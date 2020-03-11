Italians Are Sharing What It's Like In Italy During The Coronavirus Outbreak

1.

"I live in Verona, and I'm 19. I live alone because my mother and my father got it in Milan so I’ve been home alone for a month. I don’t go out other than to buy some food and maybe some cigarettes. There is no space left in intensive care so if I get really sick, they would have to remove someone else to save me since I would have a better chance of surviving. This is why I almost never go out. I don’t want to be the reason for someone's death."