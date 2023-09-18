    Simu Liu Revealed His Dream Day In Toronto And If You’re From Toronto, You Will Absolutely Agree

    “I’d love to say that I party it up late into the night at like, Rebel—”

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Ever daydreamed about spending a perfect day in the city with a real-life Marvel superhero and Ken from Barbie?! But then you're like... darn, I have no way to contact Toronto's own Simu Liu 😔

    BuzzFeed / Via giphy.com

    Babe, DON'T worry – we got you! While announcing his new sponsorship as the "Fingertips" of Cheetos Canada, we were lucky to have our homegrown hero stop by to chat about his dream day in Toronto.

    Split screen of Simu (above) and Isabella (below) who&#x27;s wearing big headphones and holding a Buzzfeed mic.
    BuzzFeed / Via tiktok.com

    His day starts off with a literal dream: perfect discipline in the morning! Chuckling, he says, “I get up in the morning, alright, and for some reason I have crazy discipline. At 7:30AM, at the crack of dawn. I workout for TWO HOURS.”

    CBC/Thunderbird Films / Via giphy.com

    You’re losing me, Simu. Not all of us are superheroes.

    After working up a sweat, “I go and grab brunch at Mildred’s Temple Kitchen and I get the blueberry soufflé pancakes."

    “And then I go and call up my friends and we play some basketball at the Harbourfront Center at Bathurst and Lakeshore. Run a little pick up hoop."

    Toronto Harbourfront Centre, behind the lake where groups of people canoe with life jackets on.
    BuzzFeed / Via tiktok.com

    Umm, okay but just give yourself enough time to let your body digest that blueberry soufflé babe. 

    From basketball to bevies: “Maybe we hang out for a bit after, maybe we go to a little rooftop and we hit up Lavalle. Grab a non-alcoholic beverage because I don’t drink.”

    Simu’s perfect dinner spot? “So, I go to PAI for dinner. Incredible meal, incredible hospitality. Great chef.”

    Simu Liu and friend eat pad thai with SMILES!
    BuzzFeed / Via tiktok.com

    Oooooooooh, I know THAT’S right! 

    And finally, the cherry on top off Simu’s dream day in the city: “Board game night with my best friends and a giant bowl of FLAMIN’ HOT.”

    Split screen of Simu Liu and BuzzFeed interview, overlaid with image of Flamin&#x27; Hot Cheetos.
    BuzzFeed / Via tiktok.com

    Oh, you took the words out of my mouth KING. 

    Well. I literally couldn’t agree more. If ever the Marvel, Barbie, and Cheetos revenue streams dry up, Simu, I’m telling you— you could be an iconic Toronto-foodie-blogger.

    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via giphy.com

    What’s a dream day in Toronto look like to you?! Let us know in the comments:

    @buzzfeedcanada

    You may know him as a superhero and that guy from Kim’s Convenience but Simu Liu is so much more than that including the official Sponsortips for @Cheetos_Canada. This week we got the opportunity to chat with him and talk about his dream day in Toronto including some of his favourite Toronto restaurants. #torontolife #torontorestaurants #simuliu #torontofood #buzzfeed

    ♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K

    And make sure to follow us on TikTok and Instagram!