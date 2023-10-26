30 Essentials From Wayfair To Refresh Your Bathroom If It Has Turned Into An Unsightly Mess

1. A self-draining soap dish that drips right into the sink. This cleverly designed accessory prevents soapy puddles from building up by letting all the water drain right out over the edge.
2. A matching bathroom accessory set because even if you have a lot of stuff, the least you can do is make the containers match. This five-piece glass collection is perfect for your cotton swabs, soaps, and toothbrushes.
3. A chic medicine cabinet if your bathroom is what some would call ~teeny tiny.~ This baby kills two birds with one stone giving you a place to check your gorgeous mug in the morning and a spot for some extra storage!
4. A holder for your hair tools and brushes that fits perfectly over the door of your cabinet keeping things out of sight and giving the illusion of order in your otherwise chaotic bathroom.
5. A multilevel makeup organizer so you can display your collection gorgeously. The gold finish with the white shelves will only punch up your bathroom vibe with major glam.
6. A retro makeup organizer with drawers for hiding anything that's not display-worthy. The best part is the space-age style bubble that shields your products from unwanted splashes and other invaders.
7. A bold shower curtain reviewers love because of its gorg colors and super adorable elephant design that's sure to give any bathroom an instant dose of personality.
8. A towel warmer that's a splurge and a space-saver at the same time. There's nothing better than a hot towel, especially when you know it's making good use of your bathroom's wall space.
9. A bamboo accent shelf so you can take advantage of the space in your WC that never gets used: the walls. Organize smarter, not harder, people.
10. A metal brush and plunger holder because every bathroom needs them (we're all human) but they don't have to be an eyesore. This sleek version keeps the really nasty parts of each tool out of sight while still being within reach if and when you need them.
11. A few minimalist towel hooks for a stylish and easy way to hand your towels, robes, etc. to dry.
12. A variety of clear plastic bins that can help you compartmentalize your messy drawers. Get a bunch of these and assign each one its own item for the best effect.
13. A cozy bathmat so soft and absorbent you'll look forward to stepping on it every morning. Dare I say, it will be the thing that gets you out of bed on those freezing winter mornings?!
14. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder complete with a little shelf for displaying candles and other knickknacks like the reviewers below did or (let's be honest) for propping your phone up while you're using the porcelain throne room.
15. A linen closet for people whose landlord decided bathroom storage wasn't a necessity. Well, prove them wrong and purchase these like you deserve.
16. A tiny trash can that fits perfectly into those awkward corners. Plus, the step-on feature will help you keep your hands clean when you're in the middle of your skincare routine and need to throw something away.
17. A bathtub tray not just a treat for spa nights, but that can also store bottles when you're not using it. And when you do want to treat yourself, there's a spot for everything, from a wine glass, to a candle, to a book or tablet.
18. A hanging bath caddy you can hide behind your shower curtain. If traditional caddies just won't work for your shower, this might be just the thing you need to keep your bath stuff organized and out of sight of guests.
19. Or an adhesive shower caddy in case you want to have to turn your face into the spray of water every time you need to grab a bottle of soap. The suction cups can hold up to 15 pounds and will stick to all kinds of wall textures.
20. A set of thick bath towels so you can give your bathroom color scheme a refresh. Made of 100% cotton these are super soft and are a super easy way to upgrade your WC.
21. A cheeky tic-tac-toe-inspired toilet paper shelf for displaying your extra rolls in style. Keep your guests distracted from any mess with this clever statement piece that also serves as extra storage.
22. A few individual shower hooks if you have a bathroom you have to share with others. Everyone's loofahs will stay in their own lane with these super strong suction cup hooks.
23. A makeup mirror complete with an expandable arm and a two-sided design so your full beat is perfect every! single! day!
24. An over-the-toilet cabinet that's a no-brainer if you're low on storage. Perfect for holding extra TP rolls, candles, towels, toiletries, and anything else your bathroom needs.
25. A cute accessory tray for corralling all your daily tools. At first, it might seem like extra clutter, but the right tray can actually bring a lot of order to a messy sink.
26. A set of corner shelves with extra hooks for maximum organization. These stainless-steel space-savers fit right into the corner with a super-sized sticky strip that can hold up to 40 pounds!
27. A square towel ring bringing functionality and modern flare to any space. Gotta have 'em, might as well make them stylish.
28. A rolling laundry hamper, so you can easily transfer your dirty clothes to the washing machine. The steel frame gives this a clean silhouette while the removable liner keeps the mess out of sight.
29. A quadruple toothbrush holder with an automatic toothpaste dispenser because you deserve this. Why dispense your own toothpaste when this lil' baby can do it for you?
30. And a cactus ring holder to keep your jewelry safe and dry while you get ready for the day. This adorable design can hang onto your rings and necklaces so they don't get lost down the dreadful drain. Plus, it'll just look so cute sitting on your sink counter!! 🌵
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.