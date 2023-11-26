26 Reviewer-Approved Pairs Of Boots You Should Definitely Check Out If You Have Wide Calves

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Wide-calf riding boots in a classic style you can pair with skirts, dresses, and leggings all winter, since these fur-lined beauties will keep not only your feet but also your lower legs warm too.
Promising review: "These boots are a unicorn. Do you know how impossible it is to find boots that have a wide shaft, are lined, have tread, and are under $90? It's pretty much not going to happen. So if this is what you need, I highly recommend these boots. I love them. The fact that they're fake leather means they're actually waterproof too." —K. Lewis
Get them from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 23 colors).
2. Over-the-knee suede boots reviewers with thick thighs and calves are absolutely swooning over — and so will everyone who sees you in these, esp. when styled with a cute mini skirt or dress!
Note: Reviewers recommend sizing up for a wide fit!
Promising reviews: "Plus-size approved. I have NEVER found thigh-high boots that fit my muscular/thick thighs and calves. These fit COMFORTABLY!! They are beautiful and make me look and feel like an absolute DIVA! I also have wide feet so I went up a half size. These are now my favorite boots and I want you plus-size QUEENS to get these RIGHT NOW!" —Gina
"I have a wide foot with large calves and big thighs so it’s hard to hit on all three. These boots DID. I normally wear a 9, but ordered a 10 to accommodate width." —K.S.
Get them from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors; more colors here).
3. Tall wedge boots sporting a 3.5-inch heel and an extra cushioned footbed to keep you comfy even after standing for hours. These come in both wide and extra-wide sizes!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this boot. I have very wide calves and sometimes the extra-wide won’t even fit or are super tight; however, these fit perfectly. I haven’t had any issues with them slipping down or weird creases, etc. The color is beautiful and the wedge is just right to not make your feet hurt. Greatest boot purchase in a while." —TheThicknessIsReal
Get them from Torrid for $53.94+ (originally $90; available in wide and extra-wide sizes 6–13 and in two colors).
4. Chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots if you prefer a shorter style. They're super stylish with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear (so you can toss them right in your suitcase for that upcoming getaway).
I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!).
Promising review: "I wear these boots with EVERYTHING!!! They are comfy and cute. I usually struggle with boots because I have thick ankles/calves but these fit perfectly. My Docs were torture to break in I had blisters all over, but these were comfortable day one." —Destiny
Get them from Amazon for $27.96+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 13 colors).
5. Classic embroidered cowboy boots, because you can't exactly ride a bull or lasso a horse with boots that are too tight! In all seriousness, these are cute whether you plan on stepping anywhere near a ranch in the near future, and reviewers vouch for their calf comfort.
Promising reviews: "Wide calf friendly. ❤️ These boots are so cute and comfy, I ordered a half size bigger because I do not want them tight on my calves, and they fit perfectly in the calf area and the foot area as well roomy enough to wear thicker socks. Great quality material." —Rebecca
"The lining is really comfortable; I just wore an ankle sock and was good all night. I have muscular calves so sometimes it’s hard to find a good fit without getting wide calf boots but these were perfect. Love the pattern, got compliments on how cute they are…great quality for the price!" —Andrea
Get them from Amazon for $48.71+ (available in sizes 6–11 and six colors).
6. Or a pair of wide-calf cowboy boots that come in fun metallic shades, with or without rhinestones, and other fun styles — plus, they have a bit more of a heel to them while still maintaining comfort.
Promising review: "Wide calf-approved! I have always had a hard time shopping for boots with my wide calves. I was very, very pleasantly surprised that these boots fit with no problem! I wore them around Nashville for two days straight and they were extremely comfortable." —Morgan Elizabeth
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).
7. Extra wide-calf rain boots designed for wider calves (between 16.5 and 23 inches in circumference) because you shouldn't have to compromise your comfort on rainy days!
Promising review: "Have big calves? BUY THESE BOOTS!!! I cannot express how happy these boots make me. With 21-inch calves, it is VERY hard to find tall boots that fit. I almost cried with joy when I slipped into these and not only did they fit, there is ample room to spare in the calf area. I wore them last night to wade into my flooded garden (it’s been a very rainy summer in VT), and I know that water was frigid, but my feet stayed toasty warm and dry. The price point seemed high at first, but these boots are well worth it." —Harmony423
Get them from Amazon for $109.99 (available in extra wide sizes 6–13 and nine colors).
8. Chic over-the-knee boots you'll be mixing and matching with all your fave flowy dresses, skirts, and oversized sweaters. Plus, they've been called a "wide-calf holy grail."
Promising reviews: "I’m a plus gal who needs wide-calf boots and often even the wide-calf sizing is still too small. But these were a dream to put on! And they’re leather. I feel like plus gals are always subjected to cheap faux leather boots. These are luxurious and lovely." —PastelLuvr
"Wide-calf holy grail. Any wide-calf girl knows that wide calf almost never means wide enough. These are perfect! Comfortable, not overly tight, and stays up! I’m so excited to wear these and will definitely buy from this designer again!"—ChicTeach
Get them from Anthropologie for $225 (available in standard and wide sizes 6–11, and seven colors).
9. Winter-ready ankle boots if you never stopped loving your Uggs but would rather not drop $100+ on the classic style. This popular Ugg alternative has a three-layer insulation system with a thick plush lining to keep you toasty warm, and reviewers absolutely rave about the waterproof factor!
Promising reviews: "Not bad for the money! Sturdy, fit well, ordered my normal size and they fit like a glove. Can wear with thin socks or without. Very plush interior. Easy to get off and on. Looks great with skinny jeans tucked in. I have somewhat large calves as I'm a nurse and do a lot of walking! They fit my calves perfectly." —Tiffany S.
