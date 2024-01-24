Just 35 Excellent Products I've Found On TikTok Lately (So My Endless Scrolling Can Finally Be Useful)

Adding this to my wishlist ASAP because two cats and a dark blue velvet sofa? NOT a good mix.

Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Be sure to pay close attention to the measurements before buying — they're presented in both centimeters and inches.

Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. It is so soft, fits so perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and I hope it helps my couch to last a long time. I will update after awhile to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order.



"After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur

Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 13 sizes and 14 colors).