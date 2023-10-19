BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    What's Skin Flooding: Learn All About The TikTok Trend Derms Actually Like

    Unlike many beauty trends popularized by social media, dermatologists endorse the technique for most people.

    Jamie Davis Smith
    by Jamie Davis Smith

    HuffPost Contributor

    Scrolling through TikTok introduces you to a whole world of trending skincare terms ― there’s slugging, glazed donut face and pore vacuuming, and now we’re talking about something called skin flooding.

    Unlike many beauty trends popularized by social media, dermatologists endorse skin flooding for most people. While the term is new, the practice is not. “The concept of layering hydrating serums followed by moisturizing creams has been around for a long time and is frequently recommended by dermatologists,” explained board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick.

    However, skin flooding isn’t a one-size-fits-all method for better skin. We asked top dermatologists who should use skin flooding, who shouldn’t, and how to get the most out of the trendy technique.

    What is skin flooding?

    Skin flooding is a skincare method that involves layering multiple hydrating products in a particular order in quick succession. “The idea is to flood the skin with moisture, aiming for maximum hydration,” said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Green.

    While the exact combination of products used varies from person to person, Garshick explained, skin flooding typically involves four steps completed in the same order.

    First, clean the skin with a gentle cleanser, ensuring that the skin remains damp. Second, apply a hydrating serum containing hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which work to draw in moisture. Third, apply a serum containing hydrating ingredients like niacinamide or polyglutamic acid. Fourth, apply a moisturizing lotion, cream or ointment to lock the moisture in. For those who perform skin flooding in the morning, Garshick recommends adding sunscreen.

    Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon says that for most people, skin flooding “once a day should suffice,” but that those with “very dry skin” could benefit from doing it twice a day, with the second treatment before bed. Although skin flooding can be effective if done in the morning or the evening, Chacon says that a nighttime application is particularly effective because “the skin’s hydration levels naturally drop during the night” and a nighttime application of hydrating products “can help the skin repair and replenish itself overnight.”

    Who does skin flooding work best for?

    Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christina Lee Chung says that skin flooding can help improve the look of dull, aging, dry, or dehydrated skin by helping to “pump and glow.”

    Green believes that skin flooding is “absolutely” effective for most people with these issues, and Garshick echoed that “hydrating the skin can help to plump the skin and give it a healthy, dewy glow.”

    Skin flooding is particularly helpful for mature skin, Green said. “As we age, our skin’s natural ability to retain moisture diminishes, making such intensive moisturizing techniques more appealing,” she said. “It can also temporarily plump the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines,” she said.

    Green recommends approaching skin flooding “with a sense of individuality,” because “what works wonders for one person might not for another.”

    How well the method works for each person depends on several factors, Chacon explained, “including your skin type, climate and the specific products you’re using.”

    Don’t literally flood your skin with product

    While some who use skin flooding use a large amount of product, Chacon said that “using more of a product often does not provide additional benefits.” That’s because “many skincare products are formulated to provide their full benefits at their suggested usage levels.”

    Who should avoid skin flooding?

    Despite its benefits, skin flooding isn’t a good idea for everyone. “Overhydration can potentially lead to skin issues such as breakouts, especially for those with oily or acne-prone skin,” Chacon said. If you aren’t sure if skin flooding will do more harm than good for your particular skin type, Chung recommends consulting with a dermatologist or other skincare professional before trying the practice. As with any new skincare technique, Green recommends starting gradually to see how your skin responds.

    How to get the most out of skin flooding

    Chung suggests starting the process with damp skin, since that’s when “skin is most biologically able to suck in and retain moisture.”

    Chung also recommends keeping your goals and skin type in mind when developing an individualized skin flooding technique. “People with dry or aging skin who want to plump and glow should stick with both serum and moisturizer layers,” she said. But “those with acne-prone skin or larger pores [should] pare it down a bit to prevent excess shine and breakouts.”

    She also emphasized the importance of wearing sunscreen to get the most benefit from skin flooding. “Protect your skin from UV rays, because skin flooding won’t work on sun-damaged skin cells,” she said.

