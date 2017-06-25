Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Politics

David Davis Just Admitted He's "Not 100% Sure" The UK Will Get A Brexit Deal

The Brexit minister also refused to rule out a leadership challenge against Theresa May.

Posted on
Jamie Ross
Jamie Ross
BuzzFeed News Reporter
BBC

Brexit secretary David Davis, who's leading the UK side of negotiations as the country leaves the European Union, has admitted he's "not 100% sure" the UK will be able to strike a deal with the other members.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, Davis could only say he was "pretty sure" there would be a deal at the end of the Brexit negotiations which got underway this week.

Davis also rebuked Conservative MPs who are agitating for a leadership challenge against the prime minister, including those who are backing him, as being "self-indulgent". However, he failed to rule out leading a challenge against May.

Asked if he was sure he would be able to strike a deal with the EU and its chief negotiator Michel Barnier – whom Davis described as "very French" – the UK government's Brexit secretary was unable to give a definite answer.

"I’m pretty sure, I’m not 100% sure – it’s a negotiation," said Davis. "You can be sure there’ll be a deal but whether it’s the deal I want, which is a free trade agreement, the customs agreement and so it, I’m pretty sure but I’m not certain."

Davis was pressed on the offer, announced by Theresa May on Friday, that EU nationals resident in the UK for five years will be able to stay after the country exits the EU.

.@DavidDavisMP says at the end of Brexit process, EU will gain a "friendly and comfortable ally, not an irritating… https://t.co/uPFEoWT5Xd
The Andrew Marr Show @MarrShow

.@DavidDavisMP says at the end of Brexit process, EU will gain a "friendly and comfortable ally, not an irritating… https://t.co/uPFEoWT5Xd

Reply Retweet Favorite

Davis said the priority was to end "anxiety" felt by EU nationals about whether they'll be able to stay and, asked if anyone faces deportation, said: "I don’t think so unless they’ve committed a crime or have some sort of security problem, I don’t expect that."

Davis was asked about a story in the Mail on Sunday which said he had been urged in a secretive meeting of 40 Tory MPs to challenge May for the leadership, but the Brexit secretary said a challenge would be "catastrophic" for his negotiations.

Davis said May was a "very good prime minister" and that any challenge to her would disrupt the "stable backdrop" to the EU negotiations, which he added was already "very hard work".

Asked what he'd say to MPs agitating for a leadership challenge, Davis said: "Don’t be so self-indulgent, is my message to those. Get on with the day job. People put us here to deliver amongst other things a decent economy, to deliver a decent life for them, and to deliver Brexit and deliver all those things.

"The more you do of that, the more self-indulgent nonsense you go in for, the more difficult you make it to do out proper job."

But, asked if he could rule out challenging the prime minister, Davis failed to rule it out, saying: "I’m not going to get into it. It’s self-indulgent. Franky the fact we’ve spent two minutes talking about it is two minutes too long."

Jamie Ross is a Scotland reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Edinburgh.

Contact Jamie Ross at jamie.ross@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics