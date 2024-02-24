38 Affordable Apartment Finds From TikTok That Aren’t A Want, But A *Need*

1. A genius candle warmer lamp if you love the *idea* of candles but flames make you nervous (or your landlord doesn't allow you to light them). Just set the candle on its base and turn the lamp on, and its heat will melt the candle as if it were lit, releasing its delicious aroma into the air. It's cute, cozy, and completely hazard free.
It includes a halogen warming bulb, and even has a dimmer so you can adjust it to your desired brightness level.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok (it looks super cute in a kitchen too)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).
2. A slim magnetic stove shelf, because I'm betting your counter space is minimal, especially if you live in a major city. This magnetic shelf attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation required, giving you a very handy spot to store spices, decor, and more while freeing up precious cabinet space.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check it out on TikTok!
I picked up the StoveShelf in the white 20-inch apartment size a while back, and I'm *obsessed* with how it uses and fills the space above my teensy stove. The magnets underneath are S-T-R-O-N-G, but you can still move them around with ease. That's a good thing, because if your stovetop is curved (or straight-up dented on top, like mine...lol), you may need to adjust the positioning of the magnets so that the StoveShelf sits flat on top and items don't slide off. (I found that positioning the magnets near the front allowed the StoveShelf to sit further back and maintain a flat level position.) As a backup option, though, I found that it works just as well when you put it on backwards so that the lip on the back faces the front — this keeps any items on top from sliding off!
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors and three sizes from 20" to 30").
3. A disco ball diffuser — yup, the disco ball obsession is coming with us into 2024 (because when Taylor Swift sang, "I'm a mirrorball," we all felt that). It has four mist functions, seven lighting options, and even rotates so that when you place it in direct sunlight, you'll get to enjoy little light beams dancing around the room.
See this bb in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "It's more than just a diffuser; it's pure magic in a compact package. 🪩 The disco ball adds a touch of glamour to my space that I never knew I needed. The quality is outstanding — it feels solid and well-made. Setting it up was a breeze. Watching the light dance across the room, reflecting off the disco ball, is incredibly soothing and mesmerizing. The mist it emits so refreshing! Plus, it runs whisper-quiet, so it doesn't disrupt my peace and tranquility. But the best part? It's not just a diffuser; it's an experience. My friends and family are obsessed with it, and I've even had a few impromptu dance parties because of it! It's turned my patio into a disco paradise. ✨🌈💃" —Fern's Jungle
Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
4. An affordable and surprisingly chic entryway shoe organizer featuring two flip-out drawers that can store up to 12 pairs of shoes (so you stop tripping over that pile by the front door when you're running late to work). Plus, you can make it a one-stop shop for other essentials like your car keys and dog leashes — and place cute decor on top!
Check out an unboxing and get a closer look at it on TikTok! Of course, you could also position two of these side by side if you have the space.
These feature interior shelves that can be adjusted or removed, depending on the type and size of shoes you want to store. The graphic above (and on the listing) shows what shoe sizes can be accommodated!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (also available in four other styles).
5. A set of cat and mouse hooks so adorable, they almost make me mad?? When not in use, the box will remain closed, but when you place weight on the hook, the fur ball's head will pop up — almost as if it's saying, "Welcome home!" 🥹
They're best for hanging light items! They're designed for peel-and-stick application, but you could always use Command strips — safer for your wall and likely sturdier / able to hold more weight anyway!
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute and easy to install. My husband always forgets to put his keys away so I got these to try to condition him into hanging them up. Now he has a little friend say hello when he gets home." —leaaffy
"Bought this for college kiddo and it’s received rave reviews. Loves them to bits, but swapped out the adhesive for Command strips per school policy. So cute!!" —at the lake
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
6. A gold decorative mirror you can hang or even use as a tray to elegantly display jewelry, perfume, or decor on your vanity or dresser. This low-key looks like something out of Beauty and the Beast and I'm here for it.
See it on TikTok.
Promising review: "I am forever in love with this! Very aesthetically pleasing!! Mirror hasn’t scratched and adds some *spice* to my perfume collection." —Morgan Newbanks
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors).
7. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less room than the typical wide, flat organizers. So if you have one of those ridiculously tiny drawers in your kitchen, now you can actually fully utilize it.
See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in three colors and another style).
8. A super-sleek velvet ottoman — pop open the top for some sneaky storage for your candles, remotes, and other junk, because with apartment living, sometimes you gotta get creative. Plus, it makes a great footrest, vanity chair, or extra seat when friends are over!
One TikToker has bought several and says they have lasted 2+ years! You can see it in action on TikTok here.
Ornavo Home is a small business that makes stylish home furniture and storage solutions.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in, and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute. (And it comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)"
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors).
9. A raining cloud essential oil diffuser made for anyone who loves the sound of rain. This diffuser is basically 2-in-1 relaxation, since you can add essential oils for aromatherapy *and* it makes a trickling sound like little raindrops — perfect for adding calming vibes to your space.
It features seven different colors for customizable mood lighting, three levels of brightness, and five water flow speeds. You can hear how the trickling water sounds in this reviewer video!
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This may be my favorite purchase yet. The rain sound is so relaxing and you can add in any oil to have any sound. It’s easy to use and has various light settings so you can dim it or turn it off if you prefer. I love it!" —Michele F
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.
10. A wavy full-length mirror giving you the coolest spot for outfit checks and selfies, and a showstopping piece of decor that'll elevate your space. The wood frame is actually wrapped in padded flannel and feels like velvet, which adds to its upscale aesthetic.
Watch an unpacking and styling video of the mirror on TikTok. You can lean it against a wall or mount it if needed! (BTW, this has a similar vibe as the famous Ultrafragola mirror for a whole lot less $$$.)
Promising review: "I was nervous to buy this when it first came out but it arrived perfectly intact and is absolutely beautiful. The border is like a velvet suede and looks SO nice." —Elizabeth P. Galvis
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A Grosche moka pot, aka a stovetop espresso maker if you've been *dying* to whip up some delicious lattes and other ~fancy~ coffee drinks at home but don't have the room (or the budget) for an espresso machine. It's super easy to use, has a durable stone finish, and comes in some gorgeous shades, including speckled pink, gray, and mint.
Check it out on TikTok! The reviewer demonstrates how they use it on the stove for making espresso for their lattes.
Promising review: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing! I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! I had bought a cheap one elsewhere and that lasted about three weeks before falling apart. I spent a little more money for a quality product and have never looked back! I recommend this particular moka pot as it was slightly more than the cheap ones but less than some of the bigger name brands. It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem. Definitely a customer for life." —A. Arvy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 colors and five sizes).
12. A mini projector to turn your bedroom (or living room) into a cozy cave for watching movies and TV or playing video games, just by taking advantage of a plain white wall. It means you don't have to have a bulky TV, and it can connect to phones and laptops, streaming devices like Fire TV Stick and Roku, gaming consoles, and more!
This comes with a 100-inch projector screen to use if needed! It has built-in speakers for audio but can also connect to Bluetooth speakers or headphones if you have them. (Note: The Bluetooth is only for audio device connection, not smartphones.)
Check out an unboxing on TikTok!
Promising review: "Omg I love this so much. It’s compact and the internal audio and picture are both great quality. I decided to project directly onto my wall and it’s saving me so much space in my bedroom not having a TV on a stand and I didn’t want to hang one on the wall and fix those holes again. I plugged a Fire Stick directly into the projector and use my cable app to watch TV along with the streaming apps. I just love this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.