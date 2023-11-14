Skip To Content
    25 Products From Lowe’s If You’ve Been Meaning To Update Your Kitchen

    Whether you're planning a total rehaul or just want a few quick fixes, these will make your kitchen feel brand new.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A few gold-tone knobs and handles because gold accents are what's in right now. A quick style fix, just swap out your old cabinet knobs with new and shiny hardware.

    gold-tone cabinet knobs on white kitchen cabinets
    Lowe's

    Promising reviews: "These knobs feel like great quality knobs and they look fantastic. The gold is beautiful and doesn’t look fake or tacky. No issues installing. I did end up using the screws from the original knobs on my cabinets however, because the ones provided seemed a little short and I didn’t trust they would have enough grab. So keep that in mind or you’re starting from scratch and have thicker cabinets." —Cody

    Price: $2.98 per knob

    2. An espresso machine worthy of being the centerpiece of your coffee station. It's the perfect thing to give your kitchen a pop of personality and your morning a jolt of caffeine.

    red espresso machine
    Lowe's

    Price: $136.94 (originally $149.99)

    3. A Bosch induction stove so you can cook like you live in 2023. Not only do you save on energy costs, but you never have to clean those awkward crumb-filled spots below the burner ever again.

    the black induction stove
    Lowe's

    Price: $2,799

    4. A mop and broom holder that you can hide in the pantry or behind the door because nothing is less chic than cleaning clutter.

    white broom organizer with brooms and mops on wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very convenient for getting my brooms and mops off the floor." —Chris

    Price: $15.99 (originally $23.81)

    5. A pantry organizer because sometimes it takes some serious hardware to wrangle kitchen chaos. Customize the size to fit your tallest and shortest bottles for that aesthetic *chef's kiss* awesome pantry setup.

    white over-the-door pantry organizer with bottled beverages
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very nice addition to a pantry. It comes with hooks to hang over the door but the rails come in three pieces so it has to be fastened to the door. I was able to assemble the rails and hang them over the door, using the shelves to hold the rails the proper distance apart and then fasten them to the door." —trucketch

    Price: $69.98 (originally $74.48)

    6. A lazy Susan because they really are the ultimate corner cabinet superpower. This one is adjustable so you can install it yourself and the pie-cut is essential for perfect functionality.

    white Lazy Susans with pantry products in kitchen cabinet
    Lowe's

    Price: $80.99 (originally $104.98)

    7. A rolling kitchen cart for instant counter and storage space. You can use the top bamboo block as a cutting board too when you run out of clean ones.

    rolling kitchen cart with wood block on top and wire shelves on the bottom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Quality components and very functional. From the wood at the top all the way to the heavy duty casters, this is a very well-made product that will last for many years." —JoTex

    Price: $99.98

    8. A three-door fridge with a crisper section that controls humidity so you don't have to eat another salad with questionably wilting lettuce ever again — or you could just use it for snacks!

    three-door silver fridge
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It’s very spacious, convenient as far as storage, freezer is huge, we like the ice shape and the fill feature of water dispenser. Also like the middle drawer for snacks so that whole refrigerator doesn’t have to be opened. And I like the magnetic feature of the stainless [steel] outside. Recommend it!" —Anonymous

    Price: $2,999

    9. A Samsung oven range for the ultimate baking setup with an eco-friendly induction stove top and voice control features. Alexa can preheat the oven while you've got your hands full — genius!

    the black and silver oven range in kitchen with green cabinets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I was a little worried that this was 'too good of a deal' because it was on sale and had a free cookware set, too. We're very happy with this product. It's our first induction range and that is a big improvement over our previous electric. I think this is a very good product and a great value." —BenG

    Price: $899

    10. An air fryer that does the job of an oven. Dinner has never been easier with this one tool that can roast, broil, and rotisserie whatever you throw at it. It's so fancy it even has French doors!

    a black airfryer with two doors on a kitchen counter
    Lowe's

    Price: $189.99

    11. An immersion blender because Grandma's hand mixer just doesn't cut it anymore. Get silky smooth consistency in seconds with this 21-speed dream that doesn't even splash.

    black immersion blender in pot filled with vegetable soup
    Lowe's

    Price: $59.95

    12. An Ooni pizza oven that will change your pizza nights forever. Choose your fuel and you can achieve the perfect flavor and bake every time with this ultimate oven that any pizza lover (which is everybody, right?) will get a lot of use out of.

    model taking pizza out of silver Ooni pizza oven
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Easy to set up and makes great pizzas from the start. They are only getting better!" —cnk80

