The Scottish Lib Dems Broke The Election Campaign Truce And The Other Parties Aren't Happy

The party confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it delivered leaflets to households on Wednesday while the other parties were still withholding from campaigning.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have been criticised by the other parties for breaking the general election truce that was agreed to allow time to pay respects to the victims of Monday night's attack at Manchester Arena, BuzzFeed News has learned. All main parties agreed to suspend campaigning on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of the attack, but the Scottish Lib Dems resumed their local campaigning on Wednesday by delivering campaign literature to doors. The SNP, the Scottish Conservatives, and Scottish Labour all agreed on Wednesday that low-key local campaigning would only resume on Thursday after the weekly First Minister's Questions session, with national campaigns to be restarted on Friday. The Scottish Lib Dems told BuzzFeed News the early resumption of their local campaign on Wednesday was down to a "misunderstanding" between them and the rest of the parties. Anne Fernie, an Edinburgh West SNP member, told BuzzFeed News a Lib Dem activist leafleted her house in South Queensferry at 5pm on Wednesday afternoon when the other parties were still following the truce. "A leaflet and a letter came through the door and I then went out to speak to the leafleter," said Fernie. "It wasn't Royal Mail, it was someone from the Lib Dems – I saw the thing coming through the door.

"I had a very civil and polite conversation with [the activist]. I said I was surprised it had come through my door as I understood campaigning had been suspended for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack. "He said that it had been suspended nationally but he had been told that it was all right to campaign locally yesterday [Wednesday]. I told him I understood no campaigning was to take place until all the parties agreed."

Horrified by deaths & injuries in Manchester. Thinking of families & friends of everyone affected. Our election campaign has been suspended.

Fernie added: "I think it shows a lack of empathy for the victims and a lack of respect for democracy. All the other political parties had decided nothing would be done until there was a public declaration to go out and do it. "Of course all of their political opponents want to go out and campaign but they chose to respect the wishes of their leaders and to show respect for the Manchester victims. I think it was most inappropriate." There were false claims on social media on Wednesday that Edinburgh West Lib Dem candidate Christine Jardine had herself been out campaigning on Wednesday, but she spent the day at her husband's funeral and had no involvement.

For the record I've been at a family funeral all day. those who claim I've been campaigning are 'mistaken'...#ge2017

However, in an internal memo accidentally sent to journalists on Wednesday evening, the Scottish Lib Dems confirmed local campaigning had been taking place despite the other parties following the truce in the wake of the attack.

The memo, which was supposed to be sent to Lib Dem activists, read: "Local campaigning has been taking place today [Wednesday] and will take place tomorrow. It's expected that suitable national campaigning will start again on Friday." The SNP campaign coordinator, Derek Mackay MSP, told BuzzFeed News he spoke to all the party leaders or campaign organisers on Wednesday and they agreed that campaigning should not restart until after first minister's questions at around 1pm on Thursday.

"What I did yesterday, and I tried to do this in a discreet and appropriate way, is engage with the other parties about when was the most appropriate time to resume the campaigns," said Mackay. "The consensus from everyone was let's get on with democracy and let's pay our respects, but that, post-FMQs, campaigning should resume and some campaigns may have been going ahead with manifesto launches on Friday. "But, essentially, we agreed campaigning would resume after FMQs and for these last two days, no campaigning – no one said we should be back out campaigning yesterday [Wednesday]."

A Scottish Conservative source said: "All the parties spoke yesterday and agreed that FMQs would mark a natural watershed. Low key local campaigning would restart on Thursday with the national campaign kicking into gear again on Friday." Scottish Labour also confirmed that, in terms of local campaigning in Scotland, there was an agreement to hold off until after First Minister's Questions. An SNP source in Edinburgh West said: "All political parties took a decision to suspend campaigning on Tuesday and Wednesday as a mark of respect and it's regrettable the Lib Dems in Edinburgh West chose not to observe this.

"Instead they proceeded to deliver negative and tribal literature when it was supposed to be a time to come together. Residents of South Queensferry and the rest of Edinburgh West are quite right to be angry." Scottish Lib Dem leader said there had been a "misunderstanding" between his party and the others and that they have agreed to leave the issue behind. "Derek Mackay and I have discussed the matter and we agreed that we should move on from this misunderstanding," said Rennie. "We stand united in our horror at the events in Manchester. The important national discussions and debates that are central to the general election will now restart."