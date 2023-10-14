39 Things For Anyone Who Wants To Revamp Their Home Office Without Spending A Ton Of Money

Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price! Get a closer look at these on TikTok — the reviewer shows how easy they are to put on the wall.

I'd been eyeing this rope light for ages and finally picked it up recently. It's everything I'd hoped it would be and more. First of all, it's SOOO easy to put on the wall — it comes with these little adhesive plastic brackets that you just slide onto the rope and then press against the wall, and continue adding them as needed to support the shape you're making. I stuck with a basic wave shape for mine as I have it mounted underneath a gallery shelf and wanted to keep it simple, but it wouldn't have been difficult to create a more elaborate design! The Govee app makes it so easy to program the lighting however I like, and it's upgraded my nighttime cozy vibes in a MAJOR way. I highly highly recommend if you're looking to improve your ambient lighting beyond just buying more lamps!

