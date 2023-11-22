34 Ingenious Products That I Consider An Absolute Win

1. Wet & Forget shower cleaner, which *gasp* doesn't require you to do any scrubbing. No, seriously. Simply give the areas in your bathroom that could use some TLC a quick spray down with this...and then rinse off the next day. Plus, it only has to be used once a week!
Promising review: "Okay I just wanna say that I am OBSESSED with this cleaner. I was pregnant and not wanting to scrub my shower and bath and let me tell you...this stuff is magic! I spray it and let it sit and it removes dirt, soap scum, discoloration, EVERYTHING, I never have to scrub. This is my second time buying it because after it was out I had to get more, it literally makes chores fine and easy. Lifesaver!!!! It even cleans off old pee stains the boys in my house leave under the toilet seat, I will ALWAYS have Wet & Forget in my house! LOVE IT AND YOU NEED TO GET IT." —Miranda
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents and multipacks).
2. An itty-bitty toenail brace set that'll correct the natural curve of your nail that causes cringeworthy ingrown pain. Simply apply the strip to your toenail and watch this lil' bb straighten out the sides so pressure is *poof* eliminated and the new you can walk ache-free.
The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it, including a nail file, solvent, and cotton swabs.
Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.
3. And! A silicone toe cap designed to shield and heal ingrown toenails, corns, and bunions that have developed as you've gotten...*said in a hushed voice* older. Coughing up a little cash now is probably the most sensible way to avoid any major problems in the future.
Promising review: "This is an unbelievable product! I work 12-hour shifts in the hospital and need protection for the corn on my left great toe. I purchased the size large and it fit well. Underneath my socks and athletic shoes, I completely forgot I was wearing it — bonus! The silicone is very soft and flexible and cleans easily. The product is priced well for the quality and quantity (six) that is provided. Each toe cap is packaged individually in the bag so the order can be shared with others if desired. I would absolutely recommend this since it has held up quite well for the 17 hours I often have it on (from the time I wake up until I am back from my shift). Cleans and dries easily and has maintained its shape." —LJ
Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
4. A waterproof touchscreen phone holder you'll be showing off to all your dinner party guests to prove you really are the host with the most. You get extra bragging rights because this thing rotates, sticks to tile or glass, and can be used in the shower so you never miss a beat of Love Island or propped up in front of your sink as you do your dishes.
Promising reviews: "This product was a TikTok recommendation and has not let me down. It comes with three adhesive mounts and sticks well to either tile or glass. The clear screen allows for scrolling or swiping easily. My only critique is how the phone sits inside. I have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a larger phone, but it sits low in the chamber, and that prevents me from changing between apps as I can't swipe up at the bottom to get back to my home screen. Otherwise, it's great!" —Susan Gifford
"I literally am obsessed with this. I have used it for about a year now, and I absolutely love it. My phone has never gotten water damage, and it is such a sturdy product!!" —Kennedy
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A set of Sea Bands that'll make you laugh in the face of the motion sickness that used to hold you back from living your best life. This nifty accessory targets an acupressure point on your wrist to help reduce nausea caused by, well, practically anything. So you can go from woozy to "Watch out adventure, I'm coming for you!"
Racking your brain over how these work? Here's your answer: A plastic knob sewn into the inside of this knitted elastic wristband exerts pressure and stimulates the P6, aka Neiguan, acupressure point to relieve nausea and vomiting. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "Seabands make boating possible for me. Simple, easy to use, and reliable. I would say these are must for anyone who get motion sickness on sea or land." —Lauren
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
6. Miracle-Gro food spikes for some true adult-level plant parenting. These work like a fertilizer you can pop in soil, so your potted child can go from limp to full of life, like *click fingers* that.
Promising review: "These can make even the worst gardener look like they know what they're doing. I was given a plant from a neighbor and I subsequently almost killed it. I do not own plants. Every plant I've ever owned died, so I reserved myself to everything plastic, but since I've found these there is a slight glimmer of hope. I put these in the soil of the gifted plant and it brought the plant back to life. I thought it was a lost cause, most of the leaves were brown and dead but it's now growing new leaves and making a comeback. My neighbor recently saw the plant and was so happy it was still alive and thriving, I didn't have the heart to tell her it was almost thrown in the garbage, but since buying and using these I might just take the plunge and buy more live plants." —LexCat
Get a pack of 48 from Amazon for $4.47+.
7. A pack of pet stain-removing pads that hellooo...? are literally genius and require little to no work on your end. Here's why: You simply lay 'em over a spot of...I don't know...let's say, pee, poop, or even vomit perhaps, stomp on them (yes, STOMP) to activate their cleaning agents, let 'em soak, and presto — stain begone!
Psst! They work on red wine, too!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.12.
8. A compact portable car vacuum if you've been putting off addressing the set-in accumulation of dirt and sand that's been sat beneath your foot pedals for longer than you'd care to admit. This thing makes it easy to suck up debris, pet hair, and whatever else has made its way into your prized possession — without the need to lug your big ol' household vacuum outside.
This conveniently plugs into your car and features a 16-foot cord that can reach allll the way back into your trunk if you need it to. And it comes with three attachments for detailing (a flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), a carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I'm glad to have such a great thing in my car. Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house; however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter in the car. At the end of October, my husband and I went to the ocean, and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four styles).
9. Korean skincare exfoliating mittens to satisfyingly slough away dead skin once and for all. These gloves are much easier to control than your worn-in loofah — and are a lot more effective, too, since you can really concentrate on any rough patches to reveal visibly (and touchably) softer arms...legs...bums...literally wherever you put it to work.
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in packs of one or two).
10. A set of UV stickers that'll amaze onlookers as their snazzy SPF recognition technology makes 'em turn clear once you've applied your sunscreen (an indicator that you're protected) and then change to purple when it's time to reapply. Each sticker is super thin and water-resistant, plus works for up to 12 hours.
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "After yet another bad sunburn even though I'm trying VERY HARD to keep sunscreen on, I bought these. First use was at Disneyland on a 90-degree zero clouds day. This helped so much! I kept an eye (as did my friends) on the dot so we all knew when to reapply sunscreen and not one of us got burned. I also used these on a weeklong hiking adventure in Utah where it was also in the 90s with an extreme UV index. None of us got burned, so all in all this is one of the best inventions!" —Catherine Shock
Get a 32-count from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available in a pack of 48).
11. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter, aka the ingenious contraption that will upgrade your travel experience tenfold, since it allows you to connect your Bluetooth earphones to, well, anything — and is especially perfect for an airplane's TV jack. So now you won't have to worry about carrying around those archaic (and quite frankly, annoying) wired headphones on your next journey.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs which enable you watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
12. An Oxo Tot space-saving drying rack that'll catch the attention of all your parent pals since it comes with prongs to stack baby bottles and accessories vertically. The clever design lessens its footprint and gives your essentials more room and less time needed to air dry.
13. A set of Wad-Free pads invented to make sheet-washing day a little more enjoyable. If you've ever pulled out a tangled mess of bedcovers clumped together with other (sopping) items, you're going to want to listen up: These time-savers clip onto the ends of sheets to ensure everything *stays separate* so you don't have to do a number of drying cycles.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and one for the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a gr