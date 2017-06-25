David Davis Just Admitted He's "Not 100% Sure" The UK Will Get A Brexit Deal

Brexit secretary David Davis, who's leading the UK side of negotiations as the country leaves the European Union, has admitted he's "not 100% sure" the UK will be able to strike a deal with the other members.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, Davis could only say he was "pretty sure" there would be a deal at the end of the Brexit negotiations which got underway this week.

Davis also rebuked Conservative MPs who are agitating for a leadership challenge against the prime minister, including those who are backing him, as being "self-indulgent". However, he failed to rule out leading a challenge against May.

Asked if he was sure he would be able to strike a deal with the EU and its chief negotiator Michel Barnier – whom Davis described as "very French" – the UK government's Brexit secretary was unable to give a definite answer.

"I’m pretty sure, I’m not 100% sure – it’s a negotiation," said Davis. "You can be sure there’ll be a deal but whether it’s the deal I want, which is a free trade agreement, the customs agreement and so it, I’m pretty sure but I’m not certain."



Davis was pressed on the offer, announced by Theresa May on Friday, that EU nationals resident in the UK for five years will be able to stay after the country exits the EU.