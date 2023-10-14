39 Things For Anyone Who Wants To Revamp Their Home Office Without Spending A Ton Of Money

1. A colorful desk mat that's waterproof so your desk will be protected when you accidentally knock over your drink or spill some cereal while working (oops). It doubles as a mousepad *and* helps tie your entire aesthetic together if you have a color scheme!
Promising review: "The color is exactly as described and shown, a sweet little pink. It's got great desk coverage and I love it so much. I hate using a mouse pad and this works so perfect for my wireless mouse. The texture isn't weird so my arms resting on it isn't uncomfortable, and it wipes clean very easily. A great buy!" —Faline Keller
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 colors and three sizes).
2. A slim laptop stand to raise your laptop and bring it closer to eye level, especially handy if you use it with a desktop monitor. This is better for the overall ergonomics of your setup, but it also ensures your laptop gets ventilation and doesn't overheat.
This stand fits any laptop from 10–15.6 inches and can be easily disassembled into three parts for easy transportation.
Promising review: "This has helped my neck pain and workflow. I'm used to working in an office with monitors and this made a big difference in my work from home experience by putting my screen at a comfortable eye level. The material is good quality, feels sturdy, and was simple to assemble. It comes in three pieces and is intuitive to put together without looking at directions. There are pads on the top to keep your laptop from sliding. I'm using it with a 15-inch laptop and it's a good fit. I bought it for the ergonomics, but as a bonus, I am liking how it helps me keep my desk organized with the extra space beneath. Great product!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 colors).
3. LED strips for adding backlighting to your monitor, which will take your evening ambiance to the next level. It does more than just look cool, though — adding backlighting can help reduce eye strain by reducing the contrast between your screen's brightness and the rest of the room!
These come with a 24-key remote that controls the 16 different colors and four dimmable modes. Note: You can apply the strips under or around your desk too!
Promising review: "I purchased these to backlight my computer monitors and they work great. Very easy to apply (peel and stick) and easy to configure. 16 different colors, including white, can be selected via the remote control plus dimming. I think that background lighting can be more useful for computer monitors since you sit so much closer to them than your television. Also, the light given off by your monitor tends to be harsher since you are often viewing documents or other scenes with a white background. I'm thinking of purchasing longer strips of these lights to use as under-cabinet kitchen lighting or even to illuminate the toe-kick area. You could set different moods by adjusting the intensity and color." —GMak
Get a 6.5-feet strip from Amazon for $18.69.
4. And a super customizable Govee neon rope light that doubles as unique wall decor. Its bendable design lets you twist it into all sorts of neat shapes, and by using an app, you can program it to all sorts of color combos and lighting effects! The cozy glow this gives at night is unmatched.
Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price! Get a closer look at these on TikTok — the reviewer shows how easy they are to put on the wall.
I'd been eyeing this rope light for ages and finally picked it up recently. It's everything I'd hoped it would be and more. First of all, it's SOOO easy to put on the wall — it comes with these little adhesive plastic brackets that you just slide onto the rope and then press against the wall, and continue adding them as needed to support the shape you're making. I stuck with a basic wave shape for mine as I have it mounted underneath a gallery shelf and wanted to keep it simple, but it wouldn't have been difficult to create a more elaborate design! The Govee app makes it so easy to program the lighting however I like, and it's upgraded my nighttime cozy vibes in a MAJOR way. I highly highly recommend if you're looking to improve your ambient lighting beyond just buying more lamps!
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in two lengths).
5. A desktop whiteboard designed to fit in that lil' space between your monitor and keyboard for writing quick notes, ideas, or even motivational messages for yourself. A little pull-out drawer holds your dry-erase markers and other small accessories!
This whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $29.64+ (available in five styles).
6. A cute Ikea-style pegboard for placing above your desk, creating customizable storage for practically anything you'd wanna hang. It looks chic and modern, and it'll be easy to switch things up over time!
You could place this underneath a wall shelf to better fill that space as well. Nail-free installation is an option with included adhesive strips! It comes with 18 accessories (hooks, shelves, bins, etc.) to get you started.
Promising review: "I really love this pegboard so much. I was having trouble with my business wandering all over, looking for things and decided to take some time and solve a few problems. This board works beautifully and allows me to have all the main things I need when working instantly within reach. I was able to eyeball it and hang it myself with no problem. So far so good; it appears that it’s going to stay up. I did follow the directions though and washed the latex wall, dried with hair dryer, and waited 48 hours to put anything up on it." —Deborah Kinsey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
7. An acrylic monitor stand to set your monitor at an ideal ergonomic height while *also* freeing up space underneath for storing your laptop and other things! This one has a sleek look that'll keep your desk from feeling crowded, since it's transparent!
Promising review: "This monitor stand was exactly what I was looking for. I previously had a black wooden monitor stand but it looked out of place with my white desk. I order this clear two-tier monitor stand in hopes for a more subtle look and it was perfect. It is very sturdy and makes it easy for me to store things in between. I definitely recommend this if you are looking for a clear and sturdy monitor stand with extra spaces for laptops, tablets, notebooks." —Brandon
Get it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in two sizes and a two-tier style).