    Price: $299

    13. A countertop dishwasher if you don't have the space for a full-size one — or if you have stuff that needs constant washing like your daily smoothie blender cup.

    countertop dishwasher with room for dishes, utensils, and mugs
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I wish I had purchased this sooner. It was easy to install. I did it all by myself. I had some trouble figuring out how much detergent to use but other than that, it's a great buy and now I rarely have to wash dishes." —Lavendar Love

    Price: $329

    14. A hydroponic system because it's the infinite salad hack. Your lettuce can't go bad if you're growing it yourself!

    black AeroGarden with growing herbs
    Lowe's

    Price: $180

    15. A narrow pull-out spice rack so that awkward gap in your kitchen finally has a purpose in life. You won't believe how much pantry space this will open once you migrate all your spices over.

    brown spice rack with small shelves for spice jars in kitchen
    Lowe's

    Price: $276.99+ (available in 3'' and 6'' sizes)

    16. A bunch of peel-and-stick tiles for indecisive decorators. Update your kitchen's style without the commitment of actual grout and with tiles your landlord can't get mad at.

    green peel-and-stick tiles in kitchen with white cabinets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very good product, easy to install, looks great. Used it around the fireplace (have a electric insert installed), looks like the real thing." —JonH

    Price: $9.87/ sq.ft

    17. A stylish overhead lighting fixture that'll give your cooking area kitchen island vibes. Decorate the natural gathering spot of your kitchen with lights you'll really love to look at.

    black overhead lighting fixture with five smaller lamps above dining table
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I am in love with this light. I wasn't sure was I was looking for, but I knew I would know when I saw it...and this is it!" —KarenG

    Price: $219.98 (originally $249.99)

    18. A microwave drawer because why not be fancy like that? It opens at the touch of a button and saves major counter space for a seamless look.

    microwave drawer below kitchen counter
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love that I can lift items out of the drawer microwave, as opposed to over the stove, and saves counter space." —Sunshine

    Price: $1,049.99 (originally $1,449)

    19. A pot filler faucet because it just makes sense and it looks gorgeous in your kitchen. The swinging design of this one even keeps it out the way when you don't need it.

    gold-tone pot filler faucet above black stove
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Always wanted a pot filler. We just had our house built in an Adult Community, but the design center (when we picked out our options), told us they do not put them in. I am a chef and hate lugging pots of water to the cook-top. This pot filler hits all the right notes for us. The style and especially the color blend well with our kitchen design." —SicilianChef

    Price: $619.50+ (available in six finishes)

    20. A blender so powerful you could make your own nut milks, with a heating element that's also good for soups. This one even comes with a tofu press as a bonus!

    a soyabella blender on a white background next to a cup of almonds and a glass of almond milk
    Lowe's

    Price: $129.95

    21. A stainless-steel faucet with a retractable head and spray mode, because if you don't have one of these yet how can you expect to get anything really clean?

    a hand pulling down at a retractable sink faucet head
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great value and product! This sink is a great value and does everything it's supposed to do." —Thida

    Price: $53.98+ (available in chrome, white, stainless steel, and matte black)

    22. A kitchen island that instantly makes your space more dynamic while adding storage for cooking supplies. If you're looking for a new kitchen aesthetic, you can take inspiration from this piece of furniture's contemporary design.

    brown kitchen island with open shelves
    Lowe's

    Price: $204 (originally $229)

    23. A kitchen sink with a genius ledge design that lets you customize your accessories. The cutting board and other racks slot right in, transforming your sink space into a multipurpose fountain of efficiency.

    workstation kitchen sink with one side for prepping veggies and the other for drying dishes
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Nice quality build. The sink has a good slope to the drain and empties well. The built-in ledge for cutting board and drain rack is brilliant and we use it every day. Sink is large enough that leaving drain rack in place is not in the way for daily use." —Mosa00

    Price: $379 (originally $419.99)

    24. An under-the-cabinet light so you can see what you're cooking and because sometimes the overhead lights are just too much. This is the perfect mood for making midnight snacks and you can hook it up to your wall switch for seamless integration.

    under-cabinet light under white kitchen counter
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "If you need a fixture where the wire holes are at the end of the cabinet, this is for you! I had bought two fixtures before that claimed to have knock out holes and then realized I would have to drill into the metal to make the holes — no thank you. I wish the color was slightly warmer but the price was right!" —AlyC

    Price: $32.98 

    25. A toaster that can nail your precise crunch level, every time. Whether you like it lightly browned or nearly burnt, this retro-style toaster makes it happen every time and looks good doing it.

    white toaster on kitchen countertop
    Lowe's

    Price: $99 (originally $129)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.