    30 Essentials From Wayfair To Refresh Your Bathroom If It Has Turned Into An Unsightly Mess

    Only the best for your throne room.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A self-draining soap dish that drips right into the sink. This cleverly designed accessory prevents soapy puddles from building up by letting all the water drain right out over the edge.

    a bar of soap sitting on a plastic spiked soap dish
    Promising review: "Perfect!!! Just what I was looking for in a soap dish! Drains perfectly into sink and stays put!" —Deborah

    Price: $26.38+ (available in two colors)

    2. A matching bathroom accessory set because even if you have a lot of stuff, the least you can do is make the containers match. This five-piece glass collection is perfect for your cotton swabs, soaps, and toothbrushes.

    five glass containers filled with bathroom essentials
    Promising review: "Looks great in my bathroom. Jars are roomy enough to fit everything I am using."—Nancy

    Price: $33.99 (available in two colors)

    3. A chic medicine cabinet if your bathroom is what some would call ~teeny tiny.~ This baby kills two birds with one stone giving you a place to check your gorgeous mug in the morning and a spot for some extra storage!

    reviewer image of the black trimmed mirror
    Price: $134.99+ (originally $159.99+; available in two sizes)

    4. A holder for your hair tools and brushes that fits perfectly over the door of your cabinet keeping things out of sight and giving the illusion of order in your otherwise chaotic bathroom.

    an open cabinet with a metal organizer holding hair accessories
    Promising review: "I bought one for myself. Then I bought three more for gifts. What I Iike the most is when I unplug the curling iron, I can put it right into the storage bin! It is so convenient!" —Elizabeth

    Price: $15.99 (originally $28.49)

    5. A multilevel makeup organizer so you can display your collection gorgeously. The gold finish with the white shelves will only punch up your bathroom vibe with major glam.

    reviewer image of the white shelf with gold trim and perfumes on the shelves
    Price: $67.99 (originally $84.99)

    6. A retro makeup organizer with drawers for hiding anything that's not display-worthy. The best part is the space-age style bubble that shields your products from unwanted splashes and other invaders.

    a green makeup organizer with two drawers
    Price: $82.99+ (originally $179.99+, available in six finishes)

    7. A bold shower curtain reviewers love because of its gorg colors and super adorable elephant design that's sure to give any bathroom an instant dose of personality.

    a bathroom with a tub and a shower curtain with a large elephant and flowers
    Promising review: "Love Love Love this shower curtain, worth every dollar makes me smile every time I go into bathroom. Quality fabric with vivid colors as depicted." —Venisa

    Price: $42.99 (originally $89)

    8. A towel warmer that's a splurge and a space-saver at the same time. There's nothing better than a hot towel, especially when you know it's making good use of your bathroom's wall space.

    a black towel warmer hanging on the wall
    Promising review: "Modern, beautiful and sturdy! I’m very happy with this purchase!" —Daniela

    Price: $83.99+ (originally $96.99, available in two colors)

    9. A bamboo accent shelf so you can take advantage of the space in your WC that never gets used: the walls. Organize smarter, not harder, people.

    reviewer image of the accent shelf with bathroom toiletries on it
    Promising review: "Easy to assemble and very sturdy!" —Mackenzie

    Price: $46.99

    10. A metal brush and plunger holder because every bathroom needs them (we're all human) but they don't have to be an eyesore. This sleek version keeps the really nasty parts of each tool out of sight while still being within reach if and when you need them.

    reviewer image of the espresso brown brush and plunger holder
    Promising review: "This is so neat! It came with more than I expected. So one side is fit for the plunger, the other side fit for the toilet cleaner. The handle and units screw in together, which means you can switch up the handle/unit or use a replacement unit. This came with two brushes and two plungers, but I'm not sure how easy it is to buy future replacements, though. The handle has a "splash guard" which is how the combined unit rests in the basket. It limits visibility a little during use. There is a drainage basket in there so you can clean that out rather than dealing with the whole basket. I love the espresso brown, and the air holes on the side don't cause any smell problems. This is so much more stylish in my bathroom. I just wish the handles were longer." —Tre Skye

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    11. A few minimalist towel hooks for a stylish and easy way to hand your towels, robes, etc. to dry.

    brown and black towel hooks mounted on white door
    Promising review: "Love them!! They are well made and will be perfect in our bathroom." —Kanna

    Price: $33.99 (originally 49.99; available in three colors)

    12. A variety of clear plastic bins that can help you compartmentalize your messy drawers. Get a bunch of these and assign each one its own item for the best effect.

    a drawer organized with plastic bins
    Promising review: "I used to just throw my makeup in the bathroom drawer and go digging for what I need but now at least there’s some rhyme and reason to the madness. These help keep things separated and easy to find." —Ryan

    Price: $24.99 (originally 27.99)

    13. A cozy bathmat so soft and absorbent you'll look forward to stepping on it every morning. Dare I say, it will be the thing that gets you out of bed on those freezing winter mornings?!

    a green ombre bathmat on a wooden floor
    Promising review: "This rug is super soft and stays put. It’s a beautiful color definitely a muted green. What I like most is the ombre color that has different hues of green. It’s the perfect size for a double vanity. Will be buying the smaller version for near my shower area. A solid buy." —Tanya

    Price: $20.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in three sizes and four colors)

    14. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder complete with a little shelf for displaying candles and other knickknacks like the reviewers below did or (let's be honest) for propping your phone up while you're using the porcelain throne room.

    Ellen/Wayfair, Maria/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. I was a little worried about being able to fit a mega sized roll on it but it works just fine. It’s a bit of a tight squeeze to get it in but functions just fine once on." —Laura

    Price: $29.72+ (originally $35+; available in three colors)

    15. A linen closet for people whose landlord decided bathroom storage wasn't a necessity. Well, prove them wrong and purchase these like you deserve.

    two of the narrow closets next to a sink
    Promising review: "Perfect size cabinet for my small bathroom. It added storage space that I need." —Magaly

    Price: $103.99 (originally $131.99)

    16. A tiny trash can that fits perfectly into those awkward corners. Plus, the step-on feature will help you keep your hands clean when you're in the middle of your skincare routine and need to throw something away.

    a woman stepping on a white trash can pedal to open it
    Promising review: "This fits in the narrow space next to the vanity in my very small bathroom where there is no room for a regular size can. Plus the lid keeps curious cats from getting into the garbage." —Anonymous

    Price: $35 (available in two colors)

    17. A bathtub tray not just a treat for spa nights, but that can also store bottles when you're not using it. And when you do want to treat yourself, there's a spot for everything, from a wine glass, to a candle, to a book or tablet.

    a black bath tub caddy holding shampoo bottles, a phone and a drink
    Promising review: "Great addition to the bathroom! Love the different compartments." —Yarissa

    Price: $44.99 (originally $54.99)

    18. A hanging bath caddy you can hide behind your shower curtain. If traditional caddies just won't work for your shower, this might be just the thing you need to keep your bath stuff organized and out of sight of guests.

    a white mesh shower caddy hanging from a shower curtainr od
    Promising review: "A great little mesh bath caddy to hold shower necessities. It’s lightweight, well-made with sturdy grommets and pockets large enough for a shampoo bottle or loofah." —Pamela

    Price: $21.95

    19. Or an adhesive shower caddy in case you want to have to turn your face into the spray of water every time you need to grab a bottle of soap. The suction cups can hold up to 15 pounds and will stick to all kinds of wall textures.

    Karleen/Wayfair, Kaylee/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly what I needed to hold a lot of shower items. Very sturdy and sticks very well." —Christine

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $30.99+; available in two colors)

    20. A set of thick bath towels so you can give your bathroom color scheme a refresh. Made of 100% cotton these are super soft and are a super easy way to upgrade your WC.

    four soft jade green bath towels folded on the counter
    Promising review: "After many washes these towels are still as soft as day 1! I love them and plan on purchasing more." —Heather

    Price: $57.99 (originally $149.99)

    21. A cheeky tic-tac-toe-inspired toilet paper shelf for displaying your extra rolls in style. Keep your guests distracted from any mess with this clever statement piece that also serves as extra storage.

    Wayfair, LaTosha/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loved it great quality." —Carol

    Price: $67.99+ (originally $89.99, available in eight colors)

    22. A few individual shower hooks if you have a bathroom you have to share with others. Everyone's loofahs will stay in their own lane with these super strong suction cup hooks.

    two silver shower hooks suction cupped to the wall
    Promising review: "Love the way they look in my shower. Werent sticking to the walls at 1st but figured it out. Easy if you are taking a shower when you suction them so the wall is wet. Would buy again!" —Anonymous

    Price: $21.03 for a set of two

    23. A makeup mirror complete with an expandable arm and a two-sided design so your full beat is perfect every! single! day!

    reviewer image of the mirror hanging on a wall
    Price: $114.99+ (originally $149.99, available in three colors)

    24. An over-the-toilet cabinet that's a no-brainer if you're low on storage. Perfect for holding extra TP rolls, candles, towels, toiletries, and anything else your bathroom needs.

    reviewer photo of the white over the toilet cabinet over the toilet
    Promising review: "This is really nice and is an asset to my bathroom, clean and beautiful. Just how I like it!" —Pepe

    Price: $84.99 (originally $114.99, available in two colors)

    25. A cute accessory tray for corralling all your daily tools. At first, it might seem like extra clutter, but the right tray can actually bring a lot of order to a messy sink.

    a porcelain bathroom tray with a blue design holding soap and toothpaste
    Promising review: "Authentic looking addition to my country french bathroom, subtle but pretty!" —Mike

    Price: $32.99 (originally $40)

    26. A set of corner shelves with extra hooks for maximum organization. These stainless-steel space-savers fit right into the corner with a super-sized sticky strip that can hold up to 40 pounds!

    two stainlesss steel corner shower shelves filled with items
    Price: $43.99 for a set of two (originally $53.99)

    27. A square towel ring bringing functionality and modern flare to any space. Gotta have 'em, might as well make them stylish.

    a double vanity with four square towel rings
    Promising review: "Bought these towel rings in black and love how they look. The rectangular shape goes beautifully with the mirrors. They are also well made and easy to hang." —Genevieve

    Price: $18.83+ (originally $23.10; available in two colors)

    28. A rolling laundry hamper, so you can easily transfer your dirty clothes to the washing machine. The steel frame gives this a clean silhouette while the removable liner keeps the mess out of sight.

    reviewer image of the laundry hamper in their bathroom
    Promising review: "I love this hamper. It is so handy to have rollers and the removable canvas bag. My other decorative hamper fits perfectly in the basket as well." —Elaine

    Price: $49.99 (originally $72.99)

    29. A quadruple toothbrush holder with an automatic toothpaste dispenser because you deserve this. Why dispense your own toothpaste when this lil' baby can do it for you?

    a toothbrush holder with an automatic dispenser for toothpaste
    Price: $17.58

    30. And a cactus ring holder to keep your jewelry safe and dry while you get ready for the day. This adorable design can hang onto your rings and necklaces so they don't get lost down the dreadful drain. Plus, it'll just look so cute sitting on your sink counter!! 🌵

    a ceramic cactus dish holding rings and other jewelry
    Promising review: "Love this!" —Olivia

    Price: $17.99 (originally $21.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.