8. A glass mushroom lamp because it'll look oh-so pretty on your desk — and it's not $99 like the *very* similar Urban Outfitters one. This'll cozy up your space with breaking the bank and makes a lovely, unique addition to your ambient lighting.
9. Or a sleek LED desk lamp that's easy on the eyes with no harsh glare, crucial if you're someone who often works late into the evenings. It features 10 brightness levels, five color modes, *and* a tilting head that swivels so you can easily adjust the angle.
It also has a touch sensor and memory function to store your preferred brightness/color settings in between uses, that way it'll automatically return to your custom setting when turned on!
Promising review: "This lamp is great, and such a great price. Like many, I'm ramping up my home office since I've been working from home. I feel claustrophobic and wanted to streamline a bit. This lamp does not take a lot of space, the light settings are awesome, brightness perfect for working at your desk, reading, crafts, etc. My husband saw it and said, 'Why do YOU get all the cool stuff, this would be perfect for me too!' So, I ordered him one as well. My 24-year-old son liked it too, so there may be a third on the way soon." —AmazonAddict
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in four colors).
10. A cushy memory foam baguette-shaped wrist rest made to support your wrists while typing. Sometimes, when the day is dragging and you're sitting there waiting to log off, you just need something to brighten your day — and this baguette is guaranteed to do that.
I love this thing more than I know how to express. It's just so good.
Promising review: "The moment I stumbled upon this baguette wrist rest, I had to have it. It made me laugh and I needed a wrist rest, so why not? When it arrived, I was impressed — it even came carefully packaged in a bread bag! Not only is it funny, but it's also incredibly comfortable. I'll be bulk buying these for stocking fillers and white elephant gifts this Christmas. Everyone I've shown it to has fallen in love with it, definitely a great purchase." —GSKTerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. Or a dreamy, TikTok-viral cloud wrist rest from Logitech's gorgeous Aurora collection to protect your wrists from that hard desk edge. If your home office desk doubles as a gaming setup, this'll help you achieve that popular ~cozy~ aesthetic that's probably all over your FYP.
This little beauty is available only from the Logitech store on its own — elsewhere, you can get it as part of a bundle with the G713 wired or G715 wireless mechanical keyboard (also pictured above), which I personally own and use every day for work! It's a fantastic keyboard with a sleek, customizable look, since Logitech sells colorful top plates you can switch in and out. But if you aren't ready to upgrade your keyboard, you can still get the cute cloud wrist rest separately! It makes typing all day sooo much more comfortable, and even though I've been using it for a long time now, it still looks as good as the day I got it!
Get it from Logitech for $19.99.
12. A set of stackable clear drawer organizers for organizing the chaos inside your desk drawers and keeping your pens separate from your sticky notes. Because digging around to find the specific thing you're looking for only makes things messier!
In the six-piece set you'll get two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in an 18-piece set).
13. A pack of adhesive cable clips that'll straighten out that mess of cords tangled behind your computer that you've been trying very hard not to think about.
14. Or a set of gold cable organizers if you're looking for a certain ~aesthetic~ — they get the same job done, just with an extra dash of bling and sophistication.
Brighttia is a Brooklyn, New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in eight colors and in value packs).
15. A high-back ergonomic mesh chair that *doesn't* cost hundreds of dollars — because maybe one day I'll be able to afford a Herman Miller chair, but today is not that day. This affordable alternative reclines up to 135 degrees, has a FOOTREST, and comes in the *cutest* light green shade (as well as neutral options).
Check out this TikTok where one reviewer talks about finding this as a swap for a similar $600 version!
Promising review: "I absolutely adore this chair. I ordered it in the teal color and it is even prettier in person. Matches my office perfectly! I looked around for a chair with a footrest and some of them were so expensive I started to lose hope. Then I found this one and I was so excited! It arrived so fast, very well packaged, was super easy to put together and so cute and comfy for my work office!" —Marcela Eghet
Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in four colors).
16. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive to update that old office desk you've been using forever without shelling out for an entirely new one. It peels off easily without leaving any damage!
Psst — If you pick this up, check out this reviewer's great installation tips for applying it to a desk!
Promising review: "I purchased this for the sit-to-stand desk that I recently got to dress it up a bit and couldn't be happier with how it turned out! The contact paper is thick and great quality. It does not easily tear and easy to install! Adhesion is amazing! Easy peel, yet would stick again with no problem! Glossy finish and seamless look!" —NotSoChillMom
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in five sizes).
17. Or a simply stunning faux-marble desk that's less than $100 if you're ready to replace the whole thing. This Novogratz piece is the definition of chic, with metal hairpin legs and spacious cubbies for storing your phone and other items while working.
Faux marble isn't just cheaper; it's also way more practical for a home office as it's easier to clean and won't stain easily like real, porous marble. Plus, another great thing about marble is that it's so versatile, really meshing well with most decor styles and aesthetics.
Promising review: "GET IT! I was looking for a desk to spice up my room and this is IT! It came pretty much assembled and all I did was attach the legs so it took about 30 minutes total from unpacking it to putting on the legs. Stunning piece and it is very sturdy. I love the way it complements the room!!" —Emely
Get it from Amazon for $85.92 (also available in black marble and a terrazzo style).