30 Smart Products That'll Pay For Themselves After Their First Use

Each apple holds an ethylene-absorbing packet, which lasts up to three months!

Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.