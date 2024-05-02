37 Products For Anyone In Their “I Deserve A Little Treat” Era

1. A nail concealer designed to illuminate nails while concealing any yellowing or staining, coating them in a milky shade that looks natural and gorgeous.
Yeah, it costs more than cheaper nail polish, but it gives a professional look without the hefty price tag, and reviewers say it lasts up to two weeks!
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looked better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in five shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!
2. A comfy pair of Teva sandals, aka the stuff of dreams when it comes to a reliable, long-lasting pair of outdoor sandals — they're quick-drying and have a rugged sole, making them ideal for light hikes and water activities. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute designs!
According to Amazon reviewers, these tend to run large, so consider sizing down, especially if you're usually between sizes.
Promising review: "I wore these sandals all over our honeymoon in Greece. I also wore them to Disney. They are so comfortable and versatile. They go with everything, and you will never have to worry about getting a blister. I will wear these every day in the summer, and they don’t even look worn! Great brand, the best quality." —Gail Miller
Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–13 and many styles, including more styles here). You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
3. Some 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels you can plop on while making dinner, reading a book, meditating, or just watching TV. They'll give your tired under-eyes some much-needed pampering and help reduce dark circles and puffiness, and you'll feel totally refreshed afterward!
Promising review: "I have to say I was a skeptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise I found they really did what they said they do. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced, and my skin felt much softer and moisturized. They're a great addition to your self-care." —janiem
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in four other sets).
4. A 1,000-piece The Golden Girls jigsaw puzzle, the central activity for what sounds like the best night ever: inviting your besties over to help assemble it while chatting and drinking wine, with reruns of this iconic sitcom in the background. You might even wanna frame it once you're done!
5. E.l.f.'s new hyaluronic acid-infused "Squeeze Me" lip balm as a little gift for your lips that won't drain your wallet like pricier options (*looking at Glossier and Summer Fridays*). It'll give a heavy dose of nourishing hydration and a sheer wash of color, and with delicious flavors like Vanilla Frosting and Honeydew, it'll make *you* the little treat!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color."
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
6. And a Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil that coats your lips with silky sheer color. If you're not typically a gloss girlie, don't worry — this isn't too sticky or thick, but it *will* give dry lips that deep hydration and nourishment they crave.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually, I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger. It's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $10.20 (available in 10 colors, a jumbo size, and in packs).
7. A set of cowboy straw toppers, because protecting your straw from germs is a job that calls for (*cue Wild West music*) a true cowboy.
8. A set of pastel glitter highlighters that'll take your love of color coding to new heights with their dreamy, sparkly shades. (Plus, they're fast-drying and smear-proof!) Now, when you're highlighting notes from class, passages in a book, or simply coloring inside lines, you'll get an extra kick of joy.
9. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker to convert your favorite frozen fruits into a smooth and creamy sorbet-like treat in a matter of minutes. Strawberry-banana, mango, kiwi, blueberries... the options are endless, and if you're vegan or have dietary restrictions that prevent you from having ice cream, this lets you get in on the action as well.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $31.69.
10. Self-heating Dr. Scholl's foot masks if your sore, aching feet are in dire need of some TLC because you're on your feet *all* day. Made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint, these deeply penetrating masks will warm and relax your tired feet, leaving them moisturized afterward, thanks to the soothing shea butter.
Check them out on TikTok!
Emma says, "I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!"
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
11. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who's tired of typical adult coloring books. Unlike those, these pages have the color already, and you add your own lines. Reviewers say it's like a stress-free form of doodling and describe it as "meditative."
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "Changed my life. I get anxious when I am doing adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)