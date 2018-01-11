The 33 Most Exciting New Books Of 2018

Flatiron Books, Mia Fermindoza

The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater is Alanna Okun's memoir on crafting, a collection of essays and stories on truths gleaned through using knitting and yarn to cope with anxiety and the wild uncertainties of life. Okun's writing is entertaining, often funny, and relatable even to noncrafters.

Publication date: Mar. 20

Note: Alanna Okun is a former employee of BuzzFeed.