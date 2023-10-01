37 Pieces Of Spooky Decor You Can Get For Less Than $25

1. A spider web fireplace mantel scarf Jack Skellington would definitely approve of. Reviewers rave about the quality for less than 10 bucks!
If you don't have a fireplace, you could also use this on your TV stand/entertainment center!
Promising review: "I took a chance on this item and was expecting something that I could use perhaps for one or two seasons. I was blown away by the quality of what I received. It is thick and really well made! This is a piece that is going to last for years. The detail on it is amazing and it was exactly what my mantel needed to anchor all of my Halloween decor. I highly recommend this product." —Exhausted in the Burbs
Get it from Amazon for $8.79.
2. And a lace spider web lampshade cover you can throw over the top of that old lamp for instant witch's lair vibes.
Promising review: "Love this drape. Good quality for the price and shipping was quick as well. Love the sheer ribbon that puts the shade together. Highly recommended for spooky lamps!" —Christina H
Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (also available in a pack of three).
3. A Ouija board welcome mat — don't worry, it's not the dead contacting you, just your mother-in-law dropping in for an unexpected visit. 🙃
Promising review: "This mat was perfect this Halloween. It adds the perfect amount of subtle eeriness and it held up really well under our covered doorway. I'm sure this will last for at least another three years. The ink is clear and the words are legible (which was a concern I had prior to it arriving). But, despite the inexpensive price tag, it's actually a well-made mat that's true to the provided picture." —Morgan Benedict
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. Pumpkin string lights you can string up along your front porch, fireplace mantel, or staircase railing to let the Great Pumpkin know he's welcome at your abode.
This set is 9.8 feet in length and is powered by 3 AA batteries. It has two different modes (flashing and steady) so you can create the perfect ambiance for your Halloween party or spooky movie night.
Promising review: "I love these pumpkin string lights. I did not realize when ordering that this required batteries to light up but after receiving these lights, I was pleasantly surprised. The battery pack makes this decorative string light so mobile and perfect to be placed anywhere you would like to show your Halloween spirit. The string lights also come in an additional blinking setting, which is super cute. I only wish there were more pumpkin lights so I I'm considering buying another one!" —ingrid
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A set of creepy 3D portraits that change depending on the angle in which they're viewed, from a solemn Victorian pose to a nightmarish ghoul. You can feign ignorance to play a trick on your guests: "Hmm, what do you mean it's creepy? That's just my Great Aunt Sally."
Promising review: "These were an absolute hit at my Halloween party — the holographic effect was very good. I'll keep them for years to come. The only drawback is that they do not have any obvious ways to hang up, but I used pushpins and I think that's a small compromise considering the price." —Yamini Manohar
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles and packs of three or six).
6. A pack of decorative 3D bats in different sizes to bring a spooky flair to any wall.
These come with adhesive that allows you to stick them on your walls, and while some reviewers said they came off easily as advertised, others said the adhesive did take paint off when removed, so you should test the adhesive in a discreet area before placing the bats all over. You could use black thumbtacks, rolled up painter's tape, or clear Command strips as safe alternatives if needed.
Promising review: "These bats are so awesome! They are an excellent addition to our stairwell for Halloween this year. They are made out of a thin yet sturdy plastic that is shiny on one side and matte on the other (you can opt for either look, but I thought the adhesive would stick better to the matte side). They come with little adhesive tags that stick to our wall very well (we have untextured walls with latex paint). They also come in a variety of sizes and there are plenty in one order. " —Britt
Get a set of 28 bats from Amazon for $5.69.
7. And a neon bat sign so you can flash the bat signal out your window all Spook-tober long — fingers crossed Bruce Wayne shows up on your doorstep. It can run on batteries or connect via USB!
Promising review: "Love everything about this light decoration! It's priced well, easy to use, and looks great! I was worried it would be too bright and disturb sleeping, but it's perfect. I also love that you don't have to use batteries, and the cord is long enough for it to reach almost anywhere you want it." —Katie Bordom
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A Michael Myers window decal to make any neighbors and passersby think the Halloween killer has visited your home — and they might be next.
Note the dimensions before buying! Reviewers say the smaller size (pictured above) is still pretty "life size." As you can see, it'd look great on a bathroom mirror too!
Promising review: "Oh, this is the best Halloween decoration so far. I have a life-sized Michael Myers outside, but this outline of his face literally appears to be looking at you!!! When we walk by our window at night (inside the house, too), this is the scariest thing ever!! Love this! Great price, too!!" —D. Ruth
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes, and also as a car decal).
9. Or a vinyl witch window cling with a light-up 3D moon to warn trick-or-treaters that they *might* have a spell cast on them if they're not careful. Some people like to put a candle or backlight behind this to help illuminate it at night.
Promising review: "Wow, is all I can say. This is a deal for the money paid. The decal is large, easy to apply and adheres well. I had read reviews where people complained the moon was too heavy or difficult to hang but using common sense and thinking outside the box helps. I simply attached the nylon thread to a Command hook and works like a charm. Absolutely love this! To make visible at night I put one of my Christmas candles behind it. It’s beautiful!" —SMH
Get it from Amazon for $15.52.
10. Classic stretchy spider webbing you can drape over bushes, on walls, around ceiling fans, across tables, and more — the options are endless. The bags contains enough webbing to cover over 800 square feet, so you can really let loose and turn your home into a spider's nest if you like.
Promising review: "This bag of fake spider webbing is huge! I own a 3,000-square-foot house and was able to place webbing on the entirety of the first floor for a party. This included placing webbing on both the back deck and screened in porch. Imagine an entire corner of a room filled from floor to ceiling and about 3' wide on either side and multiply that by 7 or 8 and that's how much webbing this is. I used clear push pins to stretch the webbing over and it gave the party a great effect. This does not come with little black spiders." —Scott Hutchings
Get 800 sq. feet of webbing from Amazon for $12.99.
11. And some creepy black cloth that'll make a great backdrop for other hanging decor and ramp up the haunted house vibes.
Promising review: "I specifically ordered this cloth because of the amount you get for the price. I used it for a Halloween party for decoration and it was exactly as pictured and as I expected. I cut it in half to use in different areas. It is thin, but that is the purpose of it. It drapes and hangs nicely and looks great over string lights." —Taryn M.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.