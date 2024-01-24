Just 35 Excellent Products I've Found On TikTok Lately (So My Endless Scrolling Can Finally Be Useful)

2. A protective sofa cover because if you're a pet parent, you know the struggle of keeping your couch clean, but most covers are such an eyesore. This one comes in beautiful shades and a bunch of sizes to fit your sofa; plus, it's comfy, non-slip, scratch-resistant, *and* machine washable!
Adding this to my wishlist ASAP because two cats and a dark blue velvet sofa? NOT a good mix.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Be sure to pay close attention to the measurements before buying — they're presented in both centimeters and inches.
Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. It is so soft, fits so perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and I hope it helps my couch to last a long time. I will update after awhile to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order.
"After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 13 sizes and 14 colors).
3. A magnetic dishwasher cover that had me like 🤯 because, well...IDK why it never occurred to me that you could just slap a cute magnetic cover on your dishwasher, but you totally can and it's GENIUS. These durable vinyl covers come in different designs and snap right on for an instant aesthetic upgrade.
You can peep the full TikTok showing how easily these go on. BTW, they're from ReVent Covers, a small biz! They also make custom covers for air vents to make them less of an eyesore, so check those out if you have some unsightly vents in your home.
I like the sleek look of these white ones, but Amazon sells these in a bunch of fun designs too if you're looking to add a pop of color.
Get it from ReVent Covers on Etsy for $29.99+ (available in five designs and many sizes).
4. A luxe Medicube facial device if you're ready to take your skincare game to the next level. This high-tech K-beauty tool (which is used by Hailey Bieber!) stimulates your skin to create electro-passageways so your skincare penetrates more deeply, leaving it plumper and brighter (aka that sought-after "glass skin" look). Now you'll *actually* get your full money's worth out of that $50 serum you splurged on.
I *highly* recommend watching this TikTok, where the creator's 45-year-old mom (who looks unbelievably youthful) is using this device along with her other skincare products (mostly from Medicube, a Korean brand) to help them soak in for maximum effect! Psst: You can get the other products mentioned in that vid on Amazon too if you're interested in replicating her routine: the Deep Vita C pads, The Lab's hyaluronic acid toner, the Deep Vita C serum, the peptide eye cream, and the collagen jelly cream.
The reviewer whose before/after is shown above used the device once a day for almost two months, and is wearing no makeup in either pic.
Promising review: "I’ve never used any kind of device like this before but decided to give it a try. I put a lot of effort and money into my skincare regimen and this device is making sure all those expensive ingredients get absorbed deep into my skin. It’s easy to use and works with your current skincare products. It only tingles a tiny bit once you start to use level 4 and 5, but you quickly get used to it. I’ve had it for over a month now and still haven’t needed to recharge it. After a five-minute session with this device my skin is so soft and hydrated and stays that way for hours later, and the sessions I do before bed keep me super hydrated through the whole night. I wake up with soft, plum, hydrated glowing skin. It’s been the best investment I’ve ever made for my skin hands down. You won’t be disappointed." —Serina Jones
Get it from Amazon for $218.27.
6. An Owala FreeSip stainless-steel water bottle that's giving Stanley, Hydro Flask, and other trendy tumblers a run for their money. It has a genius 2-in-1 spout with both a built-in straw for sipping AND a wide-mouth opening for chugging, plus a leak-proof design, 24-hour double-wall insulation, and a loop for easy carrying.
It's also designed to be easy to disassembled and cleaned, and the lid and straw are dishwasher safe! Oh, and the 24-ounce bottles are designed to be universally cup holder-friendly.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "Stanley who??? I absolutely LOVE this water bottle. Way better than other name brand tumblers with a straw that sticks up! Love that the straw is covered, and the water bottle has a carry loop making it easy to carry when your hands are full. So much easier to drink from and you have the option to drink from the straw or sip. This is truly leakproof and keeps drinks cold for hours! It's also durable. I have dropped it a few times and there wasn't even a scratch on the bottle. I will definitely be ordering more!" —BAJ
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four sizes and 21 colors).
7. A strawberry-themed flannel blanket hoodie lined with cozy pile fleece on the inside — it has *several* pockets for carrying your phone, a book, and all the snacks you could ever want. Plus, how adorable is this design?? Just start calling me Strawberry Shortcake, because I'm never taking this off.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I had this in my Amazon cart for MONTHS and finally bought it. It’s very big and good for plus sizes. I usually wear a 2–3XL, and there’s still TONS of room! And it’s soooooo soft! I love it. I wear it non-stop now! Planning on taking it to the snow in a few days because it’s so warm!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $68.99 (also available in kids' sizes and other designs).
10. Some luxurious body butter from The Skincare Bakery — I'm actually salivating looking at these pics. But it's not for eating (sadly); it's for your skin! This fluffy, bronzey goodness will leave your skin soft, supple, glowy, and smelling absolutely DELICIOUS.
Check out this viral small business on TikTok, including a vid showing how their body butter looks on different skin tones!
Promising review: "This body butter is unlike anything I have ever tried! The consistency is perfect and I love the way it goes on the skin. Don’t even get me started on how amazing it smells! I also love the glowy shimmer it gives your skin." —Jessica Clark
Get it from The Skincare Bakery for $14 (available in 14 scents, including the Bronzy body butter shown above, and an unscented option).
11. Fenty Beauty's latest piece of magic: A spot-targeting gel that coats blemishes with a unique jelly texture, drying down to create the perfect smooth canvas for makeup so your foundation looks smoother. *Plus* its salicylic acid formula works to calm and clarify the skin without drying it out.
This formula is fragrance-free and noncomedogenic.
See one reviewer test it out on TikTok! BTW, commenters recommend using a cotton swab or your finger to apply this rather than using the applicator directly on skin to keep things more hygienic.
Promising review: "I never write reviews but had to write one for this. This actually works. It dries the pimple down quickly without drying out the skin or leaving a white cast like some other spot treatments. It works quickly too." —EssenceM8
14. A high-back ergonomic mesh chair that *doesn't* cost hundreds of dollars — because maybe one day I'll be able to afford a Herman Miller chair, but today is not that day. This affordable alternative reclines up to 135 degrees, has a FOOTREST, and comes in the *cutest* light green shade (as well as neutral options).
Check out this TikTok where one reviewer talks about finding this as a swap for similar $600 version!
Promising review: "I absolutely adore this chair. I ordered it in the teal color and it is even prettier in person. Matches my office perfectly! I looked around for a chair with a footrest and some of them were so expensive I started to lose hope. Then I found this one and I was so excited! It arrived so fast, very well packaged, was super easy to put together and so cute and comfy for my work office!" —Marcela Eghet
Get it from Amazon for $98.99 (available in three colors).