40 Cute Things From TikTok To Have In Your Desk Setup

1. A set of adjustable desk shelves made of natural wood for storing your books, pens, photos, and other office items + cute decor without taking up valuable work space.
The shelves come in two separate parts that can be arranged close together or spread further apart, depending on what you need!
Promising review: "I was running out of space for my books and this was a perfect fix!! Easy to use and fit perfectly on top of my bookshelf. Saw this on TikTok and would definitely recommend!" —Barbara Zurowski
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in five colors).
2. A desktop whiteboard that fits in that lil' space between your monitor and keyboard for writing quick notes, ideas, or even motivational messages for yourself. A little pull-out drawer holds your dry-erase markers and other small accessories!
This whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "I used to write a million sticky notes to myself and I'd lose some of them in the process. I'm a cluttered desk person and there's nothing worse than finding a sticky note with a task that was due a week ago. With this I just keep it in front of my laptop stand and write notes on it when I need to. I've found I tend to take care of tasks quicker because they're right in front of me instead of who knows where. Saw this in a TikTok and LOVE it." —melinda smith
Get it from Amazon for $31.29+ (available in five styles).
3. A vibrant patterned desk mat — it's like a mouse pad, but wide enough for your keyboard or laptop to fit, too. It'll protect your desk from scratches, stains, and spills!
Peep it on TikTok!
Promising review: "I am loving my desk/mouse mat. I needed a desk protector, and this was perfect. I have a lacquer finished desk (think shiny and shows allll the fingerprints!). I like that I also don't have to make room for a mouse pad on my already full desktop. The neoprene back keeps it locked in place and haven't experienced any slipping of the mat. And there was no smell when it arrived (some have mentioned that the mat has a smell — this one did not!)." —Candi Drake -Zambelli
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 36 designs and two sizes).
4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light because this night-light is the CUTEST THING I've ever seen (and personally own), and aside from adding a cute, cottagecore touch to your desk space, it'll *also* provide a cozy glow at night.
Hello, I bought this night-light on a whim a few months ago and it might be the best $6 I've ever spent in my life. I have it plugged into an outlet near the floor of my kitchen, near my cats' water fountain and food bowls, and it surprisingly provides a good amount of light to see by — not to mention looking absolutely ADORABLE. Seriously, I have to take a moment to appreciate this light every time I walk into the kitchen at night — the way it changes colors is so beautiful! And I *love* that it adds some extra light near the ground for my cats to see their food and water, too. The light flips on automatically when it gets dark, so you don't have to remember to turn it on and off. Also, you might have to gently pull apart / "fluff" the leaves and mushrooms a bit since they come a bit squished inside the packaging, but they'll take on a good shape in no time.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
5. A chic transparent book vase, appropriately titled The Mystery of Growth, that can slide between other books *or* sit in a corner on its own and hold that bouquet you treated yourself to (*cue "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus* 💐). This bb is ALL over TikTok and for good reason — it's simply stunning and will dress up your desk without being distracting.
Peep this gorgeous book vase on TikTok! I also highly recommend looking through the Amazon review images because every single one looks like it belongs in a magazine.
Promising review: "I love all things books — so when this popped up in my feed, I had to have it. I ordered it ASAP. It arrived ASAP. I bought tulips ASAP. And it's PERFECT! This is the latest addition to my home office and I love staring at it! 😄 Save time — buy at least two!" —ED
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in four transparent colors).
6. A budget-friendly wireless keyboard and mouse set I've spotted in the background of countless TikTok desk setups — it adds such a lovely pop of color so you can type away in style. These fun peripherals are bound to make you just a *little* happier every time you sit down to work.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and mouse with a USB receiver for a 2.4GHz connection. Pick up some AA batteries; both will need them!
You can check out how the clicking sounds in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $28.71+ (available in 11 styles).
7. Or a dreamy, splurge-worthy Logitech mechanical keyboard with an adorable (and v cushy) cloud wrist rest — perfect for achieving that TikTok-popular ~cozy~ desk aesthetic. It uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech for low-latency gaming, with a 25-hour rechargeable battery life and vibey RGB lighting that can be customized.
It comes in a sleek, gorgeous white, but you can get colored top plates (like the pink one I'm currently using, shown above) direct from Logitech's store for $19.99!
Check out an unboxing + see it in action on TikTok! I'm seeing it in a ton of setups lately.
