Just 19 Comfy Shoes That Might Be The Only Pair You Need For That Upcoming Trip (Aka More Suitcase Space)

1. Blundstone Chelsea boots with a reputation for rugged durability and timeless style — you can trek all over the world in these. They're designed to absorb impact so your feet stay pain- and blister-free all day long, making these a reliable travel companion for years to come.
Promising reviews: "I have plantar fasciitis and my feet always hurt! It's so rare that I can just put on a pair of shoes and they don't wear my feet into blisters and pain. I walk a lot and needed shoes that could stand miles of walking. These are wonderful and I can put orthotics in with plenty of space and not fitting too tight. It was good to find a shoe that I could use both the orthotics in and the arch felt actually high enough!" —S. Smith
"This is my third pair of Blundstone boots in the span of approximately 15 years. I have always been very pleased. These are perfect boots for traveling — easy off at the airport, light, comfortable and waterproof. Good for most weather conditions, and can be worn with jeans or a suit." —T. Merker
Get them from Amazon for $163.66+ (available in sizes 6–15 and in eight colors). Note that Blundstone half sizes refer only to width, not length.
2. Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers that'll let you stroll right through airport security with *slightly* less of a headache considering how easy they are to kick on and off, with a cushioned insole that can withstand those many hours of walking without leaving your feet a painful, throbbing mess.
Promising reviews: "Travel tested and approved — LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!! My feet never hurt and I walked a ton of miles in them. They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" —Leah Gwin Hoefling
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of 7–8 miles a day even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind. If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." —S. Lee
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 27 designs).
3. Sorel Kinetic sandals that channel fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal. Their cushioned bouncy footbed is designed to keep you comfortable all day, even when a tight travel itinerary doesn't allow for a ton of sitting breaks.
Promising reviews: "Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $72.07+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in eight colors).
4. Chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to boot for travel *and* everyday life. They're super stylish with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear, so you can feel safe ordering them for that last-minute getaway.
I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots (which are over $1,000!).
Promising review: "I took these boots to a trip to NYC, I walked all day and they did not cause any blister or extra tiredness. They are comfortable, easy to put on especially at airport security. They are so trendy and the platform is not tiring at all. They don’t claim to be waterproof but it rained a lot and my feet never got wet. I would definitely recommend these. ❤️" —Sandra
Get them from Amazon for $60.67 (available in sizes 5–13 and 22 styles).
5. Affordable high-top sneakers for anyone who's not ready to shell out for another pair of Chucks just for the waterproof factor, but adores the look. Reviewers love them for travel when rain is in the forecast. 🌧️ You'll be covered no matter what the days' weather surprises you with — no need to choose between packing clunky rain boots or sloshing around in wet socks.
They're also a popular pick with people who have jobs where waterproof shoes come in handy (like working at a restaurant or dog groomers).
Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes! I originally bought them for a trip to Washington D.C where it was going to rain most of the time. I have Hunter rain boots, but knew we would be walking a lot and didn't want to be 'weighed down' on the trip. I was four months pregnant and wore these for two of the days where we walked over 9 miles each day (ugh!) and these were SOO COMFORTABLE! My feet didn't have any blisters or sore spots (which I am very prone to) and handled the rain/puddles like a champ! I love that they looked like normal shoes, but wiped clean with a baby wipe! Totally surprised by the comfort and quality of these rain shoes. I now use them when in the garden or anytime it rains! Also, the inside sole of the shoe comes out pretty easily, which annoyed me at first until I wanted to wash it to keep the inside smelling fresh — so now it's a bonus! BUY THESE!" —AmazonFamily
Get them from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 15 styles, including low-top and high-top options).
6. Columbia hiking shoes that might be all you need for that upcoming hiking trip. They're designed with a high-traction rubber sole and waterproof leather-and-suede upper that can withstand numerous intense hiking sessions (and other outdoor activities). And who said hiking boots can't be cute — these are available with striking red laces and other color combos as well!
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.