"These boots are absolutely PERFECT! The ankle height is perfect for ladies like me with muscular calves! These are just as warm as other reviewers have said! Today North Georgia decides to drop down to around 40 degrees for the first day of November and these kept my feet so nice and warm while I was out running errands this morning — very, very happily surprised at how warm! They are also super comfortablet." —Alex & Kesia
Get them from Amazon for $53.09 (available in sizes 5–11, six colors, and two heights).
10. Naturalizer riding boots giving equestrian vibes even if you've never stepped foot inside a stable. These'll look so stylish over jeans or tights, with enough room at the calves that you won't have to struggle to pull them on.
Promising review: "I own five pairs of Naturalizer boots and I have never been disappointed. With 17-inch calves I need a wide calf and Naturalizer provides enough room for jeans but not too much room that the leg shaft sags. I still get compliments on my first pair when I wear them. Good quality leather that will last." —midsu71
Get them from Amazon for $87.59+ (available in standard, wide, and extra-wide sizes 4–12 and nine styles).
11. Golden Sam Edelman boots that'll make you feel like you're *literally* walking on sunshine, in the most luxurious way possible. Reviewers praise their wide-calf fit and say there's enough room for tucked-in jeans or leggings too!
Promising review: "These are the first ever knee-high boots that have been large for my calves. But that’s a good thing! They don’t look tight at the top so I can wear leggings or tucked in jeans easily. They could also be scrunched down. I’m usually a 10M and these are a bit roomy but socks will take care of that. For me it’s a higher heel but comfy and easy to walk in right out of the box. Super easy to get on and off. If you have athletic/larger calves, buy these! I’m so excited!!!" —suzette43
Get them from Amazon or Nordstrom for $200 (available in sizes 5–12 and 12 colors).
12. Knit Muk Luks, because they feel like wearing a cozy sweater on your feet, with a beautiful knit and suede upper and warm faux-fur lining to keep your toes toasty warm. They have plenty of stretch and a wider opening that won't be an issue for most people with larger calves!
Promising review: "They look just like the photo and fit true to size. I have wide feet and big calves, and I don’t have any issues with these boots, plus they’re warm and comfortable." —Nicole Bennett
Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in standard and wide sizes 6–11 and 17 colors).
13. Chunky go-go boots that'll make you feel like Sabrina Carpenter while you're belting out "Nonsense" and getting ready for a night out. These'll give you some serious extra height and sass, and unlike many boots in this style, reviewers say they have a bit of stretch to them that makes them more wide calf-friendly.
Promising reviews: "The boot is made of great quality materials and doesn't look cheap. I usually have to purchase wide shoes but was surprised the boot fit my wide feet perfectly and very comfortably. I was also pleasantly surprised that the boot fit my wide calf area just fine. Super comfortable and very well made. Love them!" —Susy
"These shoes are so cute and fun! There is a small bit of stretch in the calf area, which is nice for me. They are fairly comfortable and wide-toed so no cramping there! They are sturdy and I’ve worn them on several night outs so far with no sign or wear or tear!" —Chrissy
Get them from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10, three colors, and two styles).
14. Snake-print pointed-toe boots for anyone who's always in their Reputation era 🐍 or just appreciates a bold print. This beauty comes in standard, wide-calf, and extra wide-calf sizing.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous and comfortable! These boots are great! They are so cute and comfortable. I wore them to a concert where I was standing for hours and was fine. Would recommend!!" —Chrissie P.
Get them from Journee Collection for $59.49 (originally $84.99; available in standard, wide, and extra wide sizes 6–12 and five colors).
15. Extra-wide knee boots that'll accommodate larger calves beautifully, with a cute buckle detail and sweater cuffs that'll make you feel cozy and ready for wintry weather.
Promising review: "Ok, I got BIG calves. I know a lot of y'all say this, but for real — my calves are 25 inches at the thickest point. Got these in the extra wide and *chefs kiss* these are fantastic. Only giving 4 stars cause the inside ankle opening is a bit snug (hoping breaking them in will help this) but overall these are perfection. Oh! And I even have enough space to wear a knee sock with these and still zip them np. Though, the ankle narrowness may cause discomfort wearing knee socks all day. These are still well worth the purchase." —Moonbabe888
Get them from Torrid for $53.94+ (originally $89.90; available in wide and extra-wide sizes 6–13 and two colors).
16. Cute Joules ankle booties with a short, wide opening, PLUS a pull tab and side gussets that make pulling them on and off soooo easy (instead of a 5-minute ordeal).
Promising reviews: "Well made and wide enough. Removable insole. Cute design. Most other brands are less durable and too narrow. These are priced right and better quality." —Elle Wendlin
"Glad I sized down like a lot of reviews said. I have pretty wide feet and normally wear a 10 US. I sized down and got 9 and they fit perfectly. These boots are gorgeous. For anyone trying to decide I went with Wellibobs because the tall mid-calf Joules weren’t wide enough for my leg clearance. These slip on easy and keep my feet dry." —Red2390
Get them from Amazon for $24.27+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 27 styles).
17. Or Hunter rain boots in the shorter style, which protect your feet and ankles as you splash through puddles and mud without constricting your lower legs.
Promising review: "Perfect for wide calves. I have large calves and finding boots is always an issue. But needed 'barn boots' for feeding a horse or hosing out dog kennels as well as walking in the heavy dew across the yard. These are PERFECT. High enough but not too high." —Karen Webb
Get them from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors).
If you need more options in your size, check out more of their short rain boots here.