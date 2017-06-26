The Scottish And Welsh Governments Are Furious About Theresa May's "Bung" To The DUP

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon greets Wales' first minister Carwyn Jones as he arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh for talks.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have reacted with fury to a deal between the Conservatives and the DUP that will see an extra £1.5 billion of funding go to Northern Ireland but no extra to Scotland and Wales.

The deal, which was announced on Monday morning, does not fall under the Barnett formula, which is used to calculate funding given to devolved governments – meaning the Welsh and Scottish budgets will be unaffected.

The Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones described the deal as a "straight bung to keep a weak prime minister and a faltering government in office", while Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon called it "a grubby deal".

"Only last week we were told that the priority was to ‘build a more united country, strengthening the social, economic and cultural bonds between England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales,'" said the Welsh first minister.

"This deal flies in the face of that commitment and weakens the UK, and as currently drafted all but kills the idea of fair funding for the nations and regions. It's outrageous that [May] believes she can secure her own political future by throwing money at Northern Ireland whilst completely ignoring the rest of the UK."

Sturgeon tweeted that the prime minister had agreed the deal to "cling to power" and that it showed the influence of the 13 Scottish Conservative MPs was "zero".