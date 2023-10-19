What's Skin Flooding: Learn All About The TikTok Trend Derms Actually Like

What is skin flooding?

Skin flooding is a skincare method that involves layering multiple hydrating products in a particular order in quick succession. “The idea is to flood the skin with moisture, aiming for maximum hydration,” said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Green .



While the exact combination of products used varies from person to person, Garshick explained, skin flooding typically involves four steps completed in the same order.

First, clean the skin with a gentle cleanser, ensuring that the skin remains damp. Second, apply a hydrating serum containing hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which work to draw in moisture. Third, apply a serum containing hydrating ingredients like niacinamide or polyglutamic acid. Fourth, apply a moisturizing lotion, cream or ointment to lock the moisture in. For those who perform skin flooding in the morning, Garshick recommends adding sunscreen.