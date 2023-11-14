25 Products From Lowe’s If You’ve Been Meaning To Update Your Kitchen

1. A few gold-tone knobs and handles because gold accents are what's in right now. A quick style fix, just swap out your old cabinet knobs with new and shiny hardware.
2. An espresso machine worthy of being the centerpiece of your coffee station. It's the perfect thing to give your kitchen a pop of personality and your morning a jolt of caffeine.
3. A Bosch induction stove so you can cook like you live in 2023. Not only do you save on energy costs, but you never have to clean those awkward crumb-filled spots below the burner ever again.
4. A mop and broom holder that you can hide in the pantry or behind the door because nothing is less chic than cleaning clutter.
5. A pantry organizer because sometimes it takes some serious hardware to wrangle kitchen chaos. Customize the size to fit your tallest and shortest bottles for that aesthetic *chef's kiss* awesome pantry setup.
6. A lazy Susan because they really are the ultimate corner cabinet superpower. This one is adjustable so you can install it yourself and the pie-cut is essential for perfect functionality.
7. A rolling kitchen cart for instant counter and storage space. You can use the top bamboo block as a cutting board too when you run out of clean ones.
8. A three-door fridge with a crisper section that controls humidity so you don't have to eat another salad with questionably wilting lettuce ever again — or you could just use it for snacks!
9. A Samsung oven range for the ultimate baking setup with an eco-friendly induction stove top and voice control features. Alexa can preheat the oven while you've got your hands full — genius!
10. An air fryer that does the job of an oven. Dinner has never been easier with this one tool that can roast, broil, and rotisserie whatever you throw at it. It's so fancy it even has French doors!
11. An immersion blender because Grandma's hand mixer just doesn't cut it anymore. Get silky smooth consistency in seconds with this 21-speed dream that doesn't even splash.
12. An Ooni pizza oven that will change your pizza nights forever. Choose your fuel and you can achieve the perfect flavor and bake every time with this ultimate oven that any pizza lover (which is everybody, right?) will get a lot of use out of.
13. A countertop dishwasher if you don't have the space for a full-size one — or if you have stuff that needs constant washing like your daily smoothie blender cup.
14. A hydroponic system because it's the infinite salad hack. Your lettuce can't go bad if you're growing it yourself!
15. A narrow pull-out spice rack so that awkward gap in your kitchen finally has a purpose in life. You won't believe how much pantry space this will open once you migrate all your spices over.
16. A bunch of peel-and-stick tiles for indecisive decorators. Update your kitchen's style without the commitment of actual grout and with tiles your landlord can't get mad at.
17. A stylish overhead lighting fixture that'll give your cooking area kitchen island vibes. Decorate the natural gathering spot of your kitchen with lights you'll really love to look at.
18. A microwave drawer because why not be fancy like that? It opens at the touch of a button and saves major counter space for a seamless look.
19. A pot filler faucet because it just makes sense and it looks gorgeous in your kitchen. The swinging design of this one even keeps it out the way when you don't need it.
20. A blender so powerful you could make your own nut milks, with a heating element that's also good for soups. This one even comes with a tofu press as a bonus!
21. A stainless-steel faucet with a retractable head and spray mode, because if you don't have one of these yet how can you expect to get anything really clean?
22. A kitchen island that instantly makes your space more dynamic while adding storage for cooking supplies. If you're looking for a new kitchen aesthetic, you can take inspiration from this piece of furniture's contemporary design.
23. A kitchen sink with a genius ledge design that lets you customize your accessories. The cutting board and other racks slot right in, transforming your sink space into a multipurpose fountain of efficiency.
24. An under-the-cabinet light so you can see what you're cooking and because sometimes the overhead lights are just too much. This is the perfect mood for making midnight snacks and you can hook it up to your wall switch for seamless integration.
25. A toaster that can nail your precise crunch level, every time. Whether you like it lightly browned or nearly burnt, this retro-style toaster makes it happen every time and looks good doing it.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.