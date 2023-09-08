Here Are 17 Unwritten Rules Of Being Canadian And You Will Be Shocked At How True They Are

Everyone knows Canadians are friendly, polite, and a bit more cold-resistant than most. But what is it really like to live in Canada?
Well, here's some insider insight as posed by user u/raykaoff: "What are the unspoken rules in Canada you know?"
1. "Distance is measured in time."
3. "Take your shoes off at the door."
4. "If someone lets you merge, or is otherwise polite while driving, you gotta give them the little wave. If someone cuts you off, but gives you the little wave you have to forgive them. Appropriate use of the little wave is 50% of our driving test."
7. "Clean the snow off the whole car."
9. "Saying thank you to the bus driver."
10. "Let the little kid score at the outdoor rink."
12. "If women don’t find you handsome they should at least find you handy."
"Any tool can be the correct tool."
13. "If you bump into someone, you say "sorry", even if it's not your fault. If you need to move past someone in a crowded aisle at, say, a grocery store, you say "just gonna sneak past ya" or something to that effect."
14. "Real maple syrup is the only syrup suitable for pancakes."
16. "Tronno not ToRONtoe, Calgry not CalGARY."
17. And finally, "If thou shall go get a double double thou shall offereth thy peers a double double."
"This! 'I’m going on a Timmy’s run, ya want anything?'"