    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Under-$20 Drugstore Beauty Finds That Makeup Artists Swear By

    Literally get the look for less with these great picks.

    Jamie Davis Smith
    by Jamie Davis Smith

    HuffPost Contributor

    Influencers try their best to convince their followers that they need the latest, most expensive makeup on the market to look and feel their best. But if you talk to actual makeup artists, it’s not the same story.

    Makeup artists often swear by the affordable products that line drugstore shelves, achieving the same looks for a lot less. “I have been a makeup artist for 30 years and I love shopping at drug stores for products. They are honestly like mini-Sephora now,” said makeup artist Pilar DeMann.

    We asked top makeup artists what they buy at their drugstore. Some picks are good swaps for more expensive, trendy products while others are fantastic finds with their own, unique strengths ― and all are under $20.

    1. A luxe foundation for less

    L&#x27;Oreal Paris 24HR foundation tube, with &quot;Infallible&quot; and &quot;105 Natural Beige&quot; visible on packaging
    Amazon

    Sarah Roberts, a makeup artist and founder of the Beauty Edit, says that L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation is "one of my absolute favorites and an essential staple in my kit. Its long-wearing matte finish delivers flawlessness across nearly all skin types." Roberts also praises the foundation's range of shades, ease of use, and "outstanding performance in diverse settings," including high humidity. According to Roberts, this product "rivals many luxury foundations because its quality and finish are comparable to those costing three times as much."

    Get it from Amazon for $10.69 (available in 29 shades).

    2. Liquid blush for a steal

    Elf cosmetics liquid lipstick with applicator
    Amazon

    Aisha K. Ashi, a certified makeup artist and founder of the Cruelty-Free Guide, is "absolutely loving the new e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush at the moment." Ashi says it's "close to the popular Rare Beauty liquid blush" that sells for more than three times as much.

    Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in nine colors). 

    3. A Dior lippie lookalike

    Elf cosmetics lip gloss beside its applicator on a white background
    Amazon

    Another e.l.f. product that is a lookalike for a pricer brand is e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil. According to Ashi, it's very similar to Dior Lip Oil, which sells for five times as much. 

    Get it from Amazon for $8 (available in seven colors). 

    4. Lovely lashes at a lower price

    Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara with bottle and brush displayed separately
    Amazon

    Margina Dennis, a makeup artist and beauty expert, recommends Essence Mascara. "This brand has a great array of mascaras that rival some of the department store ones and are a steal," she says. Lash Princess is one of her favorites.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    5. Picture perfect foundation

    Wet n Wild photofocus foundation bottle with a dab of product on surface and black rectangular cap
    Amazon

    When it comes to foundations, Dennis likes Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation. "This foundation is buildable to medium coverage, looks like skin, and is great for both personal and professional use because it doesn't leave a gray cast on the skin," she said. Dennis also likes that this foundation comes in a range of skin tones and matte and dewy versions.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.47 (available in 17 shades). 

    6. The longest lashes

    L&#x27;Oreal Lash Paradise mascara with cap off showing wand and brush
    Amazon

    Makeup artist Natalie Dresher says, "I absolutely love L'Oreal Lash Paradise mascara. No other mascara compares to this drugstore find." According to Dresher, many makeup artists compare Lash Paradise to the more expensive Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara. However, she thinks this L'Oreal version "is even better," at a fraction of the price. 

    Get it from Amazon for $8.64 (available in four colors).

    7. Beautiful brushes

    EcoTools makeup brushes set next to their gray packaging with brand logo
    Amazon

    LA-based makeup and brow artist Stevi Christine recommends EcoTools makeup brushes. They are "a great addition for those seeking good quality without seeking the high prices. I'd say these brushes feel and work just as great as some of the high-end makeup brushes on the market," she said. To prolong the life of makeup brushes, Christine recommends washing them at least once a week with baby shampoo and allowing them to dry overnight.

    Get them from Amazon for $9.98.

