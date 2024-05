This Milky Nail Concealer Is The Mani-Pedi Substitute We Never Knew We Needed

When my colleague Lydia O’Connor , a senior reporter here at HuffPost, recently shared that she was taking a break from gel manicures in favor of using a “nail concealer,” I was immediately intrigued. I’d been looking for ways to keep my beauty expenses down, but given that I’m horrible at applying nail polish and my feet are in flip-flops year-round, I’d never imagined I might be able to cut back on regular pedicures.