Olivia Rodrigo's "Lacy" Has Stan Twitter Buzzing— Here Are 21 Tweets That Dive Into Why

She promised to spill her GUTS after all!
olivia rodrigo when there’s a girl and she has once again crossed the line between jealousy and homoeroticism pic.twitter.com/BnRM2rti0i— marissa (@poeticinemaa) September 8, 2023
she’s spilling her guts and figuring out who she is & lacy is a super gay song, hope this helps! 💜💙 pic.twitter.com/qPsSgNPzDC— chai ✨ (five holes in defense) (@madhoneylatte) September 8, 2023
i think some people trying to hetsplain lacy forget that bisexuality exists— mads. (@repwlw) September 8, 2023
actually so proud of olivia for putting out lacy <3 it must be so scary— sadie 🍄 (@purplem00nn) September 8, 2023
Lacy is probably one of Olivia Rodrigo best songs…like my chest hurts rn— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) September 7, 2023
“Lacy is just about jealousy” well clearly you haven’t had a homoerotic love hate obsessive one sided relationship with a girl and it shows pic.twitter.com/8cQ4JKcG21— aya (@yoyokoolaid) September 8, 2023
lacy perfectly encapsulates the feeling of finding out you don’t actually feel jealous of a girl, you’ve unexpectedly fallen in love with the girl you swore you wanted to be.— kit🥞 (@gaylorfella) September 8, 2023
Oh so…Track 4 is the song you’re most proud of on the album? And what is track 4? Oh that’s right is LACY that’s loud AF 💅🏻🌈 pic.twitter.com/6nnW1DaEaJ— Tiffani Ann ×͜× 🖤🥀✨ (@AnnTiffani) September 8, 2023
if you have a problem with queer interpretation of songs, then you're homophobic or have internalized homophobia. 🥰 i understand why more in-depth theories can be seen as invasive and invalidating but if you're getting mad at people saying "lacy is a gay song" there's a problem— Usman ★ (@taysfavcardigan) September 8, 2023
smart sexy lacy i feel your compliments like bullеts on skin. dazzling starlet bardot reincarnate. i try to rationalize, people are people, but it’s like you’re made of angel dust pic.twitter.com/rgBWpfRGEf— hannah (@augustsipdaway) September 8, 2023
y'all are naming everyone and their mother saying lacy is about them im crying— sim 314 (@logicalbey) September 8, 2023
Listening to Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo… pic.twitter.com/mT3sq6uCeu— crystal (@lacoveys) September 7, 2023
no but the fact that SO many people are quick to explain away lacy as a "jealous girl anthem" or "from a man's perspective" just shows how little sapphic representation is in people's lives and how quickly they dismiss sapphics in this misogynistic heteronormative society ugh— jacks 🔮 (@sapphospearl) September 7, 2023
listening to lacy like pic.twitter.com/cMlNrpG2Xh— Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) September 8, 2023
“aren’t you the sweetest thing on this side of hell” is SO queercoded & the fact that she still calls lacy an “angel” & “made of angel dust” means that no matter what other people think or if they’re damned to hell she still thinks lacy is heaven sent ‘cause she’s perfect for her— mari (@existencialfear) September 8, 2023
me when lacy by olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/GdAJlFfm1K— mads (@PlNKBRINA) September 7, 2023
trying to de-gay lacy is so stupid bc regardless of sexuality everyone experieces a homoerotic friendship at 19 idc it's a universal experience— jj (@lottiemctthews) September 8, 2023
HER POSTING THIS AFTER ALL THE LACY DISCOURSE JUST PROVES THAT YES LACY SAPPHIC GAY HOMOSEXUAL, AND US CALLING IT WHAT IT IS DOESN'T BOTHERS HER!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pu0BRrL6dU— liv in her guts era (@folkloreguts) September 8, 2023
I feel like I haven’t seen anyone talk about the fact that angel dust is another name for PCP so it’s like she’s saying Lacy is made of a drug that makes her hallucinate or distorts her perception— daisy🌼rings (@anothersapphic_) September 8, 2023
NEW LACY THEORY JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/1QDx7n8n93— madison ryan 🧚🏼♀️🌿 (@its_madisonryan) September 8, 2023