Scotland Has A Deficit Of £13 Billion, According To New Figures

The gap between Scotland's public spending and the amount of tax it raises has fallen to just over £13 billion, new figures have shown.

The Scottish government's latest expenditure and revenue figures [GERS], released on Wednesday morning, showed a deficit of £13.3 billion when a geographic share of North Sea oil revenues was included.

That represents 8.3% of Scotland's annual gross domestic product [GDP], compared to UK's deficit which stands at £46.2 billion and just 2.4% of GDP.

The total expenditure on Scotland has been calculated at £71.2 billion which is £13,175 per person, whereas the public sector revenue raised in Scotland is £58 billion – equivalent to just £10,722 per person.

That means that, while Scotland raises around 8% of UK revenue, it receives 9.2% of UK public expenditure – and public spending per person lies at £1,437 more than the average throughout the UK.



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pointed out that the deficit had shrunk by around £1.7 billion since the GERS figures were released last year, and said it was "encouraging" that Scotland's on-shore revenues were growing.

“Scotland’s economy remains strong," said Sturgeon. "In the last quarter, our economy grew nearly four times faster than the UK and the number of people in employment is at a record high.

“These figures reflect Scotland’s finances under current constitutional arrangements. However, they show that our investment in key industries – such as the life-science sector – is providing a real boost to our onshore economy.

"By continuing to invest in key sectors, we will ensure Scotland remains a productive and competitive country."

“The lower oil price had an impact on North Sea revenues and the wider economy last year. However, it is encouraging to see an improvement in the overall fiscal balance and that onshore revenues grew at their fastest rate in nearly twenty years."

The first minister added: "Our long-term economic success is now threatened by Brexit, which risks reducing household incomes, employment and funding for public services. That is why we continue to press for the Scottish Government to have a direct role in Brexit negotiations.”