I've been using the wired version of this mechanical keyboard for months, both for gaming and for everyday work, and absolutely love it. I had a full-sized keyboard before, so I really appreciate the more compact tenkeyless design of this keyboard (which fits on my desk better). The keys sound perfectly clicky and feel great to type on, and the cloud wrist rest keeps my wrists supported really comfortably. And even though I've been using wrist rest for 8+ hours a day for so long, it still looks totally new! My favorite thing is undeniably the aesthetic, though. It's the prettiest keyboard I've ever had, in a really sleek and modern way. I highly recommend it whether you play PC games or just work from home!
Note that this also comes in a bundle with a mouse, but having used it, I wouldn't say the mouse is worth paying more for *unless* you're in need of a new mouse and really want to match the aesthetic. (I like that it's lightweight and portable, but in terms of ergonomics, I prefer Logitech's G502 mouse.)
Get it from Amazon for $140.99+ (available wired or wireless, with three types of switches, and with or without a mouse).
8. A pretty pastel expanding file folder for keeping all those papers scattered across your desk nice and organized without being an eyesore like those plain beige folders. It can hold between 150 and 200 sheets of paper!
See it on TikTok (and be prepared to want one in every color)!
Promising review: "This is such a great folder, whether you are preparing for a job interview, storing files at home, organizing your work or home office, or using it for classes. I love the color choices and the size. I can easily slip it into my tote bag and it keeps me organized and looks professional." —Pammie
Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 10 colors).
9. A 3D digital clock perfect for adding some ambient light to the room. It *might* even help you cut down on the number of times you pick up your phone to check the time — which inevitably ends with you going down another Tiktok rabbit hole (looking @ myself here).
Get a close-up look at it in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This clock is so cute and sleek. It adds the perfect amount of flare to a desk, and doesn’t take up much space. Took a while to set up (since there were no instructions) but after messing with it for a while I got it to work the way I wanted it to." —Vanessa V.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six styles).
10. A dreamy retro-inspired planner pad cute enough to keep out on your desk 24/7 and perfect for school, work, or your everyday busy life. Each planner has a slightly different format so you can find one that works best for your needs, letting you organize your to-dos, priorities, and more!
But seriously, these are the most adorable planners I've ever seen and are transporting me right back to the '90s.
Unicorn Eclipse is a small business owned by two sisters who make extremely cute stationery, planners, stickers, decor, and more! Get a closer look at some of their planner notepads on TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says, "It would be an understatement to say that I'm obsessed with this shop. I am head over heels entranced with this shop. Their lo-fi, nostalgic style brightens up my workspace so much and really helps encourage me to stay organized – because I love looking at and using their stationery! I also just appreciate the sense of whimsy and fun that their products add to what can otherwise be stressful work days or daunting tasks; the graphics on their planner pads help me stay more positive, and more on top of my work in general. TL;DR: These are a ray of sunshine that any desk worker or organizing buff would be incomplete without."
Get them from Unicorn Eclipse on Etsy for $12 each, including the Rainy and Artsy styles pictured above.
11. Or a nostalgic set of retro-inspired notepads — these aren't sticky, so they're great for jotting down notes and sticking them to your bulletin board or taking with you on the go.
These are a popular pick on TikTok — you can get a closer look at them here!
Promising reviews: "They are so cute. Will be purchasing again! Giving my office area character, color, and good vibes. Happy customer!!!" —Capri
"These aren’t sticky notes, just memo pads so if you’re looking for sticky notes, you might want to pass on these. However, these are SO CUTE! They come in five different styles that are all well printed. The colors are great, and the paper is good. Not super thin or anything. There’s a good number of each design in the pad, so I feel like the quality and value is definitely there. I am now using these on the daily! 10/10 love these!!" —Mary M.
Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A raining cloud essential oil diffuser made for anyone who loves the sound of rain. This diffuser is basically 2-in-1 relaxation, since you can add essential oils for aromatherapy *and* it makes a trickling sound like little raindrops — perfect for adding calming vibes to your office.
It features seven different colors for customizable mood lighting, three levels of brightness, and five water flow speeds. You can hear how the trickling water sounds in this reviewer video!
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This may be my favorite purchase yet. The rain sound is so relaxing and you can add in any oil to have any sound. It’s easy to use and has various light settings so you can dim it or turn it off if you prefer. I love it!" —Michele F
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.98.
13. Or a glass essential oil diffuser that puts on a gorgeous light show for you while it quietly releases a cool, calming mist. Again, you can add your favorite essential oil for aromatherapy or just enjoy it as a humidifier — either way, you'll be entranced by its unique, firework-esque light effects and colors.
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "Beautiful and smells amazing! It fits perfectly on my work desk. Even with the lights on, you can see the beautiful colors change clearly. It doesn't make any noise at all! The thing that shocked me the most was how powerful the scent is. For such a little machine, it kicks out scent amazingly!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in 17 styles and two sizes, plus an option with a remote).