Promising review: "I went on a muddy hike today to break these in. First they are so comfortable and have nice toe room. I stepped in a deep muddy puddle and when I took my foot out, the mud and water just ran off. They were still clean! My husband did not have waterproof shoes and his feet were wet. By the time we finished, mine were bone dry. They are wonderful hiking boots, very comfortable, sturdy and super stylish too! I can’t wait to see where the bad girls will take me." —Samantha
Get them from Amazon for $79.99 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 17 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.
7. Travel-friendly Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops covered in a base that's similar to the material on your trusty yoga mat, so you already *know* they can handle those humid, sweaty days — no slipping around, no blisters, just long-lasting comfort. Reviewers swear by these for travel, from beach days and Disneyland trips to treks all over Europe and Asia.
Promising reviews: "These are my favorite. As a Southern Californian, I wear flip-flops year-round. The last pair of Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops I bought lasted through almost three years of constant wear (they were basically the only shoes I wore for three years, so I'm serious when I say constant). They're comfortable enough to wear for a day at Disneyland, even with arthritic joints." —beth
"I've been wearing Sanuks for about five years now and they are hands-down the best flip-flops I've ever owned. I usually live in them from the time the snow melts until it starts falling again. They are sturdy, comfortable, and lightweight. The yoga mat base is unbelievably comfortable, and stays comfortable even with regular use. The strap is made of cloth and a soft leather/cloth combination. Honestly once you wear these you'll never go to another Old Navy $1 flip-flop day. The last point I want to make about these flip-flops is that they are great for travel. I wore them for nearly three weeks while backpacking in Europe and my feet did not blister or peel and the lightweight material was great for reducing weight while traveling." —Liz
Get them from Amazon for $25.50+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 23 styles).
8. Handwoven Diana leather loafers that skip that annoying back part of the shoe that always digs into your heels and leaves you with cuts after a long day of walking from location to location — these slip-ons are ultra-comfy, chic, and come in a range of neutrals so you can mix-and-match with all your outfits (and limit how many shoes you're packing).
Miuccia Studio is based in Indonesia and specializes in the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Love love love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months, I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson
Get it from Miuccia Studio on Etsy for $76.50 (originally $90; available in European sizes 36–41 and US sizes 6–11, and in six colors).
9. Comfy Bangs Sahara Sand high-tops that'll bring a cottagecore vibe to any outfit, with darling embroidered floral details on the side of each canvas sneaker. Their adorable looks are backed up with a high-quality construction that'll last you for years.
Bangs Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe.
Promising review: "Comfortable, stylish and unique — my Bangs are the best sneakers I’ve ever owned. On a recent trip to California, the airline lost my luggage so I didn’t have my hiking boots for the trip. But I did have my Bangs, and I was so impressed with how well they held up and how comfortable they were through miles of hiking! Oh and I can’t tell you how many times people have stopped and asked me about them. I can’t wait to get another pair :)" —Eastlyn
Get it from Bangs Shoes for $89 (available in women's sizes 5.5–11.5 and men's sizes 4–10). Psst — they have a bunch of other cute styles worth checking out too!
10. Reef flip-flops that put the rubbery kind to shame, cushioning your feet so you don't end up with aches and blisters after a day of strolling down the boardwalk. With nubuck leather straps, a cushioned EVA footbed, and rubber sponge outsole, Reefs are made to last year after year, and they do.
Many reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "I wear these literally EVERY DAY — those shoes you slip on to dash out the door. If I could live in flip-flops, I would, and these Reefs are the best. Durable, with a slight arch support. I've tried to walk a day in those super flat, super minimal flip-flops, and cannot do it. Reefs have a good cushion, and will last an entire summer or more (depending on how much you wear them, of course). These are my daily, reliable shoe in the summer." —Graciebird
Get them from Amazon for $28.24+ (available in sizes 5–12 and nine colors).