    Alternatives to skin flooding

    If skin flooding sounds like too much work, or you don’t have the time to pile on all those layers every day, Chung recommends applying lotion, moisturizer or serum on damp skin to get similar benefits. “Letting the water evaporate” from your skin without locking it in is “the best way to lose moisture,” she said.

    According to Chung, one particularly effective way of locking in moisture is applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly as soon as you are out of the shower, while the bathroom is still steamy.

    Chung also recommends skipping washing your face “every now and again,” because stripping the natural oils will cause your skin to become “sallow and dry … the opposite of dewy.” Green also recommends using hydrating masks or overnight sleeping masks once or twice a week to boost your skin’s moisture levels.

    Before starting skin flooding, consider whether you need to do it at all to have the type of skin you want. Green cautions that not “everyone necessarily needs to do skin flooding in order to obtain moisture.” For some people, regularly moisturizing once or twice a day may be enough to keep skin hydrated, she said.

    Check out some popular skin-flooding products below:

    1. Paula's Choice hyaluronic acid serum with ceramides

    bottle of product
    Amazon

    This plumping, smoothing and hydrating serum booster from Paula's Choice not only leaves skin moisturized, but can also help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It penetrates the skin deeply to lock in hydration, and in my experience, doesn't irritate oily and acne-prone skin.

    Promising reviews: "I’ve noticed a huge difference in my skin after about 1 1/2 bottles through. I have a really nice glow and my skin is smoother. I’m gonna ask my dermatologist if she can add this to my routine. It may be cheaper." —Izzy

    Get it from Amazon for $39.

    2. Sunday Riley Ice ceramide moisturizing cream

    Moisturizing cream
    Sephora

    Get the baby-soft skin of your dreams with this silky smooth, ceramide-rich moisturizer from Sunday Riley. It strengthens the natural moisture barrier with the help of ceramides, vitamin F and coconut.

    Promising review: "This worked really well for me! I use it at night only and it has really helped my skin from getting too dry from my serums. It also hasn't caused me to break out, at least not yet and I've been using it every night for the last three weeks. Also I have really oily skin but my retnoid has caused some dryness, this cream has prevented that without making my skin overly oily in the morning." —Britt101985

    Get it from Sephora for $65.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Great for both morning and night, this wildly popular serum is hydrating and leaves skin more glowing, plump and smooth. It absorbs quickly, so you can layer on your other products without that sticky feeling.

    Promising review: "So hydrating, I apply on damp skin twice a day and my skin looks and feels so much healthier. I always had textured dull skin, couldn't figure out why.. but this changed the game! This will have you glowing, and it's wonderful for sensitive skin, no scent!" —Shea Butta

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and four sets).

    Sephora

    This dermatologist-recommended face cream contains luscious ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and active lipids, all of which work in concert with your skin to visibly plump, firm, smooth and brighten. It's specially formulated to heal and support the moisture barrier and can be a great option for anyone with sensitive or red skin.

    Promising review: "My skin is very tricky since I have sensitive and combination skin. I have been looking for a new face cream and I stumble upon this one. I really enjoy using this face cream, it has helped me a lot with my dryness and redness. It applies on so smooth, absorbs into the skin well and keeps me hydrated for the day." —Trasang

    Get it from Sephora for $20+ (available in three sizes).

    5. SkinCeuticals hyaluronic acid intensifier

    Bottle of serum
    Dermstore

    The serum-gel formula of this SkinCeuticals serum leaves skin feeling fresh, dewy and nourished. It uses a combination of pure hyaluronic acid, licorice root, purple rice, and more to help improve texture, elasticity and moisture levels. It's definitely on the pricier side, but if there's one thing we know it's that SkinCeuticals products do not mess around. If you're really struggling with dryness and irritation, then it's likely worth the investment.

    Promising review: "I first received a sample of this and didn't expect much, but purchased a full size when I realized it was worth it. This product is pricey but truthfully, what product from this line isn't?! I would still recommend this though. This hydrated my dry sensitive skin with no reaction. It's consistency is thin and didn't give a sticky after feeling. It sat well under makeup and didn't peel. If this product's price tag is too steep, I'd recommend waiting for a sale and with the holidays coming up, you might even find great bundles!" —Lyn

    Get it from Dermstore for $110.

