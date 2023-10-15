28 Jaw-Droppingly Good Before And Afters For Anyone Who Could Use Some Home Improvement Inspiration

1. An all-in-one spackle kit that even a not-so-handy person can use to fix holes which have resulted from decorating — and redecorating. Think: a renter's dream kit to fill, smooth, and repair dents from a wall hanging that once looked great above the couch, but now looks like it belongs in the year 2015.
This kit contains spackle, primer, a putty knife, and a sanding pad! And reviewers mention that if you add a lick of paint after using this, your walls will look as good as new.
Promising review: "I slipped in the shower the other day and grabbed my towel bar outside of it so as not to die. Doing so, I ripped the bar off the wall, including the screws and anchors, so I had four small but kind of nasty holes in my wall. I've never done any sort of drywall repair/spackling etc. and I figured this would do the job. I applied the spackle, smoothed it with the flat end of the tube, and allowed it to dry. I was able to sand it smooth and then paint over the spackle. It looks fine now. I give it 5 stars for convenience." —John C
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
2. A hard-water stain remover that'll do all the hard work for you to rid your surfaces clear of cloudy droplets. Think: stained toilets, murky shower heads, and yucky tubs so clear and shiny, you might actually be able to see your reflection in them.
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A container of touch-up paint to give chipped furniture and walls a second chance with a satin finish formula that covers up annoying marks that have gone untouched for far too many years to count. Plus, it works for both indoor and outdoor blemishes!
Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in 26 colors).
4. A grout pen if your tiles have become so unsightly you've forgotten what color the lines that separate them are. (Spoiler: They're white!) You'll feel instantly gratified with how well this brightens up floors in your bathroom, backsplashes in the kitchen, or literally wherever tiles live in your home.
Promising review: "I just bought my first house, and because of COVID I have not had the funds I wanted to fix it up. This was cheap, and the backsplash in my new kitchen was an eyesore. I wasn't expecting much because of the price, and I am absolutely stunned. My kitchen looks so much better! It was easy to use, no odor, and quick! I did two coats because the color was dark brown. Some places I did more, but I didn't mind doing it because it was actually really satisfying. Definitely recommend this product!" —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available with a wide tip).
5. A create-your-own countertop kit to help you finally get those granite surfaces you've have always dreamt of. This wowworthy hack will transform the look of your kitchen without the need to get contractors in.
Promising review: "I used this product to transform my guest bathroom and it came out amazing....It is so easy to use and the step-by-step instructions are easy to follow....Now I am going to do my kitchen countertops. This product is amazing!!!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in five colors).
6. Heat-resistant contact paper with a stainless steel look sure to spruce up the look of your outdated appliances and welcome them into the 21st century. Ideal for your dishwasher, fridge, cabinets, and countertops, reviewers are raving how much this looks like the real deal.
7. The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray (as seen on TikTok) that'll magically clean practically anything and everything in your home — and even in your closet! This potion in a paste reverses wall markings, cooked-on grease, soap scum, shoe scuffs, and whatever else that could use a little abracadabra alakazam.
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get the original cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray from Amazon for $16.57.
8. A lawn repair formula invented to restore patches that have been subjected to your resident digger, your pup. This'll magically regrow your green, green grass so you can have a lush backyard once again.
This formula features a protectant to prevent future damage *and* a salt neutralizer that repairs areas that have been scorched by pet urine.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and multipacks).
9. A quart of affordable, water-based front-door paint that'll have all your neighbors wondering who the cool new homeowners are — surprise! It's still you, but with a more snazzy-looking facade. And this stuff is specifically formulated to withstand the harsh elements that a front door might encounter, which also means it won't fade over time either.
Promising review: "I just bought my first house and was looking for a quick, cheap update for the front door that will eventually get replaced down the road so I decided to paint the current one. My original door is a standard white exterior door. I was able to do this in a few hours (that includes drying time). Did two coats, the paint applies easily and dries very well. I purchased the color 'Happy' and would say it is a brighter yellow that contrasts well with my light blue house and white trim. Definitely recommend." —KBay
Get it from Amazon for $45.69+ (available in 15 colors).