11. Stylish waterproof leather boots designed to be worn on both city streets and trails, making them a versatile pick for travel and everyday life that people probably won't guess is a hiking shoe. They have sealed seams and "Thinsulate" insulation to help your toes and socks stay toasty warm and dry.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these boots! I needed a pair of sturdy hiking boots that looked cute, would last a long time, were water resistant, and would wipe off easily after a muddy day. I wore these for roughly two miles of hiking and maybe two miles of walking to break them in before wearing them for a nine mile hike in the Appalachians. I was so impressed with how comfortable they were, just the right amount of grip, they were warm, and they kept my feet dry and my ankles supported. 10/10 I would buy these again and will definitely be buying a second pair once the first pair is worn out." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $166.20 (available in sizes 5–11 and three colors).
12. Skechers sport sandals for hikes and other outdoor activities, with lightweight responsive cushioning, adjustable straps, and a high-rebound insole that makes these feel like a *dream* when you're on your feet all day. I mean, reviewers absolutely rave about how good these feel, even after you've logged many hours and miles in them.
Psst: They're machine-washable.
Promising reviews: "Love, love, love! I have a VERY difficult time finding sandals that fit my narrow foot. These are the most comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I can tighten them to fit my feet and walk for hours. My first pair went to Italy and Greece with me, and it's the only shoe I wore the entire three-week trip. I have started to buy in other colors and currently own three pairs." —Robin A. Laehn
"I wore these for 10 straight hours with over six miles of walking right out of the box and had zero foot pain. I’m 61, and my feet are often achy. I used to wear thong sandals but can’t stand anything between my toes anymore so decided to try these. Now, I want them in every color. They fit true to size and have great arch support. We had to walk down an extremely steep hill, and they had plenty of traction to keep me from slipping." —EGC
Get them from Amazon for $41.10+ (available in sizes 5–12 and nine styles).
13. Crocs wedges that prove how cute *and* comfortable a platform heel can be. Reviewers swear by them for travel and any occasion where lots of walking is on the agenda, and the rubber makes them a breeze to clean. Get ready for everyone who sees them to be shocked when you tell them the brand.
Promising review: "If you are looking for a shoe that is cute and comfortable, look no further! This shoe is everything! I wore this shoe all day long walking through the streets of Paris and Florence. And when I say walk, I mean walk...some days up to 10 miles. I brought three other pairs of shoes and ended up wearing these pretty much every day. The platform heel was just the right height, and the sole was almost like memory foam and seemed to absorb the pressure from all the standing and walking. The straps did not rub my feet and were easy to open, close, and adjust. Great shoe if you are on the go! I would highly recommend." —Jay
Get them from Amazon for $38.68+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 18 styles).
14. Flexible leather sandals designed with a "barefoot" feel that, yep, feels like you're not wearing shoes at all, in the best way. Another genius feature: The straps aren't fixed; it's actually one long strip of leather you can adjust for the perfect fit! And the simple, classic design means these'll go with every 'fit in your suitcase.
Laboo Leather is a family-owned small biz based in Budapest, Hungary, making handmade leather sandals and wallets.
Promising review: "No matter what I’ll write now, it won’t do Botond’s work justice. These sandals are the greatest thing I ever put on my feet — even though I’ve been wearing barefoot shoes for more than 2.5 years. They take the shoe game to the next level. The fit, the flexibility of not only the sole but the entire sandal with all the possible adjustments, the softness of the leather, the comfort, the quality of it altogether. I’ve worn them several times now and I love them so much! Botond was a dream to work with and helped me figure out what I need. I am so satisfied with the entire process, the communication and the final result. Thank you so so much, Botond, I am so grateful for your time, patience and brilliant work. Can’t wait to order again. 15 out of 10 possible points." —sarahkoe
Get them from Laboo Leather on Etsy for $104.22+ (available in sizes 4.5–15.5 and 10 colors — you can also request a custom size for an additional cost).
15. Colorful huaraches sporting an adorable floral pattern that'll make you feel like you're walking around with literal art on your feet — because you basically are. Handmade in Mexico with 100% natural leather, these vibrant huaraches will stretch with use and mold to your feet over time. You won't miss your other shoes one bit when you're roaming the world wearing these.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small biz with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods.
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness. I would highly recommend!" —Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $48.72 (originally $60.90; available in sizes 5–10).