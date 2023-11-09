Skip To Content
    15 Lowe's Storage Products That Will Help Declutter Your Bathroom Once And For All

    Put all your toiletries in their place with these finds that'll help you bring some order to your cluttered bathroom space.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A plastic vanity tray to keep your makeup and toiletries from turning into a jumble. It'll look so chic on your bathroom counter, and you'll love finding everything in an organized spot.

    white and brown plastic vanity tray with makeup brushes
    Lowe's

    Price: $13.26

    2. A four-way shower caddy that's perfect for roommates. Keep the peace in the shower with this caddy that lets each person have their own compartment. Reviewers also love how sturdy it is.

    silver four-way shower caddy
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "There is so much about this caddy that I like. First, the finish is stylish, and I don't have to worry about it showing water spots. The way it attaches to the shower head makes it sturdy, and it has rubber to protect the showerhead finish. The compartments are large and slotted so liter bottles fit in them and water sheds off. I like the hooks for scrubbies or washcloths, too. My one complaint is that it has no spot to hold bar soap." —TMac

    Price: $62.48

    3. An undersink organizer if you don't have a bottom cabinet. Fill in that empty space in your bathroom with this funky organizer that offers a quick renter-friendly fix.

    silver under-sink wire organizer below bathroom vanity
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love it! It makes use of otherwise wasted space!" —titans

    Price: $34.47

    4. A ceramic accessory set to bring cohesion to your sink top. Give your toothbrushes and soaps a nice place to rest and tie together your bathroom design with this simple matching essentials set.

    a black ceramic accessory set on a bathroom sink
    Lowe's

    This set includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, and makeup brush holder.

    Price: $23.98

    5. A medicine cabinet with a three-cubby system that's ideal when you share the bathroom. It's also super spacious on the inside, and the shelves are adjustable, and it comes with the matching baskets!

    gray medicine cabinet with three matching baskets over vanity
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The color was beautiful and matched my vanity perfectly. It also has decent storage, and the baskets held more than I expected." —Dani

    Price: $169

    6. A set of wicker storage baskets for storing extra linens, TP, or cleaning supplies. With three different sizes and a pretty design, these will cinch your bathroom's boho-chic aesthetic.

    three wicker storage baskets with linens and a plant
    Lowe's

    Price: $68.68 for a three-pack

    7. A decorative wall hook to do whatever you like with. Available in three colors, you can add more function to your bathroom and give yourself more places to hang up your towels and cozy robes.

    set of black towel hooks with towel next to tub
    Lowe's

    Price: $3.98+ each (available in matte black, gold tone, and satin nickel)

    8. A tension pole shower caddy if your bath accessories are getting out of hand. This plastic option is super versatile with a mirror and a rack for hanging towels.

    white tension pole shower caddy
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The shower caddy is very helpful. I love the mirror feature on there. Once you understand how to assemble it, it's very helpful in the bathroom for placing shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner bottles." —Pamela

    Price: $29.98

    9. A hotel-style toothbrush cup that you can mount to the wall because it's generally a good idea to keep your toothbrush high and dry. Plus: The frosted glass helps hide those drippy toothpaste stains.

    silver hotel-style toothbrush cup on wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Nice little wall-mounted toothbrush holder. Has a polished nickel finish. Easier to put your brush in compared to an older setup we had that would only accept small-handle brushes." —ImarailHO

    Price: $22.51

    10. A circular makeup organizer with five different-sized compartments so you can implement your own system. You'll never lose your favorite lipliner again with this handy tool that you can keep on a vanity counter or hide away in a drawer.

    clear circular makeup organizer
    Lowe's

    Price: $23.48

    11. A cute bathroom shelf to make your walls work for you. This three-tier option is extra functional because you can hang your hand towel on the bottom bar and store beauty essentials on the shelves.

    black-and-white three-tier bathroom shelf on wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love that this doubles as a hand towel rack. I can store a lot of my things on the shelves. Glad I got it. Easy to assemble, just keep track of short and long screws." Ello

    Price: $59.98

    12. A Lazy Susan because if it works in your kitchen, it will do wonders in your bathroom. This one only has one tier so you can fit it into just about any cabinet and end your days of rummaging for the cleaning products in the back.

    clear Lazy Susan with vitamins
    Lowe's

    Price: $22.48

    13. An over-the-toilet shelf system that'll help you take advantage of all the vertical space in your bathroom. The bamboo option gives off total Swedish sauna vibes, too.

    bamboo over-toilet shelf system with cabinet and shelf
    Lowe's

    Price: $82.98

    14. A corner cabinet so you can take advantage of that awkward area between the wall and your vanity. Hide away your extra linens and towels in this slim and stylish piece that can tuck to the side and double as additional counter space.

    white corner cabinet in bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This cabinet is cute and fits well in my small bathroom. It has decent weight so should be pretty durable. It took me and my daughter about an hour to assemble. It was a fun quick project. The pieces are numbered and lettered, and the instructions are detailed and clear which was so helpful. I’d buy the other items in this line of products if my bathroom was larger." —Lowe's Reviewer

    Price: $87

    15. A cosmetics vanity for the out-of-control makeup girlies. If your collection is ever-growing, it's time to get yourself your own dedicated beauty space to contain the clutter.

    a cosmetics vanity filled with makeup with a few drawers open
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the finished product. The drawers are spacious and move smoothly. The makeup mirror is terrific and also glides effortlessly. It holds all my toiletry needs beautifully." —Diane T

    Price: $219

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.