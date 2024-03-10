Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Have Limited Storage Space In Your Kitchen, These 20 Target Products Will Keep You Organized

    Take back your square footage with these tools that will maximize your kitchen's potential.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A plastic bag organizer because it makes way more sense than a bag within a bag within a bag system. Banish the big cloud of plastic bags under your sink with this simple wall-mounted holder that's not fussy to use — just stuff the bags in the top and pull them out from the front when you need!

    the organizer with plastic bags in it
    Target

    Promising review: "Great addition to pantry storage. Very pleased with the bag organizer, attached to the wall. Holds a lot of bags and no more cluttered area. Very functional. Would like to have a large size for the large bags." —Rainey

    Price: $21.99 (originally $31.99)

    2. A Goodful ceramic Dutch oven that'll spare you from using a million pots and pans to cook meals. It can hold up to 4.5 quarts of food and works great for so many dishes. No more dealing with a cluttered cabinet of kitchen essentials.

    black ceramic Dutch oven with spices inside
    Target

    Promising review: "This pot has been just what I needed to make soups and cozy meals as the weather has gotten colder! I love that I don't need to use oven mitts to remove it from heat once it's done cooking. Not to mention a breeze to clean! Can't wait to keep using it in my kitchen." —JS

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    3. A freezer bin so your hands don't go numb looking for those pancakes you swore you prepped for the kiddos this week.

    a freezer bin holding a variety of food in colored freezer bags
    Target

    Promising review: "The pull-out freezer drawer became a bottomless pit. These allowed us to stand-up bags of frozen veggies, fish, pizza, etc. Now frozen food is again the convenience it was meant to be!" —English Teacher

    Price: $24.99

    4. A multipurpose paper towel holder with hooks and a top basket for all your cleaning necessities. Keep everything you need to give your kitchen a good wipe-down with this handy organizer that screws into the wall.

    a wall mounted paper towel roll with hooks
    Target

    Promising review: "Great product! Hung it on the back door of my pantry and it works well in that space!" —MJ

    Price: $27.99 (available in two colors)

    5. A cookware rack so you can actually grab the right pan the first time for once. Is there anything more annoying than clanging metal pots around when you just need the dang griddle? Answer: no, there's not.

    a pan rack on a blue background
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely essential! Seriously! My apartment has a small kitchen, but I have tons of kitchen stuff – and these help it all fit in a neat and orderly fashion! These are great for all my pots, pans, cookie sheets, baking sheets, pie pans, casserole dishes, cutting boards, plates, bowls, etc! If you don’t use all the wires on one, save them! You’ll use them in the others – now, or when you eventually re-organize!" —MiasMom

    Price: $39.99

    6. A lid organizer so you never accidentally grab a too-big lid for your too-small tupperware. Lids have a way of getting lost in the jumble of kitchen mess, but this rack gives each one its own little home inside your cabinets.

    a plastic lid organizer holding tupperware lids in a kitchen cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with organization and I don’t know how I have lived without this for so long! The best purchase ever! Everyone needs!!!" —k

    Price: $19.99

    7. A customizable peg-board organizer that will stop all your pots and pans from sliding around in oversized drawers. No matter how organized you are, your pots and pans have a mind of their own, but this organizing strategy keeps them in line to prevent sliding and shifting every time you open the door.

    Target

    Price: $94.99+ (originally $113.99+; available in three sizes)

    8. A mop and broom rack to hide tools away and save your floor space. Mount this to the back of the pantry door and you have the perfect hiding place for your cleaning supplies. The grippers give a secure hold and there are hooks to hang up all the other dusters and squeegees you've got in your arsenal.

    a mop and broom rack holding a variety of objects including a hand duster and a squeegee
    Target

    Promising review: "This broom holder fits perfectly in my small laundry room and holds everything I need to keep in there." —Breakfast Lover

    Price: $18.99 (originally $27.99)

    9. A compost bin because it's good for the planet and it will help cut down on your trash waste. This plastic bin is perfect for stashing away food scraps and the lid is removable which is really nice when it's time to empty it out.

    a plastic compost bin on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Price: $32.99

    10. A pull-out shelf that'll save your knees from having to kneel on the floor just to find that one kitchen tool you need. This wire shelf can be used to store anything (pots, appliances, little trash cans) in those annoying bottom cabinets — just screw them into the cabinet floor and you've got a whole new dimension to kitchen storage.

    a metal wire basket rolling out of a white cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: "This sliding shelf was easy to install and works perfectly. I have a heavy Vitamix on it as well as some smaller blenders and it slides in and out easily. The price is high but it is good quality (and it was on sale)!" —CaliKay

    Price: $47.09+ (originally $63.99+; available in 10 sizes)

    11. A two-pack of mug hooks to customize your tea and coffee station à la a fancy cafe. These screw-in hooks are sturdy and will keep your drinkware out of cupboards so you have more room to store plates and bowls.

