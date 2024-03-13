Mitch McConnell’s Sister-In-Law Died After Accidentally Backing Her Tesla Into A Pond: Report

“The two deputies who were in the water standing on the submerged vehicle requested tools to break the window of the vehicle to perform a possible rescue,” the incident report said, adding that “several tools were used to attempt access to the victim.”

A dive team was also sought but none was available at the time of the incident, according to the document.

Meanwhile, a tow truck arrived to assist, but was unable to reach Chao’s vehicle due to the short length of a cable. A longer cable was later retrieved, and the car was pulled from the pond, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chao was then found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her, the outlet said.

Blanco County Fire Department and emergency services did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for additional information about the accident.