26 Reviewer-Approved Pairs Of Boots You Should Definitely Check Out If You Have Wide Calves

I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!).

Promising review: "I wear these boots with EVERYTHING!!! They are comfy and cute. I usually struggle with boots because I have thick ankles/calves but these fit perfectly. My Docs were torture to break in I had blisters all over, but these were comfortable day one." —Destiny



Get them from Amazon for $27.96+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 13 colors).