    Target

    Promising review: "Easy to put in the wall." —Taylor9901

    Price: $2.89 for a pack of two

    12. A tiered spice rack that lets you see every label so you don't accidentally grab the cumin ever again when you meant to grab the cinnamon.

    a three-tiered spice rack in a cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that they are tiered and I can see my spices and holds them well!" —Mbll2772

    Price: $9.69

    13. A water bottle rack to help wrangle your ever-growing collection. Don't let your favorite water bottle get pushed to the back of the cupboard only to fall on your face when you try to find it amidst the clutter ever again. Just do yourself a favor and buy one of these.

    three plastic water bottle racks with room for three bottles stacked on top of each other
    Target

    Promising review: "I don’t know why I waited so long to pick up a product like this! It’s a space saver, our bottles don’t end up shoved into the cabinet, and they don’t fall out!" —Courtney

    Price: $24.99

    14. An over-the-sink drying rack if your counter space is lacking and you don't have room for a full drying rack. Or if you're just over the eye sore that is drying dishes being on your counter 24/7. Same!!!

    Over-the-sink drying rack with dishes and glasses positioned for drying
    Target

    Promising review: "This rollaway dish drainer has been a godsend and was a very good price. We absolutely love how useful this item is! It can be used for watering plants, drying dishes, and a host of other useful things. It cleans up easily and rolls out of the way just as easily. Brilliant product design. Keep up the good work, but maybe make it in bamboo and/or black stainless steel. If that happens, I’ll buy one of each of those too! :D" —MTlovespups

    Price: $15 

    15. Fridge bins to bring some zen to your refrigerator. Instead of letting everything expire because it's buried underneath your many take-out boxes, these clear fridge bins let you compartmentalize your food. Use it to keep your fruit and veggies separate, to add some aesthetic organization to your favorite drinks, or even to help condiments stand up straight for once.

    plastic fridge bins holding fruit, veggies, water bottles, and juice boxes
    Target

    Promising review: "So helpful! Able to see everything I’ve organized and easily reconfigure." —Billey

    Price: $25

    16. An under-the-sink organizer for keeping all your post-dinner cleaning supplies in one place. With a little cubby for dishwasher pods and compartments for sponges and sprays, this plastic cleaning caddy thinks of everything — but the best part has to be the wheels so you can roll it out easy peasy.

    the organizer with cleaning supplies, soap, and sponges in the baskets
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect! No assembly just took it out of its box filled it with my kitchen cleaning supplies that were previously scattered around the vast dark cave under my sink, and now I can just roll this baby out and find what I need! This was a bit of a splurge for me as it’s not entirely necessary but so glad to have it as it helps make my time in the kitchen easier and less messy. 🙂" —Chrisi

    Price: $29.99

    17. A metal shelf...for your shelves! So chic in black! These stackable options are the perfect thing to help you make use of that prime vertical real estate that sits empty in your cupboards. Stack plates and cups or even pantry essentials — whatever your cooking heart desires.

    black metal shelves stocked on top of each other
    Target

    Promising review: "I have limited counter space, and these shelves help organize the smaller stuff I need handy. The black goes with my baker's rack, and I love the look." —Brightroom storage trays

    Price: $33.99 (originally $47.99)

    18. A knife organizer — skip the counter-hogging knife block and keep your knives safe and sharp with this in-drawer accessory that can hold five small and four large ones.

    Target

    Promising review: "Game changer! If in doubt, get it! Such a nice organizer and a way safer option than our previous method of just having them thrown in the drawer!" —britterfritter

    Price: $14.99

    19. A wire basket drawer that hangs under your shelf and pulls out for incredible convenience. This white steel basket is gorgeous and perfect for storing quick-grab items you use in the kitchen every day.

    a steel wire basket hanging on a shelf in a white kitchen
    Target

    Price: $21.99 (originally $41.99; available in a one or two-pack)

    20. A food bag organizer so you can throw away the bulky boxes and bring some aesthetic charm to your kitchen. If you have a lot of lunches to make (or if you're just big into meal prep) this dispenser will save you time looking for the perfect size zip bag and is super easy to reload. It even comes with labels so you know which size is which!

    a food bag organizer and a person pouring cheerios into a snack bag next to it
    Target

    Promising review: "So handy. Love the ease of choosing the right size baggie instantly with no ugly boxes in sight." —eeemas58

    Price: $29.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.