This Milky Nail Concealer Is The Mani-Pedi Substitute We Never Knew We Needed

When my colleague Lydia O’Connor, a senior reporter here at HuffPost, recently shared that she was taking a break from gel manicures in favor of using a “nail concealer,” I was immediately intrigued. I’d been looking for ways to keep my beauty expenses down, but given that I’m horrible at applying nail polish and my feet are in flip-flops year-round, I’d never imagined I might be able to cut back on regular pedicures.
Turns out she’s not the only one in the office that’s thrilled with this product. HuffPost’s head of Life and Commerce Kristen Aiken has been using it as well, along with Greta Geiselman, our director of office services.
The concealer comes in four different colors that look great on a variety of skin tones: bubble, pink, milky, and quartz. Each formula contains optical brighteners to give nails a subtle gleam and hide imperfections and discoloration, along with plant extracts and a nourishing complex.
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.