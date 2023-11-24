21 Things From Target That Will Put An End To Having A Messy Kitchen

1. A plastic bag organizer because it makes way more sense than a bag within a bag within a bag system. Banish the big cloud of plastic bags under your sink with this simple wall-mounted holder that's not fussy to use — just stuff the bags in the top and pull them out from the front when you need!
2. A Goodful ceramic Dutch oven that'll spare you from using a million pots and pans to cook meals. It can hold up to 4.5 quarts of food and works great for so many dishes. No more dealing with a cluttered cabinet of kitchen essentials.
3. A freezer bin so your hands don't go numb looking for those pancakes you swore you prepped for the kiddos this week.
4. A multipurpose paper towel holder with hooks and a top basket for all your cleaning necessities. Keep everything you need to give your kitchen a good wipe-down with this handy organizer that screws into the wall.
5. A cookware rack so you can actually grab the right pan the first time for once. Is there anything more annoying than clanging metal pots around when you just need the dang griddle? Answer: no, there's not.
6. A lid organizer so you never accidentally grab a too-big lid for your too-small pot again. Lids have a way of getting lost in the jumble of kitchen mess, but this rack gives each one its own little home inside your cabinets.
7. A customizable peg-board organizer that will stop all your pots and pans from sliding around in oversized drawers. No matter how organized you are, your pots and pans have a mind of their own, but this organizing strategy keeps them in line to prevent sliding and shifting every time you open the door.
8. A mop and broom rack to hide tools away and save your floor space. Mount this to the back of the pantry door and you have the perfect hiding place for your cleaning supplies. The grippers give a secure hold and there are hooks to hang up all the other dusters and squeegees you've got in your arsenal.
9. And a compost bin because it's good for the planet and it will help cut down on your trash waste. This plastic bin is perfect for stashing away food scraps and the lid is removable which is really nice when it's time to empty it out.
10. A pull-out shelf that'll save your knees from having to kneel on the floor just to find that one kitchen tool you need. This wire shelf can be used to store anything (pots, appliances, little trash cans) in those annoying bottom cabinets — just screw them into the cabinet floor and you've got a whole new dimension to kitchen storage.
11. A two-pack of mug hooks to customize your tea and coffee station a la a fancy cafe. These screw-in hooks are sturdy and will keep your drinkware out of cupboards so you have more room to store plates and bowls.
12. A tiered spice rack that lets you see every label so you don't accidentally grab the cumin ever again when you meant to grab the cinnamon.
13. A water bottle rack to help wrangle your ever-growing collection. Don't let your favorite water bottle get pushed to the back of the cupboard only to fall on your face when you try to find it amidst the clutter ever again. Just do yourself a favor and buy one of these.
14. An over-the-sink drying rack if your counter space is lacking and you don't have room for a full drying rack. Or if you're just over the eye sore that is drying dishes being on your counter 24/7. Same!!!
15. Fridge bins to bring some zen to your refrigerator. Instead of letting everything expire because it's buried underneath your many take-out boxes, these clear fridge bins let you compartmentalize your food. Use it to keep your fruit and veggies separate, to add some aesthetic organization to your favorite drinks, or even to help condiments stand up straight for once.
16. A lazy Susan you'll want to show off to your friends it's just that pretty. Giving chic functionality, this spinning table-topper has a stylish wood finish with a sleek metal rim and optional handles. Use it to hold spices, oils, and napkins, or even as a serving tray when guests come to visit.
17. An under-the-sink organizer for keeping all your post-dinner cleaning supplies in one place. With a little cubby for dishwasher pods and compartments for sponges and sprays, this plastic cleaning caddy thinks of everything — but the best part has to be the wheels so you can roll it out easy peasy.
18. A metal shelf...for your shelves! So chic in black! These stackable options are the perfect thing to help you make use of that prime vertical real estate that sits empty in your cupboards. Stack plates and cups or even pantry essentials — whatever your cooking heart desires.
19. A knife organizer — skip the counter-hogging knife block and keep your knives safe and sharp with this in-drawer accessory that can hold five small and four large ones.
20. A wire basket that's the perfect size for your foil and wrap boxes OR you could also use it as a quick trash can. Hang this over your cabinet door and you'll always know what you have on hand for your leftover-covering needs.
21. A food bag organizer so can throw away the bulky boxes and bring some aesthetic charm to your kitchen. If you have a lot of lunches to make (or if you're just big into meal prep) this dispenser will save you time looking for the perfect size zip bag and is super easy to reload. It even comes with labels so you know which size is which!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.