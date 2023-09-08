    Here Are 17 Unwritten Rules Of Being Canadian And You Will Be Shocked At How True They Are

    "Appropriate use of the little wave is 50% of our driving test."

    Everyone knows Canadians are friendly, polite, and a bit more cold-resistant than most. But what is it really like to live in Canada?

    Well, here's some insider insight as posed by user u/raykaoff: "What are the unspoken rules in Canada you know?"

    1. "Distance is measured in time."

    u/Ok_Mycologist_5569 

    "Don’t know if it’s unique to Canada, but it’s definitely true. Especially out here on the prairies. We’re also kinda stupid in that way - it’s no big deal to drive 3 or 4 hours to visit someone and then drive home that same day."

    u/Apprehensive-Log-662

    2. "Let other people get off the train/bus/elevator before you cram on."

    u/Existing-Sign4804

    3. "Take your shoes off at the door."

    u/No_Supermarket_5176

    4. "If someone lets you merge, or is otherwise polite while driving, you gotta give them the little wave. If someone cuts you off, but gives you the little wave you have to forgive them. Appropriate use of the little wave is 50% of our driving test."

    u/PikPekachu

    "Or when someone in a car stops to let you cross the street while walking or biking and gives you the little "go ahead" wave. I always do the little "thank you" wave back."

    u/One-Ice-25

    5. "Holding open the door for the next person coming in."

    u/tangcameo

    6. "Don't talk sh*t about Terry Fox."

    u/ChyatlovMaidan

    7. "Clean the snow off the whole car."

    u/12345NoNamesLeft

    "And if you're going somewhere from november-april best start your car 15 minutes in advance with the heat on high."

    u/Pikkpoiss

    8. "Don’t mess with the geese."

    u/Rokea-x

    "Don't anger the Cobra Chickens."

    u/johnnystorm223 

    9. "Saying thank you to the bus driver."

    u/GAYBUMTRUMPET

    10. "Let the little kid score at the outdoor rink."

    u/N-E-B

    11. "Poutine requires cheese curds or it’s just a deluxe fries."

    u/Salty-Finish-8931

    12. "If women don’t find you handsome they should at least find you handy."

    u/MichaelsSecretStuff

    "Any tool can be the correct tool."

    u/Gingersnapp_1987

    13. "If you bump into someone, you say "sorry", even if it's not your fault. If you need to move past someone in a crowded aisle at, say, a grocery store, you say "just gonna sneak past ya" or something to that effect."

    u/CapitalTiger9577

    14. "Real maple syrup is the only syrup suitable for pancakes."

    u/maple204

    "The horror in me when I realized Americans used the fake syrup. Please tell me why, when it doesn’t even taste better."

    u/Few_Faithlessness732

    15. "Keep your stick on the ice."

    u/twentytwothumbs

    "and your head up."

    u/Stellarjay84

    16. "Tronno not ToRONtoe, Calgry not CalGARY."

    u/Bigdaddybg

    17. And finally, "If thou shall go get a double double thou shall offereth thy peers a double double."

    u/v13ragnarok7

    "This! 'I’m going on a Timmy’s run, ya want anything?'"

    u/missbinz

    Sooo... maybe it IS just a lot about being polite and friendly. But that's why we're proud to be Canadian!

    What are some of your unwritten rules of being Canadian? Let us know in the comments or over on TikTok and Instagram!