    8. Fabulous foundation

    Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless foundation bottle for normal to oily skin
    Amazon

    Kerin Jackson, an Emmy-nominated makeup artist and founder of The Make-Up Refinery podcast, uses Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation. "This foundation has been my own personal choice for so many years, and while I keep trying new, and more expensive, foundations, I always go back to this one," she said. Jackson likes this foundation because it "gives me the coverage I need where I need it, and also blends out and buffs out to a sheer finish. It lasts all day without me having to worry about separation or patchiness or touch it up constantly." She also likes the range of shades available. Jackson thinks this foundation is "a soft replacement" for Armani Power Fabric and is similar to Fenty Beauty foundations. 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (available in a variety of shades). 

    9. Moisturized lips

    Open jar of Burt&#x27;s Bees cream with honeycomb and lid nearby, suggesting natural ingredients in a product showcase
    Amazon

    Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo recommends Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment. "This product is great because it feels great and super moisturizing before makeup, especially if your lips tend to get dry and cracked," he said. The price is significantly lower than popular overnight lip masks like Laneige.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.

    10. A six-pack of fabulous falsies

    Ardell Demi Wispies false eyelashes set, five pairs in a white package
    Amazon

    When it comes to lashes, Oquendo recommends Ardell Demi Wispy False Lashes. These are one "of my go-tos," he said. "I like to cut them in half and place them in the outer corner of the eye. They look comparable to some of the expensive brands and they feel great on the eye," Oquendo said.

    Get them from Amazon for $9.16.

    11. Bright eyes

    Jar of Catrice under-eye brightener open to show the product, suitable for instant skin enhancement
    Catrice Cosemetics

    Makeup artist Emily Gray recommends Catrice’s Under Eye Brightener. "I like that it can be used on its own for light makeup days, but also paired with concealer for a more glam makeup look," she said. Gray also likes that this eye brightener comes in two shades, which match almost all skin tones. "It’s essentially a color corrector used to neutralize darkness under the eyes, something I think everyone would appreciate," she said. According to Gray, "it's a really great swap for Becca’s Under Eye Brightener," at a fraction of the price.

    Get it from Catrice Cosmetics for $6 (available in two shades).

    12. A versatile eye pencil

    Eyeliner pencil with a swatch of its shade, ideal for makeup shoppers
    Amazon

    Morgan Evans, a makeup artist and Head Makeup Manager at Abracadabra NYC, likes NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eye Pencil because of how versatile it is. "It's primarily an eye pencil, but can also be used to line lips and fill in eyebrows. It comes in several different colors, which is super convenient," she said.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.96 (available in 20 colors).

    13. A competent concealer

    Maybelline concealer with sponge applicator, in tube packaging, used for cosmetics
    Amazon

    Roberts also recommends the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser. She describes this concealer as "a multitasking product that not only covers dark circles but also injects a touch of radiance into the under-eye area with its creamy, non-creasing texture for a smooth, flawless finish." She compares this concealer to "the performance of high-end options, such as Tarte Shape Tape, at a fraction of the cost."

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in a variety of shades).

    14. A luminous highlighter for less

    Collection of Wet n Wild Hello Halo liquid highlighters with various shades displayed
    Amazon

    Jeimy Flournoy, a master cosmetologist, recommends Wet n Wild Hello Halo highlighters. It's "super pigmented and bright. A little goes a long way. It's not expensive at all and will last you forever." Plus, it has a "beautiful shimmer and glow," Flournoy adds. 

    Get it from Amazon for $3.64+ (available in six colors).

    15. A creamy liquid lip

    Burt&#x27;s Bees liquid lipstick with applicator visible, no persons in image. Product for lip color and care
    Burt's Bees

    Makeup artist Tonya Riner recommends Burt’s Bees Glossy Liquid Lipstick. It "has a clean formula that feels good, smells good, and wears beautifully for hours," she said. Riner particularly loves Tidal Taupe because it "is universally gorgeous on all skin tones and is the epitome of 'your lips but better." Plus, it "is a fantastic swap for the coveted Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk," she added.

    Get it from Burt's Bees for $9.99 (available in 18 colors).