannel blanket hoodie lined with cozy pile fleece on the inside — it has *several* pockets for carrying your phone, a book, and all the snacks you could ever want. Plus, how adorable is this design?? Just start calling me Strawberry Shortcake, because I'm never taking this off.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I had this in my Amazon cart for MONTHS and finally bought it. It’s very big and good for plus sizes. I usually wear a 2–3XL, and there’s still TONS of room! And it’s soooooo soft! I love it. I wear it non-stop now! Planning on taking it to the snow in a few days because it’s so warm!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $68.99 (also available in kids' sizes and other designs).
6. A Crayola magic paint set so your little artists can run wild with their imagination on paper without any of the mess to clean up.
The set comes with 18 sheets of Color Wonder paper, and you can buy 50 more pages for $5.99. They also sell a kit with 100 pages and 20 mini Color Wonder markers for $24.22 if you want to expand your collection even more!
See how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is SMART! I don't know how it works but it works great. Does not mess up walls, carpet, etc. Only works on special paper. Grandkids are super excited and love them. You hold the brush over paint spot and the brush lights up whatever color it is. Easy to clean. I have a 2-year-old and 3-year-old grandsons and they can operate it just fine. So glad I bought this." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
7. A shiatsu neck and back massager that looks like pure bliss, and at a fraction of the cost of a professional massage. My constantly aching shoulders and neck are simply crying out for this!
This has eight deep-kneading nodes with three speed strengths and optional heat! As shown above, you can loop your arms through to hold it in place and even do other things like typing on a computer.
You can see it at work on TikTok!
Promising review: "My pic [above, left] says it alI, so helpful. I already had a back shiatsu massager for years, but could not reach the areas around my shoulder blades and my neck, and for my nanny work I get so achy. This thing was all I needed. I only expected the knobs and the heat, but you can attach it on you and do computer work as well as driving; it has an attachment to get the power in your car... LOVE LOVE this thing. I was in severe pain and tried everything. This was my missing link, lol. Feels like a human massage but you can control it." —Marinchich
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
8. Some luxurious body butter from The Skincare Bakery — I'm actually salivating looking at these pics. But it's not for eating (sadly); it's for your skin! This fluffy, bronzey goodness will leave your skin soft, supple, glowy, and smelling absolutely DELICIOUS.
Check out this viral small business on TikTok, including a vid showing how their body butter looks on different skin tones!
Promising review: "This body butter is unlike anything I have ever tried! The consistency is perfect and I love the way it goes on the skin. Don’t even get me started on how amazing it smells! I also love the glowy shimmer it gives your skin." —Jessica Clark
Get it from The Skincare Bakery for $14 (available in 14 scents, including the Bronzy body butter shown above, and an unscented option).
9. Govee smart light bars as a sleek and convenient alternative to LED strips (which are def cheaper but also tricky to apply, ugly if they're in sight, and not as vibrant). These'll bring gorgeous, customizable backlighting to your monitor or TV, with countless lighting modes and scenes to help bring your whole setup to life. The vibes = unmatched.
I have several different Govee products (so I can attest to their quality), but it's my first time seeing these, and I've gotta say, I'm tempted to rip out my LED strips and upgrade my setup with these babies.
Peep this unboxing + setup on TikTok!
Promising review: "Govee came outta nowhere and shot straight to the top, and for good reason too. The quality and features of premium LEDs like Phillips, but at way cheaper prices. I was about to buy some LED strips for my setup but these looked way more convenient...and they are. Setup is a breeze, they're versatile, sleek, VERY bright (or dark depending on your preference), and the amount of options you have are endless. The app is great and allows you total mastery of the LEDs from a distance. Call me Ang, the Light Bender. I lay in bed and come up with creative designs for my mood. Each light bar can show four different individual colors at once, and feature numerous states such as breathing, blinking, bleeding etc. I really can't list them all. All I can say is, the Fire Nation don't want none of this smoke." —J. De Gannes
Get them from Amazon for $59.99.
10. And a neon sleeping kitty to keep you company on those long, tiring WFH days. This would look cute anywhere (and reviewers say it's *super* bright), but I'm dreaming about putting this sweetie above or to the side of my desk.
The controller has an on/off button, and the brightness can be adjusted too.
Neon On Shop is a small biz based in Poland that makes custom neon signage. Check out their store page, they have a ton of cool stuff!
See this cutie as part of a desk setup on TikTok.
Promising review: "Incredibly bright, far more than the pictures do justice. This single sign can light up my entire studio apartment more than any other light I own. Looks great above the windowsill in my studio and will definitely be buying more from this seller." —Richard
Get it from Neon On Shop on Etsy for $98.55+ (available in 10 colors and two sizes). Free shipping is included!
11. A high-back ergonomic mesh chair that *doesn't* cost hundreds of dollars — because maybe one day I'll be able to afford a Herman Miller chair, but today is not that day. This affordable alternative reclines up to 135 degrees, has a FOOTREST, and comes in the *cutest* light green shade (as well as neutral options).
Check out this TikTok where one reviewer talks about finding this as a swap for similar $600 version!
Promising review: "I absolutely adore this chair. I ordered it in the teal color and it is even prettier in person. Matches my office perfectly! I looked around for a chair with a footrest and some of them were so expensive I started to lose hope. Then I found this one and I was so excited! It arrived so fast, very well packaged, was super easy to put together and so cute and comfy for my work office!" —Marcela Eghet
Get it from Amazon for $99.49+ (available in three colors).
12. A white acrylic turntable mat because if you collect records and DON'T have one of these bbs yet, you're missing out. Acrylic mats are among the best you can buy, offering a cleaner and more crisp sound, and if you get a white one, you'll actually be able to see all the gorgeous colors and marbling on your translucent records!
Check it out on TikTok!
I own this exact turntable mat and ended up buying it for my boyfriend for Christmas too! We both love collecting records and get especially excited when we pull out an extra pretty one, and with this white acrylic mat, we can finally enjoy how vibrant each record looks while it's actually spinning.
Promising review: "Completely worth the money, makes my translucent vinyl appear so much brighter and vibrant. I’ve noticed the quality is much better than the mat that came with my table. I’ve included a picture with a standard black foam mat vs. the white acrylic — such a huge difference!" —Connor C
Get it from Amazon for $18.80 (also available in other colors).