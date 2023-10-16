40 Cute Things From TikTok To Have In Your Desk Setup

It comes in a sleek, gorgeous white, but you can get colored top plates (like the pink one I'm currently using, shown above) direct from Logitech's store for $19.99!



Check out an unboxing + see it in action on TikTok! I'm seeing it in a ton of setups lately.

I've been using the wired version of this mechanical keyboard for months, both for gaming and for everyday work, and absolutely love it. I had a full-sized keyboard before, so I really appreciate the more compact tenkeyless design of this keyboard (which fits on my desk better). The keys sound perfectly clicky and feel great to type on, and the cloud wrist rest keeps my wrists supported really comfortably. And even though I've been using wrist rest for 8+ hours a day for so long, it still looks totally new! My favorite thing is undeniably the aesthetic, though. It's the prettiest keyboard I've ever had, in a really sleek and modern way. I highly recommend it whether you play PC games or just work from home!

Note that this also comes in a bundle with a mouse, but having used it, I wouldn't say the mouse is worth paying more for *unless* you're in need of a new mouse and really want to match the aesthetic. (I like that it's lightweight and portable, but in terms of ergonomics, I prefer Logitech's G502 mouse.)

Get it from Amazon for $140.99+ (available wired or wireless, with three types of switches, and with or without a mouse).