30 Smart Products That'll Pay For Themselves After Their First Use

1. A Bluapple freshness saver dubbed as the miracle for keeping your produce as fresh as the day you bought it. This snazzy technology absorbs the ethylene gas produced by fruits and veggies, which slows down the ripening process. Thus, less food *and* cash waste!
Each apple holds an ethylene-absorbing packet, which lasts up to three months!
Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm that'll give you so much bang for your buck when it comes to protecting your precious skin from irritation. Think: between your thighs, around your neck, under your arms...literally anywhere you can experience rubbing from clothing or regular ol' skin contact.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord uses this and says "I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going 'OW OW OW' in the shower because my literal boob wounds were stinging."
Promising review: "Used for a Vegas vacay. Miles on the strip can do a number on the inner thighs! Used this and it was great!!!!! No soreness or chafing. Kept skin soft smooth and worked for a very long time! This is my first full review of a product because it worked soooo well." —Toya S.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).
3. A cushy pair of popular "recovery" slides reviewers with pain from plantar fasciitis and bunions (to name a couple!) swear by for keeping their feet free and comfy. Not only are they absurdly cute, but their marshmallow-y sole will have your (now) happy feet bouncing from room to room as you wait out the cold weather. Priceless!
Promising review: "I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype; well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size — I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not. Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." —leah
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 30 colors).
4. An ingenious two-sided travel cup if getting your caffeine fix while still staying hydrated on some H2O seems like an almost impossible task — this right here is your answer. No need to carry around two separate tumblers, and no need to worry about remembering to do both.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
5. An automatic shutoff safety outlet so you can ~switch off~ as you leave your house knowing you're saving energy and have left your hot hair tools in good hands — even if you forgot to flip the "off" button. This device allows you to plug in your most-used appliances and set a timer for however long you need to use it for. It'll then turn itself off once the time is up. Genius!
This TikToker considers it a bathroom must-have!
Promising review: "I have a really bad habit of forgetting to unplug my hair straightener, but this little guy saves the day! I can now keep it plugged in and set this for one hour, which is plenty of time for the straightener to heat up and for me to straighten my hair. It saved me a lot of stress." —Tori Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $17.02.
6. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes," if getting food lodged in between your teeth feels like a daily recurring nightmare. These remarkable feats of oral hygiene feature soft, multilayer bristles that are essentially like strong pieces of floss that reeeally reach between teeth, under the gum line, and deep into grooves where cavities and bacteria can breed.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
7. A dishwasher-safe clip-on strainer that'll save your cupboards from the invasion of a stack of different-sized colanders *and* make pasta night one that's welcomed with a big cheer (from you) because straining with one hand will now be the new norm. Plus, it's also great to drain veggies and grease from meat!
Check it out in this TikTok review!
Promising review: "I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, every kind of lid converter...this strainer is the best ever. When the pot is too heavy for me to hold to drain off the water, with this I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue to drain. Washes up like a dream, or toss in the dishwasher. I do not know how I lived without this strainer. Now I can get rid of probably 20 items out of my kitchen!" —SGA
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can trust to take care of your garbage disposal if it really hasn't been tended to, like, ever. These foam with a lemony scent and do the trick to deeply cleanse the underside of the splash guard and the interior side walls — without the need to call in the professionals.
Promising review: "I had a disgusting disposal and this thing is a miracle worker. After using all the pouches, I have noticed that the smell has greatly improved in my kitchen. Very easy to use as well!" —F. Zschiegner-Bleich
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
9. A handy spillproof snack catcher from Munchkin made for little hands to reach inside of when hunger hits. Perfect for the car, at home, or out and about, this'll ensure snacks don't go flying if they fall and provides easy access to their Goldfish and Cheerios — all with a lot less mess.
Promising review: "What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks; she also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them. Then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up at Target, and man...we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. And for [the price] for two...this is a no-brainer!" —jeffgrantMEDIA
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6 (available in two color combinations and a multipack).
10. A Seraphic Korean Skincare Exfoliating Mitten that'll provide instant gratification, since it has the ability to slough away dead skin right before your very eyes to reveal visibly (and touchably) softer arms...legs...bums...literally wherever you want to use it.
I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my skin of dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet. Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm ashy. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in a one-piece and two-piece option).
11. A sneaky mountable jar opener because stubborn lids will never hold you back in your kitchen ever again thanks to metal teeth that grasp and open "glued-on" container tops. Sticky pasta sauce jars — you've met your match!
Promising review: "I bought this last year and have used it many times on many different lids, even use it to open gallon milk jugs when those pesky plastic attachments just won't seem to give. I haven't found anything I try that it won't open for me. No more banging on the counter, just hold it under my cabinet and slid it in the V-shaped opening, give it a little twist to open, hardly any effort at all. It was easy to attach under the cabinet, I put mine so the wide opening faces forward. I personally think every house should have one of these." —Addie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a two-pack).