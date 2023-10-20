This Study Ranks The Healthiest Provinces And Territories In Canada And Shockingly, British Columbia Is NOT First Place

In a world that's dominated by the latest wellness trends and must-have skincare products, have you ever wondered just how healthy you actually are? And I'm talking to Canada as a whole a$$ country.
This study assessed the Canadian health landscape across all 13 provinces and territories to calculate a score ranging from 40 to 85. The comprehensive health scores were ranked using data from Government of Canada statistics, and take into account things like emission rates, stress levels and the percentage of residents with a healthcare provider. So without further ado....
1.Yukon in first place with a final health score of 85.
2.Nunavut with a final health score of 84.8.
3.British Columbia with a final health score of 75.5.
4.Alberta with a final health score of 71.5.
5.Ontario with a final health score of 67.4.
6.Manitoba with a final health score of 66.
7.Québec with a final health score of 65.4.
8.Saskatchewan with a final health score of 64.8.
9.Northwest Territories with a final health score of 63.5.
10.Prince Edward Island with a final health rate of 52.4.
11.Newfoundland & Labrador with a final health rate of 51.3.
12.New Brunswick with a final health score of 44.7.
13.Nova Scotia with a final health score 40.
Congratulations to Yukon and.... good effort to the Maritimes!