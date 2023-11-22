Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 10 Things You'll Probably Want To Buy At The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

    Savings on brands like UGG, Too Faced, and so much more.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale has arrived bringing major discounts on some of your fave brands. Whether your shopping for yourself or planning your holiday gifts, Nordstrom's got you covered.

    Netlix

    Here are just a few of the great deals you can shop right now:

    1. A pair of Ugg slippers to treat your feet to plushy goodness all over the house. They've got the same iconic shearling lining pillow-like soles but they're easier to get on and off — sold!

    a split image of a Navy blue ugg slipper on a white background
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love these so much more than I could've imagined. I have always loved the boots, and have been trying to find UGG slippers I would live just as much. In the past I have tried the tasman and fluff yeah line, but always sent them back." —Alina

    Price: $69.99 (originally $100; available in sizes 5–12 and five colors)

    2. A set of silky-soft pajamas made from sustainably-produced fabric and accompanied by some seriously cute patterns.

    a model wearing matching leopard print pajamas
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Extra soft and cozy, long-sleeve pajamas with quality, washable fabric and button-up front w/ collar. Would buy another pair, especially at sale price. Cute designs!" —Savvy shopper

    Price: $33.75+ (originally $75; available in sizes XXS–XL and three sale patterns)

    3. A mini NuFACE toning kit complete with a microcurrent device designed to help you firm and contour your face, activator gels, and an application brush. Yes, please!

    Nordsrom, Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This is an amazing product. It has toned my goose neck and softened the lines around my mouth. It’s not going to make you look 10; years younger but it is noticeable in how it softens lines and lifts the muscles. Didn’t believe the hype but it’s definitely true." —Swede

    Price: $187.50 (originally $250; available in two colors)

    4. A pair of knee-high boots from Marc Fisher LTD with a killer silhouette perfect for the season. Between the pointed toe and 3-inch stiletto heel, these will amp up the volume on any fit.

    a knee high black boot on a white background shown in two angles
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’m petite at only 5’1.5” and even tho they did hit right at my knee, I didn’t mind it. Tall boots are always hard to find for short girls, the reason I liked these is because they’re slim, making them very flattering. I also loved the 3” heel. Yasss! They’re chic, elegant and feminine." —LindaB6

    Price: $159.99+ (originally $269; available in sizes 5–11 and three colors)

    5. A lacy bra that contours, shapes, and fits exceptionally well. The mesh design gives you lots of coverage while the lace keeps things spicy and fun.

    a split screen of a model wearing lace and mesh pink bra shown from front nad back
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The Feathers is my absolute favorite bra Nordstrom will ever sell. I know that some people think that the lace might show through t-shirts, but honestly it never shows through under anything for me. I LOVE how deeply it plunges, it makes it very versatile to wear with any kind of tees and most camis." —KelseaC

    Price: $32.40+ (originally $72; available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes A–DDD, and seven sale colors)

    6. A designer leather jacket you won't be able to tear yourself away from the mirror when you wear it. The snap collar gives it that refined feel and the dark brown color is downright enchanting, especially for that price!

    a model wearing a brown leather jacket seen from the front and back
    Nordstroms

    Price: $197.99 (originally $595; available in men's sizes S–XXL)

    7. A classy turtleneck that will be a staple for many holiday parties for years to come. This drapey ribbed sweater isn't just cute, it's also a versatile must-have that could complement many looks.

    a white turtleneck sweater worn by a model showing front and back in split screen
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "In my opinion this sweater is the perfect length and weight. The fabric is pretty thin with a slight sheen. The fit is exactly like the pic above. " —Teddybuns

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $69; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    8. A double-quilted parka for a winter coat with a sleek silhouette and mesmerizing texture with a matte finish. The big hood is another plus and it's long enough to keep your bum warm in the frigid temps, too.

    a model wearing a double quilted black parka
    Nordstrom

    Price: $119.99 (originally $245; available in sizes XS–L and two colors)

    9. A Too-Faced Better Than Chocolate Palette with warm colors that will really heat things up this winter. ;) It encompasses all moods with matte, metallic, shimmer, and sparkle shades — plus it literally smells like chocolate!

    The too-faced better than chocolate palette on a white background and three arms in different skin tones showing how the colors look.
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This palette looks incredible! I have received so many compliments on it. The pigment is perfect and it lasts all day. Bonus: it smells like a chocolate bar." —Donutgirl36

    Price: $27 (originally $54)

    10. A pair of pastel sneakers so colorful and comfortable with their thick and springy sole you may never wear anything again. They're best for walking and the light and playful colors really brighten up any athleisure look.

    chalk and vintage pink sorel sneakers on a white background
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Great it and it’s very comfortable!" —Mandy 2k

    Price: $67.50+ (originally $135; available in sizes 5–12 and seven color combinations)

    Make sure to check out all the discounted goodies at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale right now!

    Peacock

    ^^ You, rn (metaphorically). 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.