    6. Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre cream

    Model with cream on face
    Dermstore

    If you're looking for a moisturizer that is deeply hydrating but won't feel thick or heavy, check out this option from Embryolisse. It has a light, milky texture that is quickly and easily absorbed but doesn't compromise on nourishing ingredients. Shea butter, fatty acids and soy proteins leave skin with a soft, velvety finish while increasing elasticity.

    Promising review: "I love this moisturizer. It’s great for travel when I need to take off the day and for moisturizing my dry skin in dry climate. Also great on the hands. It’s heavy though so I wouldn’t recommend for anyone with normal-oily skin." —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon or Dermstore for $16+ (available in two sizes).

    7. Glossier Super Bounce serum

    model applying the serum
    Glossier

    The price is always right when it comes to Glossier serums, and their Super Bounce serum is an ideal addition to a moisture-rich regimen. It combines hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to deeply moisturize the skin and keep it that way. It has a silky texture that doesn't dry down sticky, and leaves skin looking and feeling healthy, glowy and youthful.

    Promising reviews: "Honestly, I was a little bit skeptical going into trying a new product with how sensitive my skin is, but this was an amazing result almost immediately! And it worked perfectly with my skin!" —Dalynne M.

    Get it from Glossier for $29. 

    8. La Roche-Posay HyaluB5 serum

    Picture of serum
    Ulta

    Visibly plump, hydrate and soothe skin while helping restore its natural moisture barrier with the La Roche-Posay serum. The ultra-hydrating formula includes hyaluronic acid, mineral-rich thermal spring water and vitamin B5.

    Promising review: "Really keeps your skin plump and moisturized. Perfect for aging skin. Sits a little heavy on the surface and the scent's not the best, but I still love it." —Maggie

    Get it from Amazon or Ulta for $39.99. 

    9. Biossance Squalane + Omega repair cream

    Photo of a cream
    Sephora

    I'm a big fan of this moisturizer. It's nourishing and hydrating, but has a lightweight gel-cream texture that doesn't feel heavy or oily. It uses the power of ceramides, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid and squalane to strengthen, repair, hydrate and nourish dry, flaky skin.

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this moisturizer for over a year. I have extremely sensitive skin and this cream doesn’t irritate my skin at all. It leaves my skin feeling soothed, soft and nicely moisturized. It’s a rich cream which I particularly like for overnight." —Sish22

    Get it from Sephora for $20+ (available in two sizes).

    10. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier moisturizing cream

    Photo of the cream
    Sephora

    Glycerin is another profoundly hydrating ingredient, and alongside ceramides and panthenol in this formula, it helps to support the skin barrier, moisturize the skin and actively prevent water loss. What you're left with is pillow-soft, cushiony skin that is freshly nourished.

    Promising review: "I’m OBSESSED with this product. I’ve struggled with redness my entire life but this reduced it so much! I’ve been through so many different skincare routines but with this i really don’t need much else. Just a toner and some sunscreen. The. Only thing is I wish it was in a bigger container because I go through it quickly but other than that it’s been a game changer for me." —JackyLive

    Get it from Sephora for $20+ (available in two sizes).

    11. Dr. Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum

    Serum
    Sephora

    If you're going to swing big, then go for this Dr. Baraba Sturm serum. It's by no means affordable, but if you've been saving up and want to try this cult-fave brand, consider starting with this moisturizing serum. It is made with a custom formula that uses hyaluronic molecules that deliver a burst of hydration and can plump the skin. It's combined with purslane, a strong antioxidant that is full of high levels of vitamins A, C, E and omega-3 fatty acids that support overall skin health and soothe irritation.

    Promising review: "I recently added the Sturm Hyaluronic Serum to my skincare routine, and it has quickly become a game changer. As someone constantly looking for hydrated, radiant skin, I'm always on the lookout for products that achieve this. The real star of the show is, of course, its hydrating properties. Sturm is packed with high-quality hyaluronic acid, and my skin soaked it up like a sponge. I immediately felt moisturized, and with regular use, I noticed a significant improvement in the plumpness of my skin. It also helped in reducing fine lines, making my complexion look more youthful." —Graceannryu

    Get it from Sephora for $110+ (available in two sizes).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.