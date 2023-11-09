15 Lowe's Storage Products That Will Help Declutter Your Bathroom Once And For All

1. A plastic vanity tray to keep your makeup and toiletries from turning into a jumble. It'll look so chic on your bathroom counter, and you'll love finding everything in an organized spot.
2. A four-way shower caddy that's perfect for roommates. Keep the peace in the shower with this caddy that lets each person have their own compartment. Reviewers also love how sturdy it is.
3. An undersink organizer if you don't have a bottom cabinet. Fill in that empty space in your bathroom with this funky organizer that offers a quick renter-friendly fix.
4. A ceramic accessory set to bring cohesion to your sink top. Give your toothbrushes and soaps a nice place to rest and tie together your bathroom design with this simple matching essentials set.
5. A medicine cabinet with a three-cubby system that's ideal when you share the bathroom. It's also super spacious on the inside, and the shelves are adjustable, and it comes with the matching baskets!
6. A set of wicker storage baskets for storing extra linens, TP, or cleaning supplies. With three different sizes and a pretty design, these will cinch your bathroom's boho-chic aesthetic.
7. A decorative wall hook to do whatever you like with. Available in three colors, you can add more function to your bathroom and give yourself more places to hang up your towels and cozy robes.
8. A tension pole shower caddy if your bath accessories are getting out of hand. This plastic option is super versatile with a mirror and a rack for hanging towels.
9. A hotel-style toothbrush cup that you can mount to the wall because it's generally a good idea to keep your toothbrush high and dry. Plus: The frosted glass helps hide those drippy toothpaste stains.
10. A circular makeup organizer with five different-sized compartments so you can implement your own system. You'll never lose your favorite lipliner again with this handy tool that you can keep on a vanity counter or hide away in a drawer.
11. A cute bathroom shelf to make your walls work for you. This three-tier option is extra functional because you can hang your hand towel on the bottom bar and store beauty essentials on the shelves.
12. A Lazy Susan because if it works in your kitchen, it will do wonders in your bathroom. This one only has one tier so you can fit it into just about any cabinet and end your days of rummaging for the cleaning products in the back.
13. An over-the-toilet shelf system that'll help you take advantage of all the vertical space in your bathroom. The bamboo option gives off total Swedish sauna vibes, too.
14. A corner cabinet so you can take advantage of that awkward area between the wall and your vanity. Hide away your extra linens and towels in this slim and stylish piece that can tuck to the side and double as additional counter space.
15. A cosmetics vanity for the out-of-control makeup girlies. If your collection is ever-growing, it's time to get yourself your own dedicated beauty space to contain the